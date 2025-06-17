Trump proposed to hold talks with Iran on the nuclear deal this week, and the giant earth-penetrating bomb became the US's "killer weapon"

By: PANews
2025/06/17 10:56
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003516-4.43%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.615-8.10%
Bombie
BOMB$0.0003994+2.20%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.008938-19.07%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0903+19.28%

PANews June 17 news, according to AXIOS, according to four sources, the White House is discussing with Iran the possibility of a meeting between US envoy Vitkov and Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi this week. The goal of this meeting is to discuss a diplomatic initiative involving a nuclear deal and ending the war between Israel and Iran. A US official confirmed: "A meeting with Iranian officials this week is under consideration." This meeting may become a key turning point in the question of whether the United States will join the war in order to eliminate Iran's nuclear program by military means. A senior US official said that the White House regards the giant bunker-busting bombs needed to destroy Iran's Fordow underground enrichment facility (which the United States has but Israel does not) as a key bargaining chip to get Iran to reach an agreement. Trump has so far refused to directly participate in Israel's attack on Iran, but he has made it clear that Iran must be prevented from obtaining nuclear weapons at all costs.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Solana, Hedera, Dogecoin & Layer Brett Are Four Crypto Assets That You Should Be Holding In 2025

Solana, Hedera, Dogecoin & Layer Brett Are Four Crypto Assets That You Should Be Holding In 2025

Solana, Hedera, Dogecoin, and Layer Brett are 2025 must-holds. Layer Brett leads with 50x potential from its $0.0058 presale, staking rewards, and L2 speed.
Solayer
LAYER$0.4481-12.63%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/20 01:40
Share
LivLive Crypto Presale: RWAs, $2.5 Million Treasure Hunt And a 12X On Launch

LivLive Crypto Presale: RWAs, $2.5 Million Treasure Hunt And a 12X On Launch

Imagine walking to work and uncovering a token airdrop. Imagine leaving a review for a new cafe in your city and being rewarded with real-world assets (RWAs).Visit Website
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9475-5.59%
RealLink
REAL$0.05966-3.14%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01193-6.65%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 02:00
Share
8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

Picture a tabby pawing at a blinking cursor while charts leap like laser dots. Dogs, GOHOME, Apecoin, Banana for Scale, […] The post 8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
Threshold
T$0.01539-5.11%
READY
READY$0.01466+14.35%
Banana Gun
BANANA$17.48-7.12%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/23 07:45
Share

Trending News

More

Solana, Hedera, Dogecoin & Layer Brett Are Four Crypto Assets That You Should Be Holding In 2025

LivLive Crypto Presale: RWAs, $2.5 Million Treasure Hunt And a 12X On Launch

8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

Here’s Where Sui (SUI)Price Might Be Headed Over the Next 24 Hours

Shiba Inu’s Three-Year Reign as Second-Largest Meme Coin Faces Pepe Challenge