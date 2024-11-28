Chinese concept stock SOS invested 50 million US dollars in Bitcoin. Are Chinese listed companies buying up BTC in a big way to control the stock price?

By: PANews
2024/11/28 16:18
SOS
SOS$0.000000002962+1.50%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,423.56-1.89%
Factor
FACT$4.06-7.51%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001657-5.53%

Author: Nancy, PANews

The strategy of including Bitcoin in reserve assets is becoming popular around the world. Recently, SOS Ltd. (SOS), a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, announced that it would purchase $50 million worth of Bitcoin. Once the news was released, its stock price soared. At the same time, as the market recognition of Bitcoin continues to increase, many listed companies in China are including Bitcoin in their reserve assets. This strategy not only optimizes the company's asset structure and brings additional income, but also largely drives the rapid rise in stock prices.

Announced a $50 million Bitcoin investment plan and has been involved in crypto mining for many years

On November 27, SOS announced that its board of directors had approved a plan to invest $50 million in Bitcoin. SOS believes that this move underscores the company's commitment to promoting its blockchain industry and consolidates the company's long-term belief in Bitcoin as a store of value and strategic asset, which will further promote the company's overall competitiveness and profitability in the field of digital asset investment.

After the announcement, SOS's stock price soared to $15.11 at the opening, then fell back, but the increase was still 42.88%. According to the official introduction, SOS provides digital technology services for emergency rescue, big data marketing, international trade, digital assets and other industries through core technologies such as AI + block technology + satellite communication + big data, providing customers with a one-stop digital overall solution. At the same time, SOS is also a multi-field company engaged in Bitcoin, cryptocurrency business and commodity trading. Its business includes cryptocurrency mining, and may expand to cryptocurrency security and insurance in the future.

In fact, SOS has been laying out crypto mining companies for many years. For example, as early as 2020, SOS announced that it would spend about $20 million to purchase 14,238 Bitcoin mining machines and 1,408 Ethereum mining machines, and it was expected to generate daily revenue of $206,000 at that time; in 2023, SOS announced that it would launch more than 5,000 self-owned mining machines in its Texas hosting center, and had signed a hosting agreement with Bitmain for a total of 6,000 mining machines, which would expire on August 20, 2025.

As for the Bitcoin investment plan, SOS explained in the announcement that Bitcoin has hit a record high and continues to attract the attention of global investors. Bitcoin is not only an important part of the digital asset ecosystem, but also has the potential to become one of the global strategic reserve assets. Combined with the current positive dynamics of the cryptocurrency market, including the US policy environment's commitment to being more friendly to digital assets and the favor of major financial institutions for Bitcoin, SOS is committed to bringing long-term value to shareholders and investors through continuous investment and technological innovation, while actively contributing to the sustainable development of the global digital economy.

In order to maximize investment returns and reduce market volatility risks, SOS plans to adopt a variety of quantitative trading strategies including investment, trading and arbitrage strategies to help the company achieve solid returns in the current market environment while further optimizing the portfolio over time.

Many Hong Kong-listed companies bought Bitcoin: long-term layout has made huge profits, and short-term entry has led to a surge in stock prices

Since the second half of this year, more and more listed companies around the world have actively included Bitcoin in their asset allocation. In particular, many listed companies in the United States and Japan have announced relevant plans to optimize their financial structure and thereby realize asset appreciation. At the same time, it has also promoted the widespread application and popularization of encrypted assets.

In addition to SOS, some Chinese listed companies have also shown strong interest and active participation. Judging from the Bitcoin holdings of the five Hong Kong-listed companies listed below, some companies have made a lot of profits through years of layout, but their stock prices have not risen significantly this year. However, some companies that announced plans to invest in Bitcoin this year have seen a significant increase in their stock prices after making large purchases of Bitcoin.

Meitu: Bitcoin holdings over the years have generated a profit of over $40 million

The United States has invested in crypto assets as early as 2021, and has not increased or sold any of them since then. According to data from BitcoinTreasuries.com, as of November 28, Meitu held 941 bitcoins, currently worth more than $89.98 million. Based on the cost price of $52,611, Meitu's floating profit exceeded $40.473 million. According to Meitu's disclosure last year, the company would consider selling cryptocurrencies at an appropriate time, but there is currently no specific disposal plan.

