Amazon has been proposed to establish a Bitcoin treasury, and Microsoft is about to vote on the decision. Will large companies favor using Bitcoin to hedge against inflation?

By: PANews
2024/12/09 18:25
Moonveil
MORE$0.08456-4.07%
THINK Token
THINK$0.01183-1.33%
AgentTank
TANK$0.0005038-10.00%

Amazon has been proposed to establish a Bitcoin treasury, and Microsoft is about to vote on the decision. Will large companies favor using Bitcoin to hedge against inflation?

Author: Weilin, PANews

More and more large technology companies are beginning to pay attention to how to protect assets through innovative Bitcoin investment financial strategies. Recently, the Washington think tank "National Center for Public Policy Research" proposed a shareholder proposal to Amazon, suggesting that it include Bitcoin in the company's financial reserves to cope with inflation risks.

At the same time, Microsoft is also facing a similar proposal and will vote to evaluate the possibility of Bitcoin investment at its annual shareholders meeting on December 10. Although Microsoft's board of directors recommended that shareholders oppose the proposal, the relevant discussions reflect the potential of cryptocurrencies as investment tools for large companies and the possibility of cryptocurrencies being gradually accepted in corporate financial management and investment strategies.

Think tank proposes: Amazon should establish Bitcoin financial reserves to hedge against inflation risks

Recently, the National Center for Public Policy Research, a free-market think tank based in Washington, D.C., submitted a shareholder proposal to Amazon, suggesting that the company consider adopting a Bitcoin financial reserve strategy at its April 2025 shareholder meeting.

The proposal points out that with the increase in inflationary pressure, especially the depreciation risk associated with US dollar reserves, adopting Bitcoin (BTC) as a reserve asset can help Amazon effectively hedge against inflation risks and thus protect the long-term interests of shareholders.

The think tank cited current inflation data in its proposal. The Consumer Price Index (CPI), which is used to measure inflation, currently shows an inflation rate of 4.95%, but the proposal emphasizes that the CPI often underestimates the actual currency depreciation, and the actual inflation rate may be twice as high as the CPI figure.

The letter states that this has severely eroded the value of Amazon’s $88 billion in cash and short-term cash equivalents. In order to protect the value of shareholders’ assets, Bitcoin (BTC) should be used to hedge this risk.

“As of December 6, 2024, Bitcoin prices have risen 131% year-over-year, outperforming corporate bonds by an average of 126%. Over the past five years, Bitcoin prices have risen 1,246%, outperforming corporate bonds by an average of 1,242%, ” the National Center for Public Policy Research wrote in the letter.

Amazon has been proposed to establish a Bitcoin treasury, and Microsoft is about to vote on the decision. Will large companies favor using Bitcoin to hedge against inflation?

The proposal also mentioned that MicroStrategy shares, which hold Bitcoin, have outperformed Amazon shares by 537% over the past year. And they are not the only company to do so. Institutional and corporate adoption of Bitcoin is becoming more common: more public companies, such as Tesla and Block, have added Bitcoin to their balance sheets; Amazon's second and fourth largest institutional shareholders, Blackstone and Fidelity, respectively, offer Bitcoin ETFs to their clients; the US government may establish a strategic reserve of Bitcoin in 2025.

The think tank concluded by proposing that Amazon should allocate at least 5% of its assets to Bitcoin to protect the value of its financial reserves.

MicroStrategy and its founder Michael Saylor have popularized the corporate Bitcoin financial reserve strategy, which is gradually gaining traction among companies and pension funds. According to MicroStrategy Tracker data, the company's Bitcoin holdings are currently worth more than $40 billion, making MicroStrategy about $17 billion in profits.

Microsoft to hold shareholder vote on whether to buy Bitcoin

At the same time, an important policy benefit is that the U.S. Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) will officially adopt Bitcoin fair value accounting for fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2024. Under current GAAP regulations, crypto assets are checked for impairment annually and more frequently when events or circumstances indicate that the asset is more likely to be impaired. In other words, companies holding cryptocurrencies can only report a decline in the value of their crypto assets and not an increase until the crypto assets are sold in accordance with the rules for intangible assets with unlimited useful lives. FASB's cryptocurrency update aims to change this reporting method to improve the accuracy of corporate financial statements. The upgrade of accounting standards will promote the adoption of Bitcoin as a reserve asset by global companies.

Amazon has been proposed to establish a Bitcoin treasury, and Microsoft is about to vote on the decision. Will large companies favor using Bitcoin to hedge against inflation?

Amazon has been proposed to establish a Bitcoin treasury, and Microsoft is about to vote on the decision. Will large companies favor using Bitcoin to hedge against inflation?

In addition to Amazon, Microsoft is also facing similar shareholder proposals. Microsoft will vote on whether to "evaluate investment in Bitcoin" at its annual shareholders meeting on December 10. The proposal was also proposed by the conservative think tank National Center for Public Policy Research, but the board of directors recommended that shareholders vote against the proposal, believing that it was "unnecessary" and stated that the company's management had "carefully considered" the relevant issues.

