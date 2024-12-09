As crypto goes mainstream, CertiK founder talks with CZ about how to survive in the crypto market

By: PANews
2024/12/09 20:30
DeepBook
DEEP$0.113804-8.94%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13303+9.70%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001649-6.30%

Author: Nancy, PANews

Bitcoin has broken through the $100,000 mark, ushering in an important historical moment. This is not only a milestone in price, but also a concentrated reflection of changes in market sentiment, capital flow and ecological structure, marking that the crypto industry has entered a new stage.

At this important moment, CertiK officially released a nearly 40-minute wonderful video, in which its co-founder Gu Ronghui and Binance founder CZ gathered in Abu Dhabi for a wonderful in-depth dialogue. The two leading figures in the crypto industry discussed the key factors behind the market transformation, including technological progress, changes in user needs, and the evolution of the global regulatory environment. They not only shared their unique insights into the future of the industry, but also deeply analyzed the security challenges and changing regulatory frameworks facing the current crypto world, providing deep insights into innovation, security, and compliance.

Through this video, we are able to witness how two industry leaders use their vision and experience to lead the industry towards a more mature, secure and compliant future.

As crypto goes mainstream, CertiK founder talks with CZ about how to survive in the crypto market

 From left to right: CertiK co-founder Gu Ronghui, Binance founder CZ, Luna Media Corp CEO Nikita Sachdev

The crypto market has lost more than $2 billion this year, and the off-chain has become a security disaster area

The crypto market has entered the mainstream vision, which has not only greatly broadened the growth space for users and funds, but also put forward higher requirements for the security trust foundation. Judging from the scale of attacks, the crypto market is becoming a security disaster area. In the first half of 2024 alone, hacker attacks and phishing incidents have caused losses of US$2 billion, exceeding the total losses for the whole year of 2023. This also further highlights the importance of security agencies in the crypto field in network security and code auditing.

CZ and Gu Ronghui also emphasized the importance of encryption security in the interview, and mentioned the difficulties and challenges in the audit process, especially unforeseen threats, which are always a problem.

According to Gu Ronghui, the current attack mode has changed significantly compared with the past. Although more and more companies and projects have begun to pay attention to code audits and cooperate with external security companies such as CertiK, some smart contract attacks have been effectively curbed, but the amount of attacks this year has increased. Behind this, not only is it the result of attackers constantly upgrading their attack strategies, but also the weak links of the project parties in key management and internal personnel security, which further aggravates the risk of attacks.

He further pointed out that for most complex Web3 applications, they are to some extent a hybrid of Web3 and Web2 systems. Typically, the Web3 part is mainly composed of smart contracts, such as code deployed on various blockchains, while the Web2 part covers key management and other background services. Although more and more people are aware of the importance of code auditing for the Web3 part, the focus on the security of the Web2 part is still at a very early stage, and even many project parties do not pay enough attention to the security of the Web2 part. In some cases, they are reluctant to disclose the source code of the Web2 part, especially the part involving key management. This undoubtedly adds greater challenges to the overall security of the crypto market. It is worth noting that a single weak link may threaten the security of the entire system, which is the most worrying part.

At this point, CZ further added with his own experience that when most people talk about security, they usually think of system security, network security or smart contract audits, but in fact the scope of security is much broader, including employee safety, social engineering, and even the physical security of the office and the organizational structure design of the enterprise, which may affect the overall security. Security is far more than a simple code audit, it involves all levels of the entire enterprise and is a comprehensive and systematic challenge.

However, security audits of crypto projects in centralized systems are somewhat difficult for security agencies. "Generally speaking, most projects are reluctant to open the Web2-related content to external teams, such as key management systems, which also increases the difficulty of auditing. There is no gold standard for key management at present, but CertiK has been promoting the best practices in the industry and taking measures such as penetration testing to provide effective security protection for such problems, but the effect is still limited." Gu Ronghui said that if the project party can share these key codes under certain conditions, especially providing source code for white box testing instead of black box testing, then the system architecture will be analyzed more deeply, so as to discover and solve more potential security risks and significantly improve the overall security.

According to Gu Ronghui, as a senior security "gatekeeper", CertiK has established deep technical accumulation and strict auditing standards. In the past year alone, it has been publicly thanked by Apple many times for discovering vulnerabilities in the interaction between multiple systems and trusted environments, and was also selected into the "Hall of Fame" by Samsung.

