Michael Saylor's speech at Microsoft's board of directors: Bitcoin is the best hedge for companies

By: PANews
2024/12/02 16:12
Core DAO
CORE$0.4054-6.71%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003298+1.50%

By Michael Saylor

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Microsoft plans to vote on the proposal to "evaluate investment in Bitcoin" at its annual meeting on December 10. If the proposal is passed, Microsoft will become the largest publicly traded crypto investment company, surpassing MicroStrategy and Tesla. When the vote began, Michael Saylor gave a 3-minute speech at the Microsoft board of directors, explaining why Bitcoin should be adopted. In the speech, Michael Saylor proposed that Bitcoin represents "digital capital", is the core opportunity of the next wave of technological innovation, and represents the greatest digital transformation in the 21st century. He suggested that Microsoft adopt Bitcoin as the core corporate strategy. The following is part of the essence of the PPT used in the speech:

Here are seven next-generation technology trends that Microsoft can’t afford to miss:

  • PC
  • Graphical User Interface
  • internet
  • Mobile computing
  • cloud computing
  • AI
  • Digital Capital

Michael Saylor's speech at Microsoft's board of directors: Bitcoin is the best hedge for companies

The biggest digital transformation in the 21st century is the transformation of capital, and Bitcoin is digital capital. Bitcoin is currently the seventh largest asset in the world, with the fastest growth, most popular, most interesting, most digital, most useful, and most global. In addition, Microsoft's current ARR (annual recurring revenue) is 18%, while Bitcoin's ARR is 62%.

Michael Saylor's speech at Microsoft's board of directors: Bitcoin is the best hedge for companies

Currently, global wealth is distributed among various assets. In the current global asset market of about 900 trillion US dollars, the market value of Bitcoin is about 2 trillion US dollars.

Michael Saylor's speech at Microsoft's board of directors: Bitcoin is the best hedge for companies

Global wealth is distributed between assets that provide utility and other assets that preserve capital. Of this, $450 trillion is long-term capital (store of value). However, more than $10 trillion of assets are lost each year due to risk factors such as regulation, taxation, competition, obsolescence, economic and political chaos, and crime.

Michael Saylor's speech at Microsoft's board of directors: Bitcoin is the best hedge for companies

Digital capital is economically and technologically superior to physical capital, and long-term capital is being transformed into digital capital (Bitcoin). Bitcoin offers advantages similar to owning a building, but without the obvious, fixed liabilities of an asset. For example: no taxes, no need to consider traffic, tenants, torts, weather factors, building corrosion, and regulators. In contrast, Bitcoin is intangible, indestructible, permanent, teleportable, programmable, divisible, convertible, and configurable.

It can be said that Bitcoin is a revolutionary advancement in capital preservation.

Michael Saylor's speech at Microsoft's board of directors: Bitcoin is the best hedge for companies

In addition, Bitcoin's market value is expected to grow from the current $2 trillion to $280 trillion by 2045, surpassing traditional assets such as bonds and gold.

Michael Saylor's speech at Microsoft's board of directors: Bitcoin is the best hedge for companies

At the same time, Bitcoin is secured by digital, political and economic forces. The current Bitcoin network computing power exceeds 750 Exahash, there are 622 million crypto users, and 400 million Bitcoin holders.

Michael Saylor's speech at Microsoft's board of directors: Bitcoin is the best hedge for companies

Based on a four-year annual asset performance chart, Bitcoin is the best performing non-correlated asset on corporate balance sheets.

Michael Saylor's speech at Microsoft's board of directors: Bitcoin is the best hedge for companies

 MicroStrategy Bitcoin strategy performance since August 10, 2020

Bitcoin’s annual performance is 10 times higher than Microsoft’s, while bonds are performing even worse.

Michael Saylor's speech at Microsoft's board of directors: Bitcoin is the best hedge for companies

 MicroStrategy Bitcoin strategy performance since August 10, 2020

The outstanding performance of corporate stocks is inseparable from Bitcoin (Digital Capital). Since MicroStrategy adopted the Bitcoin strategy on August 10, 2020, MicroStrategy's stock price has risen by 3045%, while Microsoft's (MSFT) stock price has only risen by 103%.

