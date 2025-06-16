Digital Euro Launch Awaits EU Legislative Approval, Says ECB Chief Lagarde

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/16 14:30
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0907+20.13%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08764-6.66%

The European Central Bank is racing toward the launch of a digital euro, driven by surging consumer demand and the need to unify Europe’s digital payment landscape.

ECB Close to Digital Euro Launch to Meet Consumer Demand, Maintain Cash and Digital Balance

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde confirmed on June 12 during an interview with Xinhua News Agency that the ECB is close to finalizing preparations for launching a digital euro, pending legislative approval.

“We started six years ago,” Lagarde disclosed in her remarks, elaborating:

“Why are we doing that? Simply because of client demand, to put it very simply,” the ECB chief noted. She emphasized that the shift toward a central bank digital currency (CBDC) is rooted in changing consumer preferences across the euro area.

Explaining the rationale behind the initiative, Lagarde noted the ECB’s objective to provide both digital and physical forms of money, catering to diverse user needs. “Many Europeans – not all, but many – like to pay electronically, digitally, without cash. Many Europeans still like cash. I like cash. So we will continue to have cash, and we will be issuing new banknotes in a few years’ time,” she revealed.

Lagarde underlined the strategic importance of developing a digital euro that supports a unified payment ecosystem across member states. According to the ECB president, the digital euro is not intended to replace banknotes but to ensure the availability of a sovereign and reliable payment system as electronic transactions become more prevalent across the continent.

She explained:

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

Picture a tabby pawing at a blinking cursor while charts leap like laser dots. Dogs, GOHOME, Apecoin, Banana for Scale, […] The post 8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
Threshold
T$0.01539-5.23%
READY
READY$0.01466+14.35%
Banana Gun
BANANA$17.52-7.00%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/23 07:45
Share
Aster introduces 300x leverage trading for $HYPE token

Aster introduces 300x leverage trading for $HYPE token

The post Aster introduces 300x leverage trading for $HYPE token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Aster, a multichain perpetual exchange, now offers 300x leverage trading for the HYPE token. This is one of the highest leverage ratios available in decentralized finance, targeting the $HYPE token. Aster, a multichain decentralized perpetual exchange, today introduced 300x leverage trading for the HYPE token, marking one of the highest leverage ratios in decentralized finance. The move allows traders to significantly amplify their positions on the Hyperliquid ecosystem token. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/aster-300x-leverage-trading-hype-token-bnb-chain/
Binance Coin
BNB$983.68-4.94%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.13-7.88%
Movement
MOVE$0.1133-13.70%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 05:47
Share
Shiba Inu’s Three-Year Reign as Second-Largest Meme Coin Faces Pepe Challenge

Shiba Inu’s Three-Year Reign as Second-Largest Meme Coin Faces Pepe Challenge

The post Shiba Inu’s Three-Year Reign as Second-Largest Meme Coin Faces Pepe Challenge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin News CompareMarketCap data shows Pepe trading 1.74x below SHIB’s market valuation Annual metrics favor PEPE with 18.13% gains versus SHIB’s 17.67% decline Current gap requires 74% Pepe rally to achieve market cap parity with SHIB Shiba Inu’s established position as the cryptocurrency sector’s second-largest meme token faces its most serious challenge since claiming the ranking in early 2022. Data compiled by meme coin advocate Pepetoshi Nakamoto illustrates how significantly Pepe has closed the valuation distance with SHIB over recent trading periods. The competitive dynamic has intensified as both tokens navigate volatile market conditions that have affected their respective valuations. While maintaining different trajectories across various timeframes, both assets have encountered substantial headwinds that have altered their relative positioning within meme coin rankings. Divergent Performance Patterns Create Opportunity Market performance data reveals contrasting patterns between the competing tokens across different measurement periods. Year-to-date figures show Shiba Inu declining 42.7% while Pepe has dropped 51.2%, indicating both assets have faced selling pressure throughout 2025. Recent monthly and weekly data continues this trend, with SHIB falling 9.13% over 30 days and 10.96% across seven days. Pepe has posted steeper declines during these periods, losing 15.7% monthly and 13.7% weekly according to tracking data. However, annual comparisons present a different competitive landscape. Pepe has generated 18.13% gains over twelve months, contrasting with Shiba Inu’s 17.67% decline during the identical timeframe. This performance gap has contributed to the narrowing valuation difference between the two meme tokens. The mathematical relationship between these valuations indicates Pepe would need to rally approximately 74% to match SHIB’s current market cap. This 1.74x multiplier represents the competitive gap that has developed between the two meme-focused cryptocurrencies. Market observers note that meme token hierarchies can shift rapidly due to their dependence on community sentiment and viral marketing rather than fundamental…
1
1$0.008698-6.33%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.000012-4.38%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004549-12.23%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 08:05
Share

Trending News

More

8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

Aster introduces 300x leverage trading for $HYPE token

Shiba Inu’s Three-Year Reign as Second-Largest Meme Coin Faces Pepe Challenge

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for September 22

Bitcoin at Crucial Pivot Point, Here's Why Fed Can Tilt Balance