Market data shows that Meitu's stock price has not seen a sustained upward trend this year, and has fallen by more than 21.9% since the beginning of the year.

Boyaa Interactive: Holding more than 2,460 bitcoins, the stock price has soared more than 750% this year

Boyaa Interactive is one of the listed companies with the largest Bitcoin holdings in Asia. Market data shows that Boyaa Interactive's stock price has risen by 753.45% so far this year, setting a new high since October 2016.

According to a recent announcement by Boyaa Interactive, the company holds a total of 2,641 Bitcoins and 15,445 Ethereums, with a total holding cost of approximately $143 million, or an average cost of $54,027 per Bitcoin and $2,756 per Ethereum. Based on the latest price on November 28, Boyaa Interactive has made a floating profit of more than $165 million.

Guofu Innovation: Purchased HK$36 million worth of Bitcoin in half a year, with the highest stock price rising by more than 134%

Since Guofu Innovation announced its cryptocurrency investment plan, the Hong Kong-listed company has purchased bitcoin worth a total of about HK$36 million in the open market between March and August. Market data shows that Guofu Innovation's stock price has risen by as much as 134.7% since the March announcement.

NetDragon: Holding crypto assets for at least three years, has made a profit of 51 million yuan

NetDragon Websoft Holdings, a Hong Kong-listed company, is a global online and mobile Internet education company that has built an innovative education ecosystem with its mobile Internet technology and operational knowledge. As early as in its 2021 annual report, NetDragon disclosed that it held cryptocurrencies worth 127 million yuan. In the following years, the company once lost tens of millions of yuan. The 2024 interim report shows that the company sold a total of 290 million yuan worth of cryptocurrencies in the first half of this year, making a profit of 51 million yuan.

Market data shows that NetDragon's stock price has fallen by 19.6% since the beginning of the year, with only a brief upward trend.

Coolpad Group: BlackRock's IBIT holdings have made a profit of approximately US$2.2 million

Coolpad Group has invested tens of millions of dollars in crypto assets this year. In addition to purchasing shares in crypto mining companies, the company also invested approximately $4.03 million in 113,000 shares of BlackRock IBIT, at a price of approximately $35.64 per share. Based on the latest price of IBiT of $55.03, Coolpad's floating profit reached $2.191 million. It is worth mentioning that Coolpad's October announcement showed that the company will continue to suspend trading.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Shibarium May No Longer Turbocharge Shiba Inu Price Rally, Here’s Reason

Shibarium May No Longer Turbocharge Shiba Inu Price Rally, Here’s Reason

The post Shibarium May No Longer Turbocharge Shiba Inu Price Rally, Here’s Reason appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shibarium, the layer-2 blockchain of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem, is battling to stay active. Shibarium has slipped from hitting transaction milestones to struggling to record any transactions on its platform, a development that could severely impact SHIB. Shibarium transactions crash from millions to near zero As per Shibariumscan data, the total daily transactions on Shibarium as of Sept. 16 stood at 11,600. This volume of transactions reflects how low the transaction count has dropped for the L2, whose daily average ranged between 3.5 million and 4 million last month. However, in the last week of August, daily transaction volume on Shibarium lost momentum, slipping from 1.3 million to 9,590 as of Aug. 28. This pattern has lingered for much of September, with the highest peak so far being on Sept. 5, when it posted 1.26 million transactions. The low user engagement has greatly affected the transaction count in recent days. In addition, the security breach over the weekend by malicious attackers on Shibarium has probably worsened issues. Although developer Kaal Dhairya reassured the community that the attack to steal millions of BONE tokens was successfully prevented, users’ confidence appears shaken. This has also impacted the price outlook for Shiba Inu, the ecosystem’s native token. Following reports of the malicious attack on Shibarium, SHIB dipped immediately into the red zone. Unlike on previous occasions where investors accumulated on the dip, market participants did not flock to Shiba Inu. Shiba Inu price struggles, can burn mechanism help? With the current near-zero crash in transaction volume for Shibarium, SHIB’s price cannot depend on it to support a rally. It might take a while to rebuild user confidence and for transactions to pick up again. In the meantime, Shiba Inu might have to rely on other means to boost prices from its low levels. This…
NEAR
NEAR$2.95-1.43%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001209-2.96%
BONE SHIBASWAP
BONE$0.154-5.69%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:57
Share
Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

