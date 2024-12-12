From the Genesis Block to Breaking $100,000, the Evolution of the Bitcoin Network and Its Economic Foundation

By: PANews
2024/12/12 15:50
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.05057-6.29%

Author: Glassnode

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Key points:

  • After 5,256 trading days, Bitcoin broke through the $100,000 mark for the first time on December 5, and its market value once exceeded $2 trillion.
  • Miners have earned a cumulative $71.49 billion, reflecting the security and economic incentives of the Bitcoin network.
  • The Bitcoin network processed a total of 1.12 billion transactions and settled $131.25 trillion in transfers. The entity-adjusted data can more clearly reflect real economic activities.
  • The details of holdings of different groups show that Bitcoin holders are widely distributed, covering both retail investors and institutional holders.

This article explores the evolution of the Bitcoin network and its economic foundations, reviewing Bitcoin’s journey from the genesis block to breaking the $100,000 mark.

From the Genesis Block to Breaking $100,000, the Evolution of the Bitcoin Network and Its Economic Foundation

Market expansion

Bitcoin has been trading actively for 5,256 days, rising from a few cents to $100,000. This journey includes 72 positive monthly candlesticks (including December 2024), with an average increase of 37.4%, and 71 negative monthly candlesticks, with an average decrease of -14.2%.

This reflects a fantastic balance between bull and bear markets, and a positive tilt during the most important periods of price appreciation.

From the Genesis Block to Breaking $100,000, the Evolution of the Bitcoin Network and Its Economic Foundation

As of December 5, a total of 19,791,952 BTC have been mined, accounting for 94.2% of the total 21 million BTC. The market value of Bitcoin also briefly exceeded $2 trillion, surpassing the market value of silver (about $1.84 trillion).

From the Genesis Block to Breaking $100,000, the Evolution of the Bitcoin Network and Its Economic Foundation

During this period of market expansion, investors realized $1.27 trillion in profits and $592 billion in on-chain losses (based on the difference between buy and sell prices). This resulted in a cumulative net capital inflow (realized market capitalization) of $750 billion and highlights the enormous value that has flowed into the Bitcoin network over its lifetime.

From the Genesis Block to Breaking $100,000, the Evolution of the Bitcoin Network and Its Economic Foundation

Supply Distribution

Among the mined Bitcoins, the distribution of groups with different wallet sizes is as follows:

  • <0.001 BTC: 5,491 BTC (0.027%)
  • 0.001–0.01 BTC: 42,683 BTC (0.216%)
  • 0.01–0.1 BTC: 271,641 BTC (1.373%)
  • 0.1–1 BTC: 1,077,839 BTC (5.446%)
  • 1–10 BTC: 2,093,845 BTC (10.581%)
  • 10–100 BTC: 4,306,780 BTC (21.761%)
  • 100–1,000 BTC: 4,342,868 BTC (21.935%)
  • 1,000–10,000 BTC: 4,693,216 BTC (23.716%)
  • 10,000–100,000 BTC: 2,309,654 BTC (11.671%)
  • >100,000 BTC: 647,934 BTC (3.274%)

It is worth noting that most of the whale wallets (holding 1,000+ BTC) are associated with exchanges, ETFs, and large institutions such as MicroStrategy. Each of these large entities represents the collective ownership of thousands to millions of customers and shareholders.

From the Genesis Block to Breaking $100,000, the Evolution of the Bitcoin Network and Its Economic Foundation

Notable holdings include 1.8 million bitcoins held on exchanges (9.1% of the supply) and 1.1 million bitcoins managed by U.S. ETFs (5.6% of the supply). In addition, miners (excluding Patoshi) retain 700,000 bitcoins (3.5% of the supply), while the U.S. government Treasury holds 187,000 bitcoins (0.9% of the supply), reflecting the wide distribution of bitcoins among various entities and highlighting the increasing institutionalization and centralization of bitcoin custody. (Note: An independent miner first mined a large number of bitcoins. The community believes that this miner is Satoshi Nakamoto and calls this mining model Patoshi)

From the Genesis Block to Breaking $100,000, the Evolution of the Bitcoin Network and Its Economic Foundation

Network Evolution

Since the genesis block, a total of 873,304 blocks have been mined, with an average Bitcoin block generation time of 11.8 minutes. While the current average block interval is about 9.6 minutes due to an increase in hash rate, the early years saw a slow start because Satoshi Nakamoto overestimated the performance of laptop CPUs relative to the initial difficulty setting.

