OSL trading time: Upbit's BTC short-term negative premium reached 30% last night, TRX and BNB hit record highs

1. Market observation

Keywords: BTC, SHIB, ETH

Mara Holdings has acquired a 240-megawatt wind farm in Texas to support its mining operations. Despite the challenges that may arise from the Bitcoin halving in 2024, the company is sticking to its expansion plans. However, the industry is also facing pressure to adjust. Bitcoin miner Foundry has laid off 16% of its US employees, reflecting the pressure in the current mining market.

Since the spot Bitcoin ETF was approved in January this year, BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has accumulated more than $48 billion in Bitcoin, becoming an important institutional force in the cryptocurrency market. Arthur Hayes, founder of BitMEX, pointed out that Bitcoin is currently stabilizing at $95,000, and market analysts are generally optimistic about its development prospects, predicting that it will exceed $100,000 in the next five years, with a long-term target of $1 million. This positive trend has also driven other cryptocurrencies, such as altcoins such as Shiba Inu (SHIB), which are expected to achieve significant growth when Bitcoin reaches $120,000.

There have also been some notable moves in the market: a Bitcoin wallet that had been dormant for more than a decade has recently seen activity, bringing holders a staggering 10,817% return. Meanwhile, another wallet holding $257 million in Bitcoin also moved 2,700 BTC after nearly 11 years.

In terms of commercial applications, Virgin Voyages became the first cruise company to accept Bitcoin bookings, demonstrating the potential for the application of cryptocurrencies in the real economy. Several U.S. states are also considering legislation to establish Bitcoin reserves. However, the market also faces some challenges: Cash App canceled its zero-fee Bitcoin transfer service, and Singapore's dtcpay plans to replace Bitcoin and Ethereum with stablecoins by 2025 due to price volatility. At the same time, cryptocurrency expert Ki Young Ju reminded investors that they need to pay attention to and respond to the liquidity challenges brought about by Bitcoin capital outflows.

2. Key data (as of 09:45 HKT on December 4)

  • S&P 500: 6,049.88 (+26.84% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 19,480.91 (+29.77% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.222% (+35.03 basis points this year)

  • US dollar index: 106.230 (+4.87% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $95,826.57 (+126.73% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $66.92 billion

  • Ethereum: $3,679.32 (+61.27% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $39.35 billion

3. ETF flows (December 3 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: -$17.3 million

  • Ethereum ETF: +$67.3 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

ISM Manufacturing PMI (11:00 p.m., December 2)

  • Actual: 48.4 / Previous: 46.5 / Expected: 47.5

JOLTS job openings (December 3 at 11:00 pm)

  • Actual: 7.744 million / Previous value: 7.372 million / Expected: 7.49 million

ISM Services PMI (11:00 p.m., December 4)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 56 / Expected: 55.5

Non-farm payrolls (09:30 p.m., December 6)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 12,000 / Expected: 183,000

Unemployment rate (09:30 p.m., December 6)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 4.1% / Expected: 4.1%

5. Hot News

  • Trump team plans to appoint former SEC commissioner Paul Atkins to replace Gary Gensler, but Paul Atkins is negative about the position

  • Everclear will migrate NEXT tokens to CLEAR on December 6 and launch a new token economics model

  • Mining company Foundry cut about 60% of its employees, reducing the total number of employees from 250 to about 80 to 90

  • BNB rose by more than 19% to $765 per coin during the day, setting a new all-time high

  • TRON (TRX) hits $0.45 before falling back, hitting a new all-time high

  • South Korea's Presidential Office Director and Chief Secretary resign collectively

  • Crypto AI company GAIB completes $5 million Pre-Seed round of financing, led by Hack VC

  • Grayscale applies to convert Solana Trust into ETF

  • Coinbase International will launch Morpho perpetual futures contracts

  • More than 163 million USDT flowed into Upbit within one hour after South Korea declared "martial law"

  • Coinbase Adds MOG Coin (MOG) to its Listing Roadmap

  • On Upbit, BTC fell 30% in a short period of time, and XRP fell 60% in a short period of time.

  • Vitalik explains his vision for the development of an ideal crypto wallet: focusing on cross-L2 transactions and privacy protection

  • XRP Ledger has reduced the base reserve requirement from 10 XRP to 1 XRP

  • Shenyu: Leverage operation is the most difficult in crypto trading, and I no longer expect to escape the top

  • Arthur Hayes: Be cautious with VC-backed projects with high FDV and low circulation

  • Hashflow passed the destruction proposal: 50% of the protocol fees will be used for repurchase and destruction

  • Magic Eden will open ME token airdrop eligibility inquiries on December 4, and TGE is scheduled for December 10