Michael Saylor's speech at Microsoft's board of directors: Bitcoin is the best hedge for companies

 MicroStrategy Bitcoin strategy performance since August 10, 2020

Additionally, MSFT (Microsoft) stock and options are weak and deteriorating (Microsoft is cutting into the options market and stock as a store of value through its financial strategy).

Michael Saylor's speech at Microsoft's board of directors: Bitcoin is the best hedge for companies

Today, Bitcoin has become an institutional asset and has now become a viable alternative to public company bonds. The number of public entities holding Bitcoin has surged:

Michael Saylor's speech at Microsoft's board of directors: Bitcoin is the best hedge for companies

In addition, a wave of political support for Bitcoin is surging, with endorsements from the government, Wall Street and many well-known politicians. Including the White House, the Senate, the House of Representatives and Wall Street, well-known figures include Donald Trump, JD Vance, Robert Kennedy, Howard Lutnick and Musk. At the same time, support for the US strategic Bitcoin reserves is also surging, and Trump once said: "Never sell your Bitcoin."

2025 will be the first year of a full cryptocurrency renaissance. It is expected that:

  • Wall Street adopts ETFs
  • FASB Fair Value Accounting
  • There are more than 250 cryptocurrency supporters in Congress
  • Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Act
  • Repeal of SAB 121
  • Ending the legal war on cryptocurrencies
  • Digital Asset Framework

In this case, Microsoft has to make a choice:

  • Holding on to the past: Traditional financial strategies based on Treasury bonds, buybacks, and dividends
  • Embracing the Future: Innovative Financial Strategies Based on Bitcoin as a Digital Capital Asset
  • Backsliding: $100 billion in buybacks per year increases investor risk and slows growth
  • Progress: Investing $100 billion per year, reducing investor risk and accelerating growth

Microsoft has repurchased $200 billion of capital in five years.

Michael Saylor's speech at Microsoft's board of directors: Bitcoin is the best hedge for companies

Buybacks and dividends amplify Microsoft's risk factors, and Bitcoin is the best way to get out of this vicious cycle. As an asset, Bitcoin has no counterparty risk of competitors, countries, companies, creditors, culture or currency. It is recommended that Microsoft seize this opportunity of the times and take a leading position in global digital financial innovation.

Related reading: MicroStrategy’s stock price is bearish, Bitcoin holdings exceed US$32.6 billion, can the leverage game continue?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Shibarium May No Longer Turbocharge Shiba Inu Price Rally, Here’s Reason

Shibarium May No Longer Turbocharge Shiba Inu Price Rally, Here’s Reason

The post Shibarium May No Longer Turbocharge Shiba Inu Price Rally, Here’s Reason appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shibarium, the layer-2 blockchain of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem, is battling to stay active. Shibarium has slipped from hitting transaction milestones to struggling to record any transactions on its platform, a development that could severely impact SHIB. Shibarium transactions crash from millions to near zero As per Shibariumscan data, the total daily transactions on Shibarium as of Sept. 16 stood at 11,600. This volume of transactions reflects how low the transaction count has dropped for the L2, whose daily average ranged between 3.5 million and 4 million last month. However, in the last week of August, daily transaction volume on Shibarium lost momentum, slipping from 1.3 million to 9,590 as of Aug. 28. This pattern has lingered for much of September, with the highest peak so far being on Sept. 5, when it posted 1.26 million transactions. The low user engagement has greatly affected the transaction count in recent days. In addition, the security breach over the weekend by malicious attackers on Shibarium has probably worsened issues. Although developer Kaal Dhairya reassured the community that the attack to steal millions of BONE tokens was successfully prevented, users’ confidence appears shaken. This has also impacted the price outlook for Shiba Inu, the ecosystem’s native token. Following reports of the malicious attack on Shibarium, SHIB dipped immediately into the red zone. Unlike on previous occasions where investors accumulated on the dip, market participants did not flock to Shiba Inu. Shiba Inu price struggles, can burn mechanism help? With the current near-zero crash in transaction volume for Shibarium, SHIB’s price cannot depend on it to support a rally. It might take a while to rebuild user confidence and for transactions to pick up again. In the meantime, Shiba Inu might have to rely on other means to boost prices from its low levels. This…
NEAR
NEAR$2.95-1.43%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001209-2.96%
BONE SHIBASWAP
BONE$0.154-5.69%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:57
Share
Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

