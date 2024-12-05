Data reveals how Bitcoin holders behave after reaching new highs

By: PANews
2024/12/05 16:05
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03332-10.14%

Author: Glassnode

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

PANews Note: The original article was first published on December 4 ; this article only represents the author ’s views and does not constitute investment advice.

Key points:

  • After consolidating between $54,000 and $74,000 for a period of time, Bitcoin hit a new high of $99,400 (PANews Note: it has now broken through $100,000, hitting a new high of $104,000).
  • Several risk indicators monitored have entered very high risk territory, reflecting the state of rising unrealized profits and the increased sensitivity of investor sentiment to corrections.
  • The realized profit/loss ratio shows that large-scale profit-taking is underway, suggesting that demand may dry up in the near term.
  • Realized profit volume has fallen 76% from its historical peak, and perpetual contract funding rates are also falling, indicating that the market is cooling rapidly.
  • Early supply redistribution patterns suggest a key demand cluster between $87,000 and $98,000, with little supply changing hands during the rally from $74,000 to $87,000.

Higher range

After the market reached its first major peak in early March, Bitcoin traded between $54,000 and $74,000 for about eight months until early November. The long period of sideways trading in a narrow price range caused much of the circulating supply to be redistributed and concentrated around a relatively high cost base.

This supply concentration could heighten the likelihood of investor panic when downside volatility re-emerges. To track these dynamics, the Actual Supply Density metric was introduced, a tool that quantifies the supply concentration within a ±15% price volatility range of the current spot price.

High supply concentration suggests that price fluctuations can significantly affect investors' profitability, which in turn may increase market volatility.

Looking back at major market moves over the past five years, a common pattern emerges:

  • During periods of market indecision, typically more than 20% of supply is concentrated within ±15% of the mid-price.
  • This often results in wild price swings in either direction, resulting in either a profit or a loss for that supply.

This volatility often pushes the realized supply density metric below 10%, indicating that a large number of tokens are now holding significantly different amounts of unrealized profits or losses.

The recent breakout above $74,000 triggered one of these redistribution cycles, driving Bitcoin prices to new highs and pushing the realized supply density metric (±15%) below 10%, in which case many investors received large unrealized profits.

Data reveals how Bitcoin holders behave after reaching new highs

 Data source: Glassnode

New high after the interval

To explore the dynamics of supply changing hands during price discovery, a new concept called Bitcoin Cost Basis Distribution (CBD) can be utilized. This indicator tracks the concentration of supply at different price points through a heat map. The Bitcoin CBD indicator provides insights into how supply is redistributed over time at different price levels, helping to identify key areas of demand and investor interest.

As we enter the early stages of price discovery, the upper and lower range bands have not yet fully formed. The most important supply cluster is hovering between $87,000 and $98,000, with very little changing hands during the rally to $87,000.

This suggests that the current trading range is still searching for a balance between buyers and sellers, but risks remain.

Data reveals how Bitcoin holders behave after reaching new highs

 Data source: Glassnode

Assessing market risk

Reference is made below to a set of metrics designed to categorize different risk thresholds using on-chain data.

1. Measuring supply profitability

The Profit Supply Percentage (PSIP) indicator uses the proportion of supply holding unrealized profits to describe market cycles. This can provide insight into potential risk of selling pressure, as investors with unrealized profits are often incentivized to lock in gains.

The PSIP indicators are divided into four risk levels:

  • Very high risk: PSIP > 90%, more than one standard deviation above its historical average
  • High risk: 75% < PSIP < 90%, slightly higher than its historical average
  • Low risk: 58% < PSIP < 75%, lower than the average but higher than the lower limit
  • Very low risk: PSIP < 58%, more than one standard deviation below its historical average

Periods when the PSIP trades above the upper limit usually coincide with the euphoria phase of a bull market. The recent price breakout has pushed the PSIP indicator into the euphoria phase, and such levels have historically been associated with increased vulnerability to downside corrections as investors have an incentive to realize profits, thereby generating indirect supply.

This suggests that market participants need to be cautious as the likelihood of increased selling pressure also rises accordingly.

Data reveals how Bitcoin holders behave after reaching new highs

 Data source: Glassnode

2. Weighing fear and greed

The Net Unrealized Profit/Loss (NUPL) indicator quantifies the total profit or loss held by the market as a percentage of market capitalization. Taking into account the magnitude of unrealized profit or loss can provide insight into the psychological state of the market.

Based on the profit supply percentage metric mentioned above, NUPL can gain greater insight into the magnitude of profitability, and therefore, driving investor sentiment – from optimism to excitement and fear.

NUPL is divided into four risk levels:

  • Very High Risk: NUPL exceeds 0.59, one standard deviation above the 4-year average. This phase is marked by extreme unrealized profits, reflecting market exuberance and heightened correction risk.
  • High Risk: NUPL between 0.35 and 0.59 indicates that the market is profitable but has not yet reached exuberance levels.
  • Low Risk: NUPL between 0.12 and 0.35 indicates moderate profitability and is usually in a stabilization or early recovery phase.
  • Very Low Risk: NUPL breaks below 0.12, coinciding with market capitulation and bottom finding phase in a bear market.