Shibarium May No Longer Turbocharge Shiba Inu Price Rally, Here's Reason

Shibarium May No Longer Turbocharge Shiba Inu Price Rally, Here’s Reason

The post Shibarium May No Longer Turbocharge Shiba Inu Price Rally, Here's Reason appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shibarium, the layer-2 blockchain of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem, is battling to stay active. Shibarium has slipped from hitting transaction milestones to struggling to record any transactions on its platform, a development that could severely impact SHIB. Shibarium transactions crash from millions to near zero As per Shibariumscan data, the total daily transactions on Shibarium as of Sept. 16 stood at 11,600. This volume of transactions reflects how low the transaction count has dropped for the L2, whose daily average ranged between 3.5 million and 4 million last month. However, in the last week of August, daily transaction volume on Shibarium lost momentum, slipping from 1.3 million to 9,590 as of Aug. 28. This pattern has lingered for much of September, with the highest peak so far being on Sept. 5, when it posted 1.26 million transactions. The low user engagement has greatly affected the transaction count in recent days. In addition, the security breach over the weekend by malicious attackers on Shibarium has probably worsened issues. Although developer Kaal Dhairya reassured the community that the attack to steal millions of BONE tokens was successfully prevented, users' confidence appears shaken. This has also impacted the price outlook for Shiba Inu, the ecosystem's native token. Following reports of the malicious attack on Shibarium, SHIB dipped immediately into the red zone. Unlike on previous occasions where investors accumulated on the dip, market participants did not flock to Shiba Inu. Shiba Inu price struggles, can burn mechanism help? With the current near-zero crash in transaction volume for Shibarium, SHIB's price cannot depend on it to support a rally. It might take a while to rebuild user confidence and for transactions to pick up again. In the meantime, Shiba Inu might have to rely on other means to boost prices from its low levels. This…
NEAR
NEAR$2.95-1.43%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001209-2.96%
BONE SHIBASWAP
BONE$0.154-5.69%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:57
Share
Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

The crypto market lost altitude on Tuesday, slipping 2% to about $3.9 trillion as Bitcoin fell toward $112,000 and erased the week's gains, with roughly $1.7 billion in liquidations accelerating the sell-off as leveraged positions unwound. Bitcoin was last down about 1.8% near $112,561, while Ethereum fell 3.3% to $41,197, BNB dropped 4% to $991.3, and Solana slid 6.2% to $219.03. In the past 24 hours, about $1.7b of mostly long positions were wiped out, the largest long liquidation event this year, Coinglass said. Macro Boost Meets Micro Headwinds, FTX Cash Returns And Sentiment Sours Flows into crypto funds remained a bright spot last week. Spot Ethereum ETFs recorded $556m in net inflows, lifting total net assets to $29.6b, according to SoSoValue. Over the same period, spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted $886.6m, taking total net assets to $152.31b. Macro signals set the stage. The Federal Reserve cut rates by 25 basis points last week to a target range of 4.00% to 4.25%, and signaled two more possible cuts this year. That first move initially buoyed altcoins, which rallied into the weekend. Momentum faded on Monday. Sentiment cooled shortly after the defunct crypto exchange FTX said it will begin its third distribution on Sept. 30, returning about $1.6b to holders of allowed claims as part of its Chapter 11 process. Social gauges turned more cautious. Analysts at Santiment noted on Sunday that more traders are now "betting that the price of Bitcoin will go down, as opposed to betting that Bitcoin's price will go up," and said they were seeing a "much more negative narrative forming across social media." Liquidation Spike Signals Possible Local Low As Funding Turns Negative Positioning also shifted. 10X Research said that sharp liquidation spikes often mark local lows and can raise the odds of a rebound, a view supported by negative funding rates that show faster traders are net short. The note urged traders to weigh positioning, technical signals and how the market is priced into October before buying dips. Industry executives framed the sell-off as a leverage flush rather than a fundamental break. Maja Vujinovic, CEO and co-founder of Digital Assets at FG Nexus, said, "Roughly $1.7B in liquidations reflects excess leverage, not failing fundamentals. Overheated funding post-Fed left traders exposed; once Bitcoin rolled over, forced unwinds hit ETH and alt-books hard." "But history shows that these 'leverage washes' often mark a healthier base. With spot demand, ETF flows, and stablecoin rails intact, we're more likely heading into consolidation than capitulation and that typically precedes the next sustained leg higher," she added. Liquidations Drive 'Margin Call Avalanche,' Traders See Healthy Reset Traders echoed that view on market structure. Doug Colkitt, initial contributor to Fogo, said, "This is crypto's version of a margin call avalanche. When Bitcoin sneezes, the entire market catches leverage flu. $1.7B in liquidations isn't fundamentals breaking—it's over-levered traders getting rinsed. Leverage is always highest at the top, and when prices roll over, the cascade feeds on itself." "These flushes are brutal, but they're also healthy. They reset leverage, shake out weak hands, and clear the runway for the next leg. If you've been around crypto long enough, then you already know the cold hard truth: liquidations are the feature, not the bug," he said. Others pointed to Bitcoin's relative resilience. Mike Maloney, CEO at Incyt, said, "The $1B+ liquidation wave was driven by long liquidations. The exuberance following an ATH, the anemic Fed cut, and a mismatch of reporting and risk creates a breakdown. The real capture here is that BTC is still the king of crypto markets: despite weathering the worst liquidation, BTC decline and volatility are a fraction of other assets. This suggests to me that the market will bounce up strongly on the back of BTC's liquidity." As September draws to a close, traders are watching funding, ETF flows, and the pace of redemptions from bankruptcy estates. For now, the market has reset leverage and attention turns to whether dip buyers step in ahead of October
1
1$0.018362+109.54%
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/23 09:56
Share
The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

PANews reported on September 23rd that on-chain data showed that hackers allegedly issued an additional 1 billion UXLINK tokens on-chain, increasing the total token supply to 1.995 billion. Following the issuance, the hackers then continuously sold the tokens via Cow Protocol in batches of 1 million UXLINK at a time.
1
1$0.018362+109.54%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01192-6.36%
CoW Protocol
COW$0.2851-6.37%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 10:15
Share