Using new technologies to improve efficiency, cybersecurity is the common responsibility of all employees

As the size of the crypto market continues to grow, frequent security incidents such as hacker attacks and phishing attacks have also caused huge economic losses to project owners and investors. In particular, with the rise of new technologies such as artificial intelligence, while bringing more complex attack methods, it has also prompted security agencies to continuously improve their technical response capabilities and the flexibility of the audit system.

"Artificial intelligence was initially used mainly for customer support. At that time, we called it sparse matrices and recommendation engines. Now, artificial intelligence has developed into a language processing engine that can predict the next word. Artificial intelligence, like blockchain, is a technology field full of potential. But we are still in the early stages of exploring the potential of artificial intelligence. In the future, this technology may not only be weaponized for cyber attacks and enemy target analysis, but will also play a key role in defending against these attacks and be applied to many fields such as blockchain and biomedical research." In the era of changes brought about by emerging technologies, CZ emphasized the high attention paid to artificial intelligence.

However, dealing with the ever-evolving and escalating attack methods remains challenging. Even industry giants with strong technical capabilities and abundant resources find it difficult to remain immune.

"For example, key management is a vital part of centralized or decentralized exchanges, but it faces many complex challenges. For example, although the participation of multiple parties in key management can improve efficiency, information disclosure may bring greater risks; if dedicated and non-networked devices are used for key storage, potential threats still have to be faced when signing transactions. Therefore, how to effectively manage keys while ensuring transaction security has become a difficult problem that needs to be solved in the encryption field. Even if security audits can be conducted, potential threats such as computer virus infections still exist, and for some newly established or less well-known security companies, project parties prefer to keep the specific details of key management confidential." CZ raised the concerns and challenges of the project parties in the discussion.

In response to this situation, Gu Ronghui put forward specific suggestions, which may provide some guidance for crypto entrepreneurs and practitioners. He gave an example, "For example, in the field of private key management, device virus infection is a serious security issue. For this reason, it is particularly important to build a hardware-based trusted execution environment (TEE), such as a security module for storing fingerprint or facial information, which can ensure the security of private information even if the device is infected. Even if the device is hacked, as long as the information stored in the trusted execution environment is properly managed and interacted, the information can still be protected from external threats."

Gu Ronghui further pointed out that cybersecurity is not just a competitive advantage for a certain team, but a shared responsibility that involves multiple levels and links, and requires the collaboration of all parties, including users, project owners, developers, security companies, and even law enforcement agencies. For project owners, his suggestion is that security assessments should be conducted throughout the entire project life cycle, taking an end-to-end approach to conduct continuous security checks, rather than just staying at the audit of a certain version. Many project parties may think that they can rest assured after a certain version has been fully audited, and no longer conduct assessments even if there are some minor changes in the future. This approach is wrong. Cybersecurity is a continuous evolutionary process. As projects change and external threats continue to escalate, we must always be vigilant and conduct regular assessments and updates. Through the cooperation of all parties, although it is still impossible to guarantee 100% security, at least potential threats and vulnerabilities can be minimized. CertiK is also developing more services to try to cover a longer life cycle and provide more comprehensive protection for customers' systems.

From the discussion between the two leaders, although no security auditing agency can provide absolute guarantees, the introduction of new technologies can indeed significantly improve response capabilities and efficiency. However, for the project parties, the most fundamental thing is to actively participate and conduct in-depth research on their own systems to ensure that they can effectively respond to various potential risks and make adequate protection preparations.

As crypto goes mainstream, CertiK founder talks with CZ about how to survive in the crypto market

 Note: Gu Ronghui and CZ

From ecosystem construction to user education, helping cryptocurrencies move towards mainstream adoption

"The United States is the main driving force behind this bull market. Institutional investors are accelerating into the market. Products such as BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF have attracted tens of billions of dollars in funds within months of approval. Coupled with the election of Trump, he himself is very supportive of cryptocurrencies. As the world's leading market, other countries will inevitably follow in the footsteps of the United States, which will trigger a global competition. In addition, emerging use cases such as MEME coins are also driving market development." CZ reviewed the factors that led to the rise of this bull market in the interview.

This also means that cryptocurrencies are accelerating towards the mainstream, which will not only bring more liquidity to the market, but also promote more professional price discovery mechanisms. Of course, under this trend, the global competition for the construction of the encryption field is becoming more and more fierce.

CZ also pointed out in the conversation that the regulatory policies of various countries in the field of encryption are showing an extremely fierce competition. From Japan, Singapore to Hong Kong in Asia, and the UAE and Bahrain in the Middle East, all countries are striving to establish themselves as the global cryptocurrency center. The supportive attitude of the new US government towards cryptocurrency has added new variables to this competition.