From the Genesis Block to Breaking $100,000, the Evolution of the Bitcoin Network and Its Economic Foundation

During the same period, the network difficulty increased dramatically. As the security and computing power behind Bitcoin continued to grow, after 418 difficulty adjustments (excluding periods without adjustments), the network difficulty increased to 446,331,432,498,125,300,000,000.

From the Genesis Block to Breaking $100,000, the Evolution of the Bitcoin Network and Its Economic Foundation

The difficulty adjustment target of the Bitcoin Proof of Work (PoW) consensus is to mine a block approximately every 10 minutes, regardless of changes in the network hash rate. The mining difficulty is dynamically adjusted every 2016 blocks (about 2 weeks) to align with the target block time of 600 seconds.

When Bitcoin reached $100,000, the network hash rate soared from 128,185 hashes/second to 804,407,834,059,443,100,000 hashes/second. So far, miners have cumulatively calculated about 5.01 x 10^28 hashes. It is worth noting that the hashes calculated in 2024 account for 37% of the total hashes.

From the Genesis Block to Breaking $100,000, the Evolution of the Bitcoin Network and Its Economic Foundation

As of December 5, miners have earned a cumulative $71.49 billion, the value of the block reward based on the day the block is mined. This revenue includes $67.31 billion in block subsidies earned through minting new coins and $4.18 billion in transaction fees paid by users. This is only 3.57% of Bitcoin's peak market value of $2 trillion, reflecting a huge return on the security budget invested.

From the Genesis Block to Breaking $100,000, the Evolution of the Bitcoin Network and Its Economic Foundation

Bitcoin transaction volume has also seen a staggering increase. To date, the Bitcoin network has successfully processed 1.12 billion transactions (unfiltered), filtering out internal transfers, and the total number of actual economic transactions is 840 million.

From the Genesis Block to Breaking $100,000, the Evolution of the Bitcoin Network and Its Economic Foundation

The Bitcoin network has processed a total of $131.25 trillion in transactions, based on the dollar value of transactions at the time of confirmation. After adjustment, the filtered transfer volume was $11.63 trillion, accounting for only 8.86% of the total.

This reflects that most transactions are economic in nature. However, the vast majority of volume transferred on-chain is likely associated with large exchanges and custodial wallet management.

From the Genesis Block to Breaking $100,000, the Evolution of the Bitcoin Network and Its Economic Foundation

in conclusion

The rise of Bitcoin to $100,000 not only represents a price milestone, but also demonstrates its extraordinary journey from a small corner of the Internet to an important global financial infrastructure. Since the genesis block, the Bitcoin network has grown by leaps and bounds, reaching a market value of $2 trillion, surpassing silver, and settling $131 trillion in trading volume through 1.12 billion transactions.

The network has cumulatively paid miners $71.49 billion in value, just over 3% of its market valuation, to support its own input costs, reflecting an incredible return on input costs. With its hash rate near all-time highs and a highly dispersed holder base, Bitcoin is playing an increasingly important role on the world stage.

Related reading: Data explains how Bitcoin holders behave after reaching new highs?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