As prices break above $88,000, NUPL also enters the very high risk zone, indicating that the market is now holding extremely high unrealized profits. This high level indicates a greater risk that investors will start to increase selling pressure and take advantage of higher prices and strong new demand.

Data reveals how Bitcoin holders behave after reaching new highs

 Data source: Glassnode

3. Measure investor spending patterns

Given the high level of unrealized profits in the system, the realized profit-loss ratio (RPLR) can be used to gauge how investors adjust their spending patterns as Bitcoin approaches the $100,000 level.

RPLR tracks the ratio of profit-taking to loss-making events that occur on-chain, and therefore provides insight into changes in investor behavior. Other factors can be filtered by applying a 14-day moving average (14D-MA) to provide a clearer picture of the macro trend.

The RPLR framework divides market risk into four levels:

  • Very High Risk: RPLR over 9, indicating that more than 90% of tokens moved on-chain are being used for profit — a common sign of exhausted demand
  • High risk: RPLR between 3 and 9, with 75%-90% of tokens held for profit, usually seen at market peaks
  • Low risk: RPLR drops below 3, indicating a transitional phase where profit and loss expenditures are balanced (1 < RPLR < 3)
  • Very Low Risk: RPLR drops below 1, dominated by losing coins, usually observed during market capitulation

The RPLR indicator has also entered the very high risk zone, highlighting the intensity of profit-taking activity during this price discovery rally and the potential for creating indirect supply to the market.

Data reveals how Bitcoin holders behave after reaching new highs

 Data source: Glassnode

Cooling

While all three indicators are in very high risk territory, it is worth noting that these conditions are typical of explosive rallies during price discovery.

This assessment can be supported by looking at the speed at which these indicators have cooled over the past week. In particular, focus on realized profits and perpetual contract funding rates, respectively, as key indicators of sell-side pressure and excessive leverage demand.

Realized profits, which track the dollar gains of mobile tokens, peaked at $10.5 billion per day during Bitcoin's march toward $100,000. They have since fallen to around $2.5 billion per day, a 76% drop. This sharp decline suggests a clear cooling, suggesting that profit-taking may be more impulsive than sustained.

Data reveals how Bitcoin holders behave after reaching new highs

 Data source: Glassnode

The perpetual contract market also confirms this insight. As speculative demand begins to stabilize, funding rates begin to stabilize.

Funding rates, which measure the interest cost of holding open perpetual futures contracts, in this case, what long traders have to pay to shorts, have spiked during the rally, but not as much as in March.

If the funding rate starts to fall, it indicates that a large amount of long leverage is beginning to exit the market, while a renewed rise may indicate that long risk is increasing.

Data reveals how Bitcoin holders behave after reaching new highs

 Data source: Glassnode

in conclusion

Bitcoin’s recent rally to a new all-time high of $99,400 marked a pivotal moment in this cycle, propelling the market into a price discovery phase. The breakout of the long-standing $54,000 to $74,000 price range drove a large amount of supply into unrealized profits and triggered several high indicators used to track short-term overheating risks.

At the same time, some indicators have begun to cool down, such as the decline in realized profits and perpetual contract funding rates. This indicates that excessive speculative interest has slowed down and spot seller activity has decreased net. The Bitcoin market is trying to find balance again, and the bottom of the current supply density cluster is $88,000.

Related reading: Trump nominates Paul Atkins as SEC Chairman, Bitcoin breaks through $100,000, and cryptocurrency regulation is about to open a new chapter

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Shibarium May No Longer Turbocharge Shiba Inu Price Rally, Here’s Reason

Shibarium May No Longer Turbocharge Shiba Inu Price Rally, Here’s Reason

The post Shibarium May No Longer Turbocharge Shiba Inu Price Rally, Here’s Reason appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shibarium, the layer-2 blockchain of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem, is battling to stay active. Shibarium has slipped from hitting transaction milestones to struggling to record any transactions on its platform, a development that could severely impact SHIB. Shibarium transactions crash from millions to near zero As per Shibariumscan data, the total daily transactions on Shibarium as of Sept. 16 stood at 11,600. This volume of transactions reflects how low the transaction count has dropped for the L2, whose daily average ranged between 3.5 million and 4 million last month. However, in the last week of August, daily transaction volume on Shibarium lost momentum, slipping from 1.3 million to 9,590 as of Aug. 28. This pattern has lingered for much of September, with the highest peak so far being on Sept. 5, when it posted 1.26 million transactions. The low user engagement has greatly affected the transaction count in recent days. In addition, the security breach over the weekend by malicious attackers on Shibarium has probably worsened issues. Although developer Kaal Dhairya reassured the community that the attack to steal millions of BONE tokens was successfully prevented, users’ confidence appears shaken. This has also impacted the price outlook for Shiba Inu, the ecosystem’s native token. Following reports of the malicious attack on Shibarium, SHIB dipped immediately into the red zone. Unlike on previous occasions where investors accumulated on the dip, market participants did not flock to Shiba Inu. Shiba Inu price struggles, can burn mechanism help? With the current near-zero crash in transaction volume for Shibarium, SHIB’s price cannot depend on it to support a rally. It might take a while to rebuild user confidence and for transactions to pick up again. In the meantime, Shiba Inu might have to rely on other means to boost prices from its low levels. This…
NEAR
NEAR$2.95-1.43%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001209-2.96%
BONE SHIBASWAP
BONE$0.154-5.69%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:57
Share
Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