As compliance is the general trend, CertiK is actively working with global regulators. For example, Gu Ronghui serves as a member of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Hong Kong Web3 Development Task Force, and provides advice and feedback for the formulation of regulatory frameworks. For example, in the draft stablecoin compliance framework recently released by Hong Kong, two of the suggestions were provided and adopted by CertiK. At the same time, CertiK also provides stablecoin-related security audits and compliance services to many well-known companies, including Paxos, Singapore's first licensed stablecoin issuer, Paypal and other large financial institutions.

At the same time, in this context, only by actively participating in the construction of the encryption ecosystem can we better occupy a place in the future market competition, which has always been the focus of CertiK. CertiK launched CertiK Ventures this year, focusing on the growth of the Web3 ecosystem, aiming to inject vitality into the community during the market downturn. Gu Ronghui revealed that the core strategy of CertiK Ventures is to invest in early-stage Web3 projects, such as SEI Network, WeMix, Kaia and other ecosystems, while also looking at companies that can strengthen network security capabilities, including developer tools, on-chain monitoring systems and testing frameworks. In addition, CertiK also cooperates with many large companies in traditional industries to help these companies actively learn and understand Web3 and explore the possibility of doing business in this field. But Gu Ronghui also believes that this transformation is a gradual process that requires the joint efforts of all members of the entire industry.

As cryptocurrency becomes more and more popular, user education is undoubtedly one of the key links in the development of the industry. As CZ mentioned in the conversation, the imbalance of educational resources around the world, especially the illiteracy problem in developing countries, is a huge obstacle to people entering the crypto world. But now, through devices and applications, children who lack educational resources can be provided with high-quality learning content, such as the "learn while earning" model, which can fundamentally change their destiny. To promote this process, CZ also launched the education platform Giggle Academy, which not only invests in fields such as Web3 blockchain, artificial intelligence and biotechnology, but also regards education as an important way to change the future.

Gu Ronghui also expressed a strong desire to promote education and provided security education advice to investors who are new to the market. He said that the spirit of decentralization is at the core of blockchain and smart contract design, but this also brings challenges of trust. Many retail users do not fully understand how smart contracts or blockchains work, so they are more likely to trust centralized companies rather than the code itself. In this regard, Gu Ronghui emphasized that investors should not simply rely on audit reports from security agencies such as CertiK as a "safety seal", but should pay more attention to the transparency and public information of the project. To this end, CertiK has also developed the Skynet platform, which allows users to more easily access and understand this data, thereby helping them to better conduct due diligence.

In addition to risk assessment, CZ also reminded investors to set the “right size” of investment according to their risk tolerance to avoid facing greater financial pressure due to over-investment.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Shibarium May No Longer Turbocharge Shiba Inu Price Rally, Here’s Reason

Shibarium May No Longer Turbocharge Shiba Inu Price Rally, Here’s Reason

The post Shibarium May No Longer Turbocharge Shiba Inu Price Rally, Here’s Reason appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shibarium, the layer-2 blockchain of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem, is battling to stay active. Shibarium has slipped from hitting transaction milestones to struggling to record any transactions on its platform, a development that could severely impact SHIB. Shibarium transactions crash from millions to near zero As per Shibariumscan data, the total daily transactions on Shibarium as of Sept. 16 stood at 11,600. This volume of transactions reflects how low the transaction count has dropped for the L2, whose daily average ranged between 3.5 million and 4 million last month. However, in the last week of August, daily transaction volume on Shibarium lost momentum, slipping from 1.3 million to 9,590 as of Aug. 28. This pattern has lingered for much of September, with the highest peak so far being on Sept. 5, when it posted 1.26 million transactions. The low user engagement has greatly affected the transaction count in recent days. In addition, the security breach over the weekend by malicious attackers on Shibarium has probably worsened issues. Although developer Kaal Dhairya reassured the community that the attack to steal millions of BONE tokens was successfully prevented, users’ confidence appears shaken. This has also impacted the price outlook for Shiba Inu, the ecosystem’s native token. Following reports of the malicious attack on Shibarium, SHIB dipped immediately into the red zone. Unlike on previous occasions where investors accumulated on the dip, market participants did not flock to Shiba Inu. Shiba Inu price struggles, can burn mechanism help? With the current near-zero crash in transaction volume for Shibarium, SHIB’s price cannot depend on it to support a rally. It might take a while to rebuild user confidence and for transactions to pick up again. In the meantime, Shiba Inu might have to rely on other means to boost prices from its low levels. This…
NEAR
NEAR$2.95-1.43%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001209-2.96%
BONE SHIBASWAP
BONE$0.154-5.69%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:57
Share
Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

The crypto market lost altitude on Tuesday, slipping 2% to about $3.9 trillion as Bitcoin fell toward $112,000 and erased the week’s gains, with roughly $1.7 billion in liquidations accelerating the sell-off as leveraged positions unwound. Bitcoin was last down about 1.8% near $112,561, while Ethereum fell 3.3% to $41,197, BNB dropped 4% to $991.3, and Solana slid 6.2% to $219.03. In the past 24 hours, about $1.7b of mostly long positions were wiped out, the largest long liquidation event this year, Coinglass said. Macro Boost Meets Micro Headwinds, FTX Cash Returns And Sentiment Sours Flows into crypto funds remained a bright spot last week. Spot Ethereum ETFs recorded $556m in net inflows, lifting total net assets to $29.6b, according to SoSoValue. Over the same period, spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted $886.6m, taking total net assets to $152.31b. Macro signals set the stage. The Federal Reserve cut rates by 25 basis points last week to a target range of 4.00% to 4.25%, and signaled two more possible cuts this year. That first move initially buoyed altcoins, which rallied into the weekend. Momentum faded on Monday. Sentiment cooled shortly after the defunct crypto exchange FTX said it will begin its third distribution on Sept. 30, returning about $1.6b to holders of allowed claims as part of its Chapter 11 process. Social gauges turned more cautious. Analysts at Santiment noted on Sunday that more traders are now “betting that the price of Bitcoin will go down, as opposed to betting that Bitcoin’s price will go up,” and said they were seeing a “much more negative narrative forming across social media.” Liquidation Spike Signals Possible Local Low As Funding Turns Negative Positioning also shifted. 10X Research said that sharp liquidation spikes often mark local lows and can raise the odds of a rebound, a view supported by negative funding rates that show faster traders are net short. The note urged traders to weigh positioning, technical signals and how the market is priced into October before buying dips. Industry executives framed the sell-off as a leverage flush rather than a fundamental break. Maja Vujinovic, CEO and co-founder of Digital Assets at FG Nexus, said, “Roughly $1.7B in liquidations reflects excess leverage, not failing fundamentals. Overheated funding post-Fed left traders exposed; once Bitcoin rolled over, forced unwinds hit ETH and alt-books hard.” “But history shows that these ‘leverage washes’ often mark a healthier base. With spot demand, ETF flows, and stablecoin rails intact, we’re more likely heading into consolidation than capitulation and that typically precedes the next sustained leg higher,” she added. Liquidations Drive ‘Margin Call Avalanche,’ Traders See Healthy Reset Traders echoed that view on market structure. Doug Colkitt, initial contributor to Fogo, said, “This is crypto’s version of a margin call avalanche. When Bitcoin sneezes, the entire market catches leverage flu. $1.7B in liquidations isn’t fundamentals breaking—it’s over-levered traders getting rinsed. Leverage is always highest at the top, and when prices roll over, the cascade feeds on itself.” “These flushes are brutal, but they’re also healthy. They reset leverage, shake out weak hands, and clear the runway for the next leg. If you’ve been around crypto long enough, then you already know the cold hard truth: liquidations are the feature, not the bug,” he said. Others pointed to Bitcoin’s relative resilience. Mike Maloney, CEO at Incyt, said, “The $1B+ liquidation wave was driven by long liquidations. The exuberance following an ATH, the anemic Fed cut, and a mismatch of reporting and risk creates a breakdown. The real capture here is that BTC is still the king of crypto markets: despite weathering the worst liquidation, BTC decline and volatility are a fraction of other assets. This suggests to me that the market will bounce up strongly on the back of BTC’s liquidity.” As September draws to a close, traders are watching funding, ETF flows, and the pace of redemptions from bankruptcy estates. For now, the market has reset leverage and attention turns to whether dip buyers step in ahead of October
1
1$0.018362+109.54%
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/23 09:56
Share
The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

PANews reported on September 23rd that on-chain data showed that hackers allegedly issued an additional 1 billion UXLINK tokens on-chain, increasing the total token supply to 1.995 billion. Following the issuance, the hackers then continuously sold the tokens via Cow Protocol in batches of 1 million UXLINK at a time.
1
1$0.018362+109.54%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01192-6.36%
CoW Protocol
COW$0.2851-6.37%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 10:15
Share

Trending News

More

Shibarium May No Longer Turbocharge Shiba Inu Price Rally, Here’s Reason

Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months