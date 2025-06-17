H100 Group receives 144.8 Bitcoin in convertible loan deal

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, Swedish health and longevity company H100 Group announced on Monday that it had received 144.8 bitcoins through a convertible loan agreement, increasing its bitcoin holdings on its balance sheet to 169.2. The financing plan was led by Blockstream CEO Adam Back, with a total size of 750 million Swedish kronor (about 79 million US dollars). H100 stated in the announcement: "These 144.8 bitcoins come from the first to fourth batches of funds under the previously announced convertible loan agreement."

