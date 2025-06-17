a16z backs EigenLayer with $70m token buy amid EigenCloud launch

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/17 23:06
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01189-6.08%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0906+19.21%

a16z crypto, the digital assets arm of venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, has deepened its investment in EigenLayer with a new $70 million token acquisition, coinciding with the launch of the Ethereum restaking protocol’s developer platform, EigenCloud.

On June 17, 2025, Eigen Labs announced the official launch of EigenCloud, a unified cloud platform aimed at accelerating crypto’s app era. 

As the EigenLayer (EIGEN) community celