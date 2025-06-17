Paradigm files amicus brief backing Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/17 17:54
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01551-2.57%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0904+19.26%

Paradigm has filed an amicus brief in federal court arguing that Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm cannot be convicted without proof that he knowingly operated a money-transmitting business.

In its June 13 filing made public on Monday, Paradigm requested that the court instruct the jury that for Storm to be convicted under federal money transmission laws, there must be clear evidence that he knowingly operated a business that controlled user funds, charged fees for transactions, and knowingly processed funds tied to criminal activity.

Paradigm argued that the prosecution’s theory ignores longstanding FinCEN guidance, including 2019 statements issued under the Treasury Department clarifying that developers without control over funds are not money transmitters.

“Subjecting a software developer to criminal liability under § 1960 for others’ independent actions, when the software developers had no control over any funds and their only ‘operation’ was creating immutable open-source code, would be as absurd as prosecuting a television manufacturer for state secrets being divulged on-air,” the brief stated.

According to the brief, Storm’s role was limited to publishing open-source, self-custodial software.

In an accompanying blog post, Paradigm’s chief legal officer Katie Biber and general counsel Gina Moon warned that allowing the charge to proceed could “let unelected prosecutors change the plain meaning of criminal statutes” and threaten people with imprisonment “even if they are following widely-disseminated and accepted regulatory guidance.”

Industry executives have echoed Paradigm’s concerns in recent months. Paradigm co-founder Matt Huang previously signed a public letter calling for the case to be dismissed.

Ethereum core developer Tim Beiko and Bankless co-founder Ryan Sean Adams were among over 250 signatories urging President Trump’s administration to intervene and halt what they described as regulatory overreach.

The DeFi Education Fund, which authored the April 28 petition, has argued that the Department of Justice’s approach threatens to criminalize “code-writing itself.”

The prosecution has become a flashpoint in ongoing debates over how U.S. law treats open-source development. During Congressional hearings earlier this month, lawmakers raised similar concerns while reviewing the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act.

Storm’s legal battle began in August 2023, when U.S. authorities charged him with conspiracy to facilitate money laundering, conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitter, and violating U.S. sanctions. He faces up to 45 years in prison if convicted.

Storm’s trial is scheduled to begin on July 14 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Solana Price Prediction: Mutuum Finance Takes Over Altcoin Market with 45x Potential as SOL Eyes Modest Rally to $300

Solana Price Prediction: Mutuum Finance Takes Over Altcoin Market with 45x Potential as SOL Eyes Modest Rally to $300

With Solana (SOL) poised to move in a calculated ascension to the $300 levels, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is the coin with the most potential in the upcoming alt-coin season. As a new generation DeFi protocol where the lending and borrowing functions are the core of the protocol, MUTM is drawing the interest of investors with […]
Solana
SOL$215.93-7.07%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004547-11.12%
Movement
MOVE$0.1127-14.81%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 00:00
Share
LivLive Crypto Presale: RWAs, $2.5 Million Treasure Hunt And a 12X On Launch

LivLive Crypto Presale: RWAs, $2.5 Million Treasure Hunt And a 12X On Launch

Imagine walking to work and uncovering a token airdrop. Imagine leaving a review for a new cafe in your city and being rewarded with real-world assets (RWAs).Visit Website
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9472-5.23%
RealLink
REAL$0.05946-3.56%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01189-7.25%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 02:00
Share
8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

Picture a tabby pawing at a blinking cursor while charts leap like laser dots. Dogs, GOHOME, Apecoin, Banana for Scale, […] The post 8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
Threshold
T$0.0154-4.99%
READY
READY$0.01488+24.00%
Banana Gun
BANANA$17.42-7.14%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/23 07:45
Share

Trending News

More

Solana Price Prediction: Mutuum Finance Takes Over Altcoin Market with 45x Potential as SOL Eyes Modest Rally to $300

LivLive Crypto Presale: RWAs, $2.5 Million Treasure Hunt And a 12X On Launch

8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

Russia, tightening on digital assets and mining from 2026: enhanced supervision

Shiba Inu’s Three-Year Reign as Second-Largest Meme Coin Faces Pepe Challenge