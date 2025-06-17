io.net expands AI toolkit with Walrus integration for encrypted model storage

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/17 21:43
Cloud
CLOUD$0.11134-13.06%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1229-10.55%
IO
IO$0.538-6.43%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0905+19.39%
LayerNet
NET$0.00008567+0.01%

io.net is bolstering its decentralized AI infrastructure by integrating Walrus’ encrypted storage protocol, enabling developers to securely train and deploy custom models without relying on traditional cloud providers.

According to a press release shared with crypto.news on June 17, decentralized cloud provider io.net has partnered with Walrus, a Sui-based storage protocol, to provide a robust infrastructure for AI and machine learning applications.

The partnership enables developers to securely store proprietary models on Walrus’ tamper-proof decentralized network while leveraging io.net’s globally distributed GPU clusters for training and inference.

At the core of io.net’s integration with Walrus lies a trifecta of innovative features aimed at addressing the shortcomings of conventional, centralized cloud services. The Bring Your Own Model framework breaks the mold of restrictive AI ecosystems, giving developers the freedom to deploy custom models without being limited to pre-approved options.

This feature is paired with Private Compute Execution, a function that enables encrypted models stored on Walrus to be seamlessly pulled into io.net’s GPU clusters while remaining cryptographed even during processing.

And in perhaps the most practical departure from Big Tech’s playbook, the pay-as-you-go model eliminates the predatory pricing traps that have made AI development prohibitively expensive for all but the best-funded teams.

The timing of io.net’s integration with Walrus couldn’t be more relevant. As demand for AI/ML infrastructure continues to grow, the industry’s dependence on centralized providers has become a major choke point — introducing risks not only around cost, but also data ownership and censorship resistance.

By decentralizing both storage and compute, io.net’s partnership with Walrus offers a credible alternative that aligns with the ethos of Web3 while delivering practical, developer-first features.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Solana Price Prediction: Mutuum Finance Takes Over Altcoin Market with 45x Potential as SOL Eyes Modest Rally to $300

Solana Price Prediction: Mutuum Finance Takes Over Altcoin Market with 45x Potential as SOL Eyes Modest Rally to $300

With Solana (SOL) poised to move in a calculated ascension to the $300 levels, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is the coin with the most potential in the upcoming alt-coin season. As a new generation DeFi protocol where the lending and borrowing functions are the core of the protocol, MUTM is drawing the interest of investors with […]
Solana
SOL$215.93-7.07%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004547-11.12%
Movement
MOVE$0.1127-14.81%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 00:00
Share
LivLive Crypto Presale: RWAs, $2.5 Million Treasure Hunt And a 12X On Launch

LivLive Crypto Presale: RWAs, $2.5 Million Treasure Hunt And a 12X On Launch

Imagine walking to work and uncovering a token airdrop. Imagine leaving a review for a new cafe in your city and being rewarded with real-world assets (RWAs).Visit Website
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9472-5.23%
RealLink
REAL$0.05946-3.56%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01189-7.25%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 02:00
Share
8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

Picture a tabby pawing at a blinking cursor while charts leap like laser dots. Dogs, GOHOME, Apecoin, Banana for Scale, […] The post 8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
Threshold
T$0.0154-4.99%
READY
READY$0.01488+24.00%
Banana Gun
BANANA$17.42-7.14%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/23 07:45
Share

Trending News

More

Solana Price Prediction: Mutuum Finance Takes Over Altcoin Market with 45x Potential as SOL Eyes Modest Rally to $300

LivLive Crypto Presale: RWAs, $2.5 Million Treasure Hunt And a 12X On Launch

8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

Russia, tightening on digital assets and mining from 2026: enhanced supervision

Shiba Inu’s Three-Year Reign as Second-Largest Meme Coin Faces Pepe Challenge