The crypto market lost altitude on Tuesday, slipping 2% to about $3.9 trillion as Bitcoin fell toward $112,000 and erased the week’s gains, with roughly $1.7 billion in liquidations accelerating the sell-off as leveraged positions unwound. Bitcoin was last down about 1.8% near $112,561, while Ethereum fell 3.3% to $41,197, BNB dropped 4% to $991.3, and Solana slid 6.2% to $219.03. In the past 24 hours, about $1.7b of mostly long positions were wiped out, the largest long liquidation event this year, Coinglass said. Macro Boost Meets Micro Headwinds, FTX Cash Returns And Sentiment Sours Flows into crypto funds remained a bright spot last week. Spot Ethereum ETFs recorded $556m in net inflows, lifting total net assets to $29.6b, according to SoSoValue. Over the same period, spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted $886.6m, taking total net assets to $152.31b. Macro signals set the stage. The Federal Reserve cut rates by 25 basis points last week to a target range of 4.00% to 4.25%, and signaled two more possible cuts this year. That first move initially buoyed altcoins, which rallied into the weekend. Momentum faded on Monday. Sentiment cooled shortly after the defunct crypto exchange FTX said it will begin its third distribution on Sept. 30, returning about $1.6b to holders of allowed claims as part of its Chapter 11 process. Social gauges turned more cautious. Analysts at Santiment noted on Sunday that more traders are now “betting that the price of Bitcoin will go down, as opposed to betting that Bitcoin’s price will go up,” and said they were seeing a “much more negative narrative forming across social media.” Liquidation Spike Signals Possible Local Low As Funding Turns Negative Positioning also shifted. 10X Research said that sharp liquidation spikes often mark local lows and can raise the odds of a rebound, a view supported by negative funding rates that show faster traders are net short. The note urged traders to weigh positioning, technical signals and how the market is priced into October before buying dips. Industry executives framed the sell-off as a leverage flush rather than a fundamental break. Maja Vujinovic, CEO and co-founder of Digital Assets at FG Nexus, said, “Roughly $1.7B in liquidations reflects excess leverage, not failing fundamentals. Overheated funding post-Fed left traders exposed; once Bitcoin rolled over, forced unwinds hit ETH and alt-books hard.” “But history shows that these ‘leverage washes’ often mark a healthier base. With spot demand, ETF flows, and stablecoin rails intact, we’re more likely heading into consolidation than capitulation and that typically precedes the next sustained leg higher,” she added. Liquidations Drive ‘Margin Call Avalanche,’ Traders See Healthy Reset Traders echoed that view on market structure. Doug Colkitt, initial contributor to Fogo, said, “This is crypto’s version of a margin call avalanche. When Bitcoin sneezes, the entire market catches leverage flu. $1.7B in liquidations isn’t fundamentals breaking—it’s over-levered traders getting rinsed. Leverage is always highest at the top, and when prices roll over, the cascade feeds on itself.” “These flushes are brutal, but they’re also healthy. They reset leverage, shake out weak hands, and clear the runway for the next leg. If you’ve been around crypto long enough, then you already know the cold hard truth: liquidations are the feature, not the bug,” he said. Others pointed to Bitcoin’s relative resilience. Mike Maloney, CEO at Incyt, said, “The $1B+ liquidation wave was driven by long liquidations. The exuberance following an ATH, the anemic Fed cut, and a mismatch of reporting and risk creates a breakdown. The real capture here is that BTC is still the king of crypto markets: despite weathering the worst liquidation, BTC decline and volatility are a fraction of other assets. This suggests to me that the market will bounce up strongly on the back of BTC’s liquidity.” As September draws to a close, traders are watching funding, ETF flows, and the pace of redemptions from bankruptcy estates. For now, the market has reset leverage and attention turns to whether dip buyers step in ahead of October
1
1$0.018362+109.54%
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/23 09:56
Share
The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

PANews reported on September 23rd that on-chain data showed that hackers allegedly issued an additional 1 billion UXLINK tokens on-chain, increasing the total token supply to 1.995 billion. Following the issuance, the hackers then continuously sold the tokens via Cow Protocol in batches of 1 million UXLINK at a time.
1
1$0.018362+109.54%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01192-6.36%
CoW Protocol
COW$0.2851-6.37%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 10:15
Share

Trending News

More

Shibarium May No Longer Turbocharge Shiba Inu Price Rally, Here’s Reason

Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months