The crypto market lost altitude on Tuesday, slipping 2% to about $3.9 trillion as Bitcoin fell toward $112,000 and erased the week’s gains, with roughly $1.7 billion in liquidations accelerating the sell-off as leveraged positions unwound. Bitcoin was last down about 1.8% near $112,561, while Ethereum fell 3.3% to $41,197, BNB dropped 4% to $991.3, and Solana slid 6.2% to $219.03. In the past 24 hours, about $1.7b of mostly long positions were wiped out, the largest long liquidation event this year, Coinglass said. Macro Boost Meets Micro Headwinds, FTX Cash Returns And Sentiment Sours Flows into crypto funds remained a bright spot last week. Spot Ethereum ETFs recorded $556m in net inflows, lifting total net assets to $29.6b, according to SoSoValue. Over the same period, spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted $886.6m, taking total net assets to $152.31b. Macro signals set the stage. The Federal Reserve cut rates by 25 basis points last week to a target range of 4.00% to 4.25%, and signaled two more possible cuts this year. That first move initially buoyed altcoins, which rallied into the weekend. Momentum faded on Monday. Sentiment cooled shortly after the defunct crypto exchange FTX said it will begin its third distribution on Sept. 30, returning about $1.6b to holders of allowed claims as part of its Chapter 11 process. Social gauges turned more cautious. Analysts at Santiment noted on Sunday that more traders are now “betting that the price of Bitcoin will go down, as opposed to betting that Bitcoin’s price will go up,” and said they were seeing a “much more negative narrative forming across social media.” Liquidation Spike Signals Possible Local Low As Funding Turns Negative Positioning also shifted. 10X Research said that sharp liquidation spikes often mark local lows and can raise the odds of a rebound, a view supported by negative funding rates that show faster traders are net short. The note urged traders to weigh positioning, technical signals and how the market is priced into October before buying dips. Industry executives framed the sell-off as a leverage flush rather than a fundamental break. Maja Vujinovic, CEO and co-founder of Digital Assets at FG Nexus, said, “Roughly $1.7B in liquidations reflects excess leverage, not failing fundamentals. Overheated funding post-Fed left traders exposed; once Bitcoin rolled over, forced unwinds hit ETH and alt-books hard.” “But history shows that these ‘leverage washes’ often mark a healthier base. With spot demand, ETF flows, and stablecoin rails intact, we’re more likely heading into consolidation than capitulation and that typically precedes the next sustained leg higher,” she added. Liquidations Drive ‘Margin Call Avalanche,’ Traders See Healthy Reset Traders echoed that view on market structure. Doug Colkitt, initial contributor to Fogo, said, “This is crypto’s version of a margin call avalanche. When Bitcoin sneezes, the entire market catches leverage flu. $1.7B in liquidations isn’t fundamentals breaking—it’s over-levered traders getting rinsed. Leverage is always highest at the top, and when prices roll over, the cascade feeds on itself.” “These flushes are brutal, but they’re also healthy. They reset leverage, shake out weak hands, and clear the runway for the next leg. If you’ve been around crypto long enough, then you already know the cold hard truth: liquidations are the feature, not the bug,” he said. Others pointed to Bitcoin’s relative resilience. Mike Maloney, CEO at Incyt, said, “The $1B+ liquidation wave was driven by long liquidations. The exuberance following an ATH, the anemic Fed cut, and a mismatch of reporting and risk creates a breakdown. The real capture here is that BTC is still the king of crypto markets: despite weathering the worst liquidation, BTC decline and volatility are a fraction of other assets. This suggests to me that the market will bounce up strongly on the back of BTC’s liquidity.” As September draws to a close, traders are watching funding, ETF flows, and the pace of redemptions from bankruptcy estates. For now, the market has reset leverage and attention turns to whether dip buyers step in ahead of October
1
1$0.017245+97.40%
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/23 09:56
Share
The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

PANews reported on September 23rd that on-chain data showed that hackers allegedly issued an additional 1 billion UXLINK tokens on-chain, increasing the total token supply to 1.995 billion. Following the issuance, the hackers then continuously sold the tokens via Cow Protocol in batches of 1 million UXLINK at a time.
1
1$0.017245+97.40%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01193-6.43%
CoW Protocol
COW$0.2858-6.17%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 10:15
Share
Kalshi debuts ecosystem hub with Solana and Base

Kalshi debuts ecosystem hub with Solana and Base

The post Kalshi debuts ecosystem hub with Solana and Base appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kalshi, the US-regulated prediction market exchange, rolled out a new program on Wednesday called KalshiEco Hub. The initiative, developed in partnership with Solana and Coinbase-backed Base, is designed to attract builders, traders, and content creators to a growing ecosystem around prediction markets. By combining its regulatory footing with crypto-native infrastructure, Kalshi said it is aiming to become a bridge between traditional finance and onchain innovation. The hub offers grants, technical assistance, and marketing support to selected projects. Kalshi also announced that it will support native deposits of Solana’s SOL token and USDC stablecoin, making it easier for users already active in crypto to participate directly. Early collaborators include Kalshinomics, a dashboard for market analytics, and Verso, which is building professional-grade tools for market discovery and execution. Other partners, such as Caddy, are exploring ways to expand retail-facing trading experiences. Kalshi’s move to embrace blockchain partnerships comes at a time when prediction markets are drawing fresh attention for their ability to capture sentiment around elections, economic policy, and cultural events. Competitor Polymarket recently acquired QCEX — a derivatives exchange with a CFTC license — to pave its way back into US operations under regulatory compliance. At the same time, platforms like PredictIt continue to push for a clearer regulatory footing. The legal terrain remains complex, with some states issuing cease-and-desist orders over whether these event contracts count as gambling, not finance. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/kalshi-ecosystem-hub-solana-base
Solana
SOL$217.64-6.34%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.05838-25.45%
GET
GET$0.00621-2.49%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:40
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

Kalshi debuts ecosystem hub with Solana and Base

Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

XRP Eyes $27 Target in 750% Rally Prediction as Accumulation Pattern Emerges Above $3