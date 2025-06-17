PrismaX receives $11 million in seed funding led by a16z to promote the construction of decentralized robot AI platform

PANews reported on June 17 that the robotics intelligence platform PrismaX completed a $11 million seed round led by a16z crypto CSX, with participation from Volt Capital, Stanford Blockchain Accelerator, Symbolic Capital and Virtuals Protocol. PrismaX focuses on building a decentralized data incentive mechanism, promoting the standardization of robotics vision data and the development of remote control infrastructure, with the goal of achieving efficient training and large-scale deployment of physical AI models.