The crypto market lost altitude on Tuesday, slipping 2% to about $3.9 trillion as Bitcoin fell toward $112,000 and erased the week’s gains, with roughly $1.7 billion in liquidations accelerating the sell-off as leveraged positions unwound. Bitcoin was last down about 1.8% near $112,561, while Ethereum fell 3.3% to $41,197, BNB dropped 4% to $991.3, and Solana slid 6.2% to $219.03. In the past 24 hours, about $1.7b of mostly long positions were wiped out, the largest long liquidation event this year, Coinglass said. Macro Boost Meets Micro Headwinds, FTX Cash Returns And Sentiment Sours Flows into crypto funds remained a bright spot last week. Spot Ethereum ETFs recorded $556m in net inflows, lifting total net assets to $29.6b, according to SoSoValue. Over the same period, spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted $886.6m, taking total net assets to $152.31b. Macro signals set the stage. The Federal Reserve cut rates by 25 basis points last week to a target range of 4.00% to 4.25%, and signaled two more possible cuts this year. That first move initially buoyed altcoins, which rallied into the weekend. Momentum faded on Monday. Sentiment cooled shortly after the defunct crypto exchange FTX said it will begin its third distribution on Sept. 30, returning about $1.6b to holders of allowed claims as part of its Chapter 11 process. Social gauges turned more cautious. Analysts at Santiment noted on Sunday that more traders are now “betting that the price of Bitcoin will go down, as opposed to betting that Bitcoin’s price will go up,” and said they were seeing a “much more negative narrative forming across social media.” Liquidation Spike Signals Possible Local Low As Funding Turns Negative Positioning also shifted. 10X Research said that sharp liquidation spikes often mark local lows and can raise the odds of a rebound, a view supported by negative funding rates that show faster traders are net short. The note urged traders to weigh positioning, technical signals and how the market is priced into October before buying dips. Industry executives framed the sell-off as a leverage flush rather than a fundamental break. Maja Vujinovic, CEO and co-founder of Digital Assets at FG Nexus, said, “Roughly $1.7B in liquidations reflects excess leverage, not failing fundamentals. Overheated funding post-Fed left traders exposed; once Bitcoin rolled over, forced unwinds hit ETH and alt-books hard.” “But history shows that these ‘leverage washes’ often mark a healthier base. With spot demand, ETF flows, and stablecoin rails intact, we’re more likely heading into consolidation than capitulation and that typically precedes the next sustained leg higher,” she added. Liquidations Drive ‘Margin Call Avalanche,’ Traders See Healthy Reset Traders echoed that view on market structure. Doug Colkitt, initial contributor to Fogo, said, “This is crypto’s version of a margin call avalanche. When Bitcoin sneezes, the entire market catches leverage flu. $1.7B in liquidations isn’t fundamentals breaking—it’s over-levered traders getting rinsed. Leverage is always highest at the top, and when prices roll over, the cascade feeds on itself.” “These flushes are brutal, but they’re also healthy. They reset leverage, shake out weak hands, and clear the runway for the next leg. If you’ve been around crypto long enough, then you already know the cold hard truth: liquidations are the feature, not the bug,” he said. Others pointed to Bitcoin’s relative resilience. Mike Maloney, CEO at Incyt, said, “The $1B+ liquidation wave was driven by long liquidations. The exuberance following an ATH, the anemic Fed cut, and a mismatch of reporting and risk creates a breakdown. The real capture here is that BTC is still the king of crypto markets: despite weathering the worst liquidation, BTC decline and volatility are a fraction of other assets. This suggests to me that the market will bounce up strongly on the back of BTC’s liquidity.” As September draws to a close, traders are watching funding, ETF flows, and the pace of redemptions from bankruptcy estates. For now, the market has reset leverage and attention turns to whether dip buyers step in ahead of October
1
1$0.018362+109.54%
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/23 09:56
Share
The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

PANews reported on September 23rd that on-chain data showed that hackers allegedly issued an additional 1 billion UXLINK tokens on-chain, increasing the total token supply to 1.995 billion. Following the issuance, the hackers then continuously sold the tokens via Cow Protocol in batches of 1 million UXLINK at a time.
1
1$0.018362+109.54%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01192-6.36%
CoW Protocol
COW$0.2851-6.37%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 10:15
Share

Trending News

More

Shibarium May No Longer Turbocharge Shiba Inu Price Rally, Here’s Reason

Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months