Microsoft said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that its global financial team regularly evaluates a variety of investment assets, including cryptocurrencies, for diversification and risk management. The team has also considered Bitcoin in the past, but "as noted in the proposal, volatility is a factor in evaluating cryptocurrency investments in the company's treasury applications... Microsoft has established strong and appropriate processes to manage and diversify its corporate treasury for the long-term benefit of shareholders, so this public evaluation request is not necessary."

Nevertheless, the situation may change with the rise in Bitcoin prices and the proposal of Amazon shareholders. Earlier this month, Michael Saylor gave a 3-minute speech to the Microsoft board of directors. According to the slides of his Bitcoin strategy, he proposed that Bitcoin is the core opportunity of the next wave of technological innovation and suggested that Microsoft adopt Bitcoin as its core corporate strategy. He believes that Bitcoin is "digital capital" and in the current global asset market of about $900 trillion, the market value of Bitcoin is expected to grow from the current $2 trillion to $280 trillion in 2045, surpassing traditional assets such as bonds and gold.

It is worth mentioning that if the proposal is passed, Microsoft will become the largest publicly listed crypto investment company, surpassing MicroStrategy and Tesla, and its move may have a demonstration effect on other large companies. According to the prediction platform vote, investors currently believe that the probability of this proposal being passed is not high, only 13%.

Amazon once bought a crypto domain name and is rumored to be pushing the NFT market, but is still actively exploring

Back to Amazon, the e-commerce giant has always had a complicated relationship with cryptocurrencies. Back in April 2014, Amazon decided not to accept Bitcoin (BTC), citing customer preference as the reason. Interestingly, a few months after the decision, Amazon competitor Overstock.com became the first major retail company to accept Bitcoin as a payment option, and with initial success, Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne said at the time that Amazon would eventually have to "follow suit." However, despite the overall improvement in market capitalization and adoption, Amazon still insists on not accepting Bitcoin payments.

Despite this, Amazon has not completely “distanced” itself from cryptocurrencies. In May 2014, shortly after announcing that it had no cryptocurrency plans, Amazon obtained a Bitcoin-related patent that allowed the use of digital currency to pay for cloud computing services on Amazon Web Services (AWS). However, the patent was actually applied for in March 2012, and mentioned cryptocurrency only as a payment method.

In November 2017, it was reported that Amazon had purchased multiple cryptocurrency-related domains, including "amazoncryptocurrencies.com," "amazoncryptocurrency.com," and "amazonethereum.com." At the time, it was also noted that "amazonbitcoin.com" would redirect to Amazon's original URL.

Amazon also has Amazon Coin, which is not a cryptocurrency but a digital currency for Kindle e-book owners that the company launched in 2013. Despite some public interest, the coin has not been widely used.

In April 2018, Amazon won a patent for a subscription information system described as a “streaming data marketplace.” The company claims it can “identify (Bitcoin) transaction participants” for governments and law enforcement agencies. The filing was made in June 2014.

In 2019, cloud service provider Amazon Web Services (AWS) launched Amazon Managed Blockchain. Amazon Managed Blockchain (AMB) is a fully managed service designed to help you build resilient Web3 applications on public and private blockchains.

To date, Amazon does not have an official NFT marketplace. However, rumors that Amazon might launch an NFT marketplace in April 2023 circulated in March 2023, but these rumors have not come to fruition.

At present, more and more large companies have begun to pay attention to how to use digital assets such as Bitcoin to hedge the risk of currency depreciation. In particular, the success of MicroStrategy shows that using Bitcoin as part of financial reserves can bring significant capital appreciation. The attitude of large companies such as Microsoft and Amazon may be the key to determining whether this strategy is widely adopted.

The adoption of Bitcoin treasury strategy will not only rely on the maturity of technology and market changes, but also require a deep understanding of risks and benefits by corporate management. In future financial management and asset allocation, whether Bitcoin can become a stable and long-term value reserve will affect the decision-making of more companies.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Shibarium May No Longer Turbocharge Shiba Inu Price Rally, Here’s Reason

Shibarium May No Longer Turbocharge Shiba Inu Price Rally, Here’s Reason

The post Shibarium May No Longer Turbocharge Shiba Inu Price Rally, Here’s Reason appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shibarium, the layer-2 blockchain of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem, is battling to stay active. Shibarium has slipped from hitting transaction milestones to struggling to record any transactions on its platform, a development that could severely impact SHIB. Shibarium transactions crash from millions to near zero As per Shibariumscan data, the total daily transactions on Shibarium as of Sept. 16 stood at 11,600. This volume of transactions reflects how low the transaction count has dropped for the L2, whose daily average ranged between 3.5 million and 4 million last month. However, in the last week of August, daily transaction volume on Shibarium lost momentum, slipping from 1.3 million to 9,590 as of Aug. 28. This pattern has lingered for much of September, with the highest peak so far being on Sept. 5, when it posted 1.26 million transactions. The low user engagement has greatly affected the transaction count in recent days. In addition, the security breach over the weekend by malicious attackers on Shibarium has probably worsened issues. Although developer Kaal Dhairya reassured the community that the attack to steal millions of BONE tokens was successfully prevented, users’ confidence appears shaken. This has also impacted the price outlook for Shiba Inu, the ecosystem’s native token. Following reports of the malicious attack on Shibarium, SHIB dipped immediately into the red zone. Unlike on previous occasions where investors accumulated on the dip, market participants did not flock to Shiba Inu. Shiba Inu price struggles, can burn mechanism help? With the current near-zero crash in transaction volume for Shibarium, SHIB’s price cannot depend on it to support a rally. It might take a while to rebuild user confidence and for transactions to pick up again. In the meantime, Shiba Inu might have to rely on other means to boost prices from its low levels. This…
NEAR
NEAR$2.95-1.43%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001209-2.96%
BONE SHIBASWAP
BONE$0.154-5.69%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:57
Share
Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

