European Asset Manager CoinShares Becomes 8th Firm to Bet on Solana ETF Approval

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/17 12:04
Wormhole
W$0.10095-6.56%
CreatorBid
BID$0.08282-12.28%
Solana
SOL$216.31-6.89%

CoinShares, one of Europe’s leading digital asset managers, has filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to launch a spot Solana (SOL) exchange-traded fund, marking the latest push by institutional players to gain exposure to the fast-growing blockchain asset class.

The filing, submitted on June 13, outlines plans to list the CoinShares Solana ETF on Nasdaq.

The fund would offer investors direct exposure to SOL, Solana’s native cryptocurrency, by tracking the CME CF Solana–Dollar Reference Rate.

Coinbase Custody Trust and BitGo will act as custodians, storing the assets offline in cold storage. A portion of the holdings may also be staked through selected providers to earn rewards, according to the S-1 filing.

Major Asset Managers Bet on Solana, Though Approval May Take Time

The move comes as a wave of asset managers, including Fidelity, 21Shares, Franklin Templeton, Grayscale, Bitwise and Canary Capital, filed or amended Solana ETF applications on the same day. VanEck, the first to propose a Solana ETF earlier this year, also submitted an updated filing. In total, eight firms have now entered the race, according to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas.

While interest in Solana ETFs has surged, regulatory approval remains uncertain. The SEC recently requested issuers to clarify how they will handle in-kind redemptions, a key operational component for crypto ETFs.

The agency is reportedly open to allowing staking features in these products but has yet to signal any timeline for a decision.

Analyst Pegs Solana ETF Odds at 70%, With Approval Expected Later This Year

Bloomberg analysts have offered cautious projections. In February, ETF analyst Balchunas estimated a 70% chance of approval, though delays are expected.

James Seyffart, a senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, suggested any early approvals would likely not arrive before late June or early July, with a more probable window falling in early Q4 of 2025.

Solana, often described as a faster and cheaper alternative to Ethereum, has gained significant traction among both developers and institutional investors. However, its volatility, regulatory uncertainty and security challenges continue to weigh on its path to mainstream adoption.

CoinShares’ bid, while not guaranteed to succeed, mirrors the growing appetite for diversified crypto investment products in regulated markets. As the SEC reviews this latest round of filings, issuers and investors alike are watching closely for signals on how the regulator plans to handle the next generation of digital asset ETFs.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Solana, Hedera, Dogecoin & Layer Brett Are Four Crypto Assets That You Should Be Holding In 2025

Solana, Hedera, Dogecoin & Layer Brett Are Four Crypto Assets That You Should Be Holding In 2025

Solana, Hedera, Dogecoin, and Layer Brett are 2025 must-holds. Layer Brett leads with 50x potential from its $0.0058 presale, staking rewards, and L2 speed.
Solayer
LAYER$0.4481-12.63%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/20 01:40
Share
LivLive Crypto Presale: RWAs, $2.5 Million Treasure Hunt And a 12X On Launch

LivLive Crypto Presale: RWAs, $2.5 Million Treasure Hunt And a 12X On Launch

Imagine walking to work and uncovering a token airdrop. Imagine leaving a review for a new cafe in your city and being rewarded with real-world assets (RWAs).Visit Website
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9475-5.59%
RealLink
REAL$0.05966-3.14%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01193-6.65%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 02:00
Share
8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

Picture a tabby pawing at a blinking cursor while charts leap like laser dots. Dogs, GOHOME, Apecoin, Banana for Scale, […] The post 8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
Threshold
T$0.01539-5.11%
READY
READY$0.01466+14.35%
Banana Gun
BANANA$17.48-7.12%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/23 07:45
Share

Trending News

More

Solana, Hedera, Dogecoin & Layer Brett Are Four Crypto Assets That You Should Be Holding In 2025

LivLive Crypto Presale: RWAs, $2.5 Million Treasure Hunt And a 12X On Launch

8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

Here’s Where Sui (SUI)Price Might Be Headed Over the Next 24 Hours

Shiba Inu’s Three-Year Reign as Second-Largest Meme Coin Faces Pepe Challenge