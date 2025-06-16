OGN DAO to buy back over $3 million worth of OGN

By: PANews
2025/06/16 23:06
PANews reported on June 16 that according to the official announcement of Origin Protocol, OGN DAO has passed a governance proposal to approve the use of more than $3 million in funds for the OGN token market buyback. The buyback funds will be implemented in stages, with the first $100,000 operation to be launched before July 4 and last until the second quarter of 2026. All buyback tokens will be immediately distributed to xOGN stakers.

The DAO also uses a permanent protocol revenue repurchase mechanism to use all revenue generated by Origin's liquid staking tokens OETH, stablecoins OUSD and other products for OGN market repurchase. The DAO treasury currently holds 1.3 million OGN to be distributed, and existing stakers can automatically receive rewards without any action. This reform aims to establish a direct transmission mechanism between protocol business growth and token value.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