The crypto market lost altitude on Tuesday, slipping 2% to about $3.9 trillion as Bitcoin fell toward $112,000 and erased the week’s gains, with roughly $1.7 billion in liquidations accelerating the sell-off as leveraged positions unwound. Bitcoin was last down about 1.8% near $112,561, while Ethereum fell 3.3% to $41,197, BNB dropped 4% to $991.3, and Solana slid 6.2% to $219.03. In the past 24 hours, about $1.7b of mostly long positions were wiped out, the largest long liquidation event this year, Coinglass said. Macro Boost Meets Micro Headwinds, FTX Cash Returns And Sentiment Sours Flows into crypto funds remained a bright spot last week. Spot Ethereum ETFs recorded $556m in net inflows, lifting total net assets to $29.6b, according to SoSoValue. Over the same period, spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted $886.6m, taking total net assets to $152.31b. Macro signals set the stage. The Federal Reserve cut rates by 25 basis points last week to a target range of 4.00% to 4.25%, and signaled two more possible cuts this year. That first move initially buoyed altcoins, which rallied into the weekend. Momentum faded on Monday. Sentiment cooled shortly after the defunct crypto exchange FTX said it will begin its third distribution on Sept. 30, returning about $1.6b to holders of allowed claims as part of its Chapter 11 process. Social gauges turned more cautious. Analysts at Santiment noted on Sunday that more traders are now “betting that the price of Bitcoin will go down, as opposed to betting that Bitcoin’s price will go up,” and said they were seeing a “much more negative narrative forming across social media.” Liquidation Spike Signals Possible Local Low As Funding Turns Negative Positioning also shifted. 10X Research said that sharp liquidation spikes often mark local lows and can raise the odds of a rebound, a view supported by negative funding rates that show faster traders are net short. The note urged traders to weigh positioning, technical signals and how the market is priced into October before buying dips. Industry executives framed the sell-off as a leverage flush rather than a fundamental break. Maja Vujinovic, CEO and co-founder of Digital Assets at FG Nexus, said, “Roughly $1.7B in liquidations reflects excess leverage, not failing fundamentals. Overheated funding post-Fed left traders exposed; once Bitcoin rolled over, forced unwinds hit ETH and alt-books hard.” “But history shows that these ‘leverage washes’ often mark a healthier base. With spot demand, ETF flows, and stablecoin rails intact, we’re more likely heading into consolidation than capitulation and that typically precedes the next sustained leg higher,” she added. Liquidations Drive ‘Margin Call Avalanche,’ Traders See Healthy Reset Traders echoed that view on market structure. Doug Colkitt, initial contributor to Fogo, said, “This is crypto’s version of a margin call avalanche. When Bitcoin sneezes, the entire market catches leverage flu. $1.7B in liquidations isn’t fundamentals breaking—it’s over-levered traders getting rinsed. Leverage is always highest at the top, and when prices roll over, the cascade feeds on itself.” “These flushes are brutal, but they’re also healthy. They reset leverage, shake out weak hands, and clear the runway for the next leg. If you’ve been around crypto long enough, then you already know the cold hard truth: liquidations are the feature, not the bug,” he said. Others pointed to Bitcoin’s relative resilience. Mike Maloney, CEO at Incyt, said, “The $1B+ liquidation wave was driven by long liquidations. The exuberance following an ATH, the anemic Fed cut, and a mismatch of reporting and risk creates a breakdown. The real capture here is that BTC is still the king of crypto markets: despite weathering the worst liquidation, BTC decline and volatility are a fraction of other assets. This suggests to me that the market will bounce up strongly on the back of BTC’s liquidity.” As September draws to a close, traders are watching funding, ETF flows, and the pace of redemptions from bankruptcy estates. For now, the market has reset leverage and attention turns to whether dip buyers step in ahead of October
1
1$0.018362+109.54%
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/23 09:56
Share
The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

PANews reported on September 23rd that on-chain data showed that hackers allegedly issued an additional 1 billion UXLINK tokens on-chain, increasing the total token supply to 1.995 billion. Following the issuance, the hackers then continuously sold the tokens via Cow Protocol in batches of 1 million UXLINK at a time.
1
1$0.018362+109.54%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01192-6.36%
CoW Protocol
COW$0.2851-6.37%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 10:15
Share

Trending News

More

Shibarium May No Longer Turbocharge Shiba Inu Price Rally, Here’s Reason

Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months