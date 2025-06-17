Fed Watchers Eye September as Tension Builds Around Central Bank Cuts

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/17 02:10
Hive Intelligence
HINT$0.004394+4.07%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0875-6.18%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.00000002179-16.86%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0054-2.52%

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is set to gather this Wednesday, and all signs point to the benchmark interest rate staying right where it is. But looking ahead to the coming months—starting in July—the odds of a rate cut are stacking up.

Prediction Markets Hint at Powell Holding—For Now

Global markets will be tuned in this week as the Bank of Japan, Riksbank, and U.S. Federal Reserve prepare to make their latest calls on interest rates. The Fed’s meeting is set for June 18, and according to CME’s Fedwatch tool, the odds of a quarter-point cut are practically nonexistent—just 0.1%. A hefty 99.9% of CME’s futures are betting the central bank keeps the federal funds rate the same.

Both Polymarket and Kalshi traders are placing low odds on a rate cut this month. Looking ahead to the July 2025 FOMC meeting, CME’s Fedwatch tool pegs the chance of a quarter-point trim at just 14.5%, with prediction markets echoing that at 14%. CME’s Fedwatch forecasts shift in September, where the probability of a 25 basis point (bps) cut jumps to 57.6%, and the odds of a half-point move clock in at 8.8%.

Turning to CME Fedwatch projections for October, the likelihood of a quarter-point cut sits at 45.3% as of June 16. A 50bps cut is currently priced at 33.8%, while the odds of a three-quarter-point slash are at 4.5%. Over on Polymarket, data tied to the Sept. 17 Fed meeting suggests most traders expect no change, with a 55% probability—up two points.

The chance of a 25bps trim is 40%, down three points, and only 4% see a 50bps cut on the table. A mere 1% think the Fed will actually raise rates by 25bps or more. The market has drawn $1.48 million in total trading volume. Though opinions vary on Polymarket, traders on the prediction site are putting the odds of Fed Chair Jerome Powell getting the boot this year at just 10%.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

Picture a tabby pawing at a blinking cursor while charts leap like laser dots. Dogs, GOHOME, Apecoin, Banana for Scale, […] The post 8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
Threshold
T$0.01539-5.23%
READY
READY$0.01466+14.35%
Banana Gun
BANANA$17.52-7.00%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/23 07:45
Share
Aster introduces 300x leverage trading for $HYPE token

Aster introduces 300x leverage trading for $HYPE token

The post Aster introduces 300x leverage trading for $HYPE token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Aster, a multichain perpetual exchange, now offers 300x leverage trading for the HYPE token. This is one of the highest leverage ratios available in decentralized finance, targeting the $HYPE token. Aster, a multichain decentralized perpetual exchange, today introduced 300x leverage trading for the HYPE token, marking one of the highest leverage ratios in decentralized finance. The move allows traders to significantly amplify their positions on the Hyperliquid ecosystem token. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/aster-300x-leverage-trading-hype-token-bnb-chain/
Binance Coin
BNB$983.68-4.94%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.13-7.88%
Movement
MOVE$0.1133-13.70%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 05:47
Share
Shiba Inu’s Three-Year Reign as Second-Largest Meme Coin Faces Pepe Challenge

Shiba Inu’s Three-Year Reign as Second-Largest Meme Coin Faces Pepe Challenge

The post Shiba Inu’s Three-Year Reign as Second-Largest Meme Coin Faces Pepe Challenge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin News CompareMarketCap data shows Pepe trading 1.74x below SHIB’s market valuation Annual metrics favor PEPE with 18.13% gains versus SHIB’s 17.67% decline Current gap requires 74% Pepe rally to achieve market cap parity with SHIB Shiba Inu’s established position as the cryptocurrency sector’s second-largest meme token faces its most serious challenge since claiming the ranking in early 2022. Data compiled by meme coin advocate Pepetoshi Nakamoto illustrates how significantly Pepe has closed the valuation distance with SHIB over recent trading periods. The competitive dynamic has intensified as both tokens navigate volatile market conditions that have affected their respective valuations. While maintaining different trajectories across various timeframes, both assets have encountered substantial headwinds that have altered their relative positioning within meme coin rankings. Divergent Performance Patterns Create Opportunity Market performance data reveals contrasting patterns between the competing tokens across different measurement periods. Year-to-date figures show Shiba Inu declining 42.7% while Pepe has dropped 51.2%, indicating both assets have faced selling pressure throughout 2025. Recent monthly and weekly data continues this trend, with SHIB falling 9.13% over 30 days and 10.96% across seven days. Pepe has posted steeper declines during these periods, losing 15.7% monthly and 13.7% weekly according to tracking data. However, annual comparisons present a different competitive landscape. Pepe has generated 18.13% gains over twelve months, contrasting with Shiba Inu’s 17.67% decline during the identical timeframe. This performance gap has contributed to the narrowing valuation difference between the two meme tokens. The mathematical relationship between these valuations indicates Pepe would need to rally approximately 74% to match SHIB’s current market cap. This 1.74x multiplier represents the competitive gap that has developed between the two meme-focused cryptocurrencies. Market observers note that meme token hierarchies can shift rapidly due to their dependence on community sentiment and viral marketing rather than fundamental…
1
1$0.008698-6.33%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.000012-4.38%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004549-12.23%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 08:05
Share

Trending News

More

8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

Aster introduces 300x leverage trading for $HYPE token

Shiba Inu’s Three-Year Reign as Second-Largest Meme Coin Faces Pepe Challenge

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for September 22

Bitcoin at Crucial Pivot Point, Here's Why Fed Can Tilt Balance