The crypto market lost altitude on Tuesday, slipping 2% to about $3.9 trillion as Bitcoin fell toward $112,000 and erased the week’s gains, with roughly $1.7 billion in liquidations accelerating the sell-off as leveraged positions unwound. Bitcoin was last down about 1.8% near $112,561, while Ethereum fell 3.3% to $41,197, BNB dropped 4% to $991.3, and Solana slid 6.2% to $219.03. In the past 24 hours, about $1.7b of mostly long positions were wiped out, the largest long liquidation event this year, Coinglass said. Macro Boost Meets Micro Headwinds, FTX Cash Returns And Sentiment Sours Flows into crypto funds remained a bright spot last week. Spot Ethereum ETFs recorded $556m in net inflows, lifting total net assets to $29.6b, according to SoSoValue. Over the same period, spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted $886.6m, taking total net assets to $152.31b. Macro signals set the stage. The Federal Reserve cut rates by 25 basis points last week to a target range of 4.00% to 4.25%, and signaled two more possible cuts this year. That first move initially buoyed altcoins, which rallied into the weekend. Momentum faded on Monday. Sentiment cooled shortly after the defunct crypto exchange FTX said it will begin its third distribution on Sept. 30, returning about $1.6b to holders of allowed claims as part of its Chapter 11 process. Social gauges turned more cautious. Analysts at Santiment noted on Sunday that more traders are now “betting that the price of Bitcoin will go down, as opposed to betting that Bitcoin’s price will go up,” and said they were seeing a “much more negative narrative forming across social media.” Liquidation Spike Signals Possible Local Low As Funding Turns Negative Positioning also shifted. 10X Research said that sharp liquidation spikes often mark local lows and can raise the odds of a rebound, a view supported by negative funding rates that show faster traders are net short. The note urged traders to weigh positioning, technical signals and how the market is priced into October before buying dips. Industry executives framed the sell-off as a leverage flush rather than a fundamental break. Maja Vujinovic, CEO and co-founder of Digital Assets at FG Nexus, said, “Roughly $1.7B in liquidations reflects excess leverage, not failing fundamentals. Overheated funding post-Fed left traders exposed; once Bitcoin rolled over, forced unwinds hit ETH and alt-books hard.” “But history shows that these ‘leverage washes’ often mark a healthier base. With spot demand, ETF flows, and stablecoin rails intact, we’re more likely heading into consolidation than capitulation and that typically precedes the next sustained leg higher,” she added. Liquidations Drive ‘Margin Call Avalanche,’ Traders See Healthy Reset Traders echoed that view on market structure. Doug Colkitt, initial contributor to Fogo, said, “This is crypto’s version of a margin call avalanche. When Bitcoin sneezes, the entire market catches leverage flu. $1.7B in liquidations isn’t fundamentals breaking—it’s over-levered traders getting rinsed. Leverage is always highest at the top, and when prices roll over, the cascade feeds on itself.” “These flushes are brutal, but they’re also healthy. They reset leverage, shake out weak hands, and clear the runway for the next leg. If you’ve been around crypto long enough, then you already know the cold hard truth: liquidations are the feature, not the bug,” he said. Others pointed to Bitcoin’s relative resilience. Mike Maloney, CEO at Incyt, said, “The $1B+ liquidation wave was driven by long liquidations. The exuberance following an ATH, the anemic Fed cut, and a mismatch of reporting and risk creates a breakdown. The real capture here is that BTC is still the king of crypto markets: despite weathering the worst liquidation, BTC decline and volatility are a fraction of other assets. This suggests to me that the market will bounce up strongly on the back of BTC’s liquidity.” As September draws to a close, traders are watching funding, ETF flows, and the pace of redemptions from bankruptcy estates. For now, the market has reset leverage and attention turns to whether dip buyers step in ahead of October
1
1$0.018362+109.54%
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/23 09:56
Share
The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

PANews reported on September 23rd that on-chain data showed that hackers allegedly issued an additional 1 billion UXLINK tokens on-chain, increasing the total token supply to 1.995 billion. Following the issuance, the hackers then continuously sold the tokens via Cow Protocol in batches of 1 million UXLINK at a time.
1
1$0.018362+109.54%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01192-6.36%
CoW Protocol
COW$0.2851-6.37%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 10:15
Share

Trending News

More

Shibarium May No Longer Turbocharge Shiba Inu Price Rally, Here’s Reason

Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months