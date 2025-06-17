Cathie Wood’s Ark offloads $51.7M in Circle stock post-5x rally

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/17 15:23
Particl
PART$0.1968-2.91%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0904+19.26%
Houdini Swap
LOCK$0.1582-7.43%
ARK
ARK$0.4189-2.98%

A fresh surge in Circle’s stock is prompting early investors to lock in profits, including the Cathie Wood-owned Ark Invest.

Portfolio disclosures from June 16, 2025, show that Ark Invest offloaded part of its position in Circle’s CRCL shares, following its $373 million purchase earlier this month.

The timing of the firm’s sale aligned with a sharp surge in Circle’s stock price. CRCL touched a new intraday high of $165.60 on Monday before easing to close at $151.06, its highest closing price yet. Since debuting at $31 on June 5, the stock has climbed roughly 387%, nearly quintupling in under two weeks.

Ark’s sell-off sales were spread across three of its actively managed ETFs. These included ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW), and the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF), trimming 196,367, 92,310, and 53,981 CRCL, respectively. 

The total value of the cumulative 342,658 shares sold stands at approximately $51.7 million, representing about 7.6% of Ark’s initial 4.5 million-share position in Circle. Despite trimming its holdings, Ark Invest still holds over 4.15 million shares of Circle, now valued at approximately $628 million, well above its original $373 million investment.

Circle’s IPO has continued to draw attention across the industry, particularly following its explosive debut on the first day of trading. Another early backer, Sigil Fund, recently disclosed a 4x return on its CRCL stake, and industry optimism for more upside is strong particularly as stablecoins gain traction in mainstream finance.

Beyond Circle’s CRCL sales, other trades by Ark Invest on the same day included reductions in its Meta (META) holdings and new purchases in stocks like Nvidia (NVDA) and DoorDash (DASH).

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Solana Price Prediction: Mutuum Finance Takes Over Altcoin Market with 45x Potential as SOL Eyes Modest Rally to $300

Solana Price Prediction: Mutuum Finance Takes Over Altcoin Market with 45x Potential as SOL Eyes Modest Rally to $300

With Solana (SOL) poised to move in a calculated ascension to the $300 levels, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is the coin with the most potential in the upcoming alt-coin season. As a new generation DeFi protocol where the lending and borrowing functions are the core of the protocol, MUTM is drawing the interest of investors with […]
Solana
SOL$215.93-7.07%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004547-11.12%
Movement
MOVE$0.1127-14.81%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 00:00
Share
LivLive Crypto Presale: RWAs, $2.5 Million Treasure Hunt And a 12X On Launch

LivLive Crypto Presale: RWAs, $2.5 Million Treasure Hunt And a 12X On Launch

Imagine walking to work and uncovering a token airdrop. Imagine leaving a review for a new cafe in your city and being rewarded with real-world assets (RWAs).Visit Website
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9472-5.23%
RealLink
REAL$0.05946-3.56%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01189-7.25%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 02:00
Share
8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

Picture a tabby pawing at a blinking cursor while charts leap like laser dots. Dogs, GOHOME, Apecoin, Banana for Scale, […] The post 8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
Threshold
T$0.0154-4.99%
READY
READY$0.01488+24.00%
Banana Gun
BANANA$17.42-7.14%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/23 07:45
Share

Trending News

More

Solana Price Prediction: Mutuum Finance Takes Over Altcoin Market with 45x Potential as SOL Eyes Modest Rally to $300

LivLive Crypto Presale: RWAs, $2.5 Million Treasure Hunt And a 12X On Launch

8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

Russia, tightening on digital assets and mining from 2026: enhanced supervision

Shiba Inu’s Three-Year Reign as Second-Largest Meme Coin Faces Pepe Challenge