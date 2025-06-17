Fold Holdings signs $250 million equity purchase agreement to expand Bitcoin reserves

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Globenewswire, Fold Holdings, a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin financial services company, has signed a $250 million equity financing agreement, and the funds will be mainly used to increase Bitcoin reserves. According to the terms of the agreement, Fold can independently decide to issue common shares in batches to raise funds after meeting SEC registration requirements, with the maximum financing amount not exceeding $250 million. Cohen & Company Capital Markets served as the exclusive placement agent for this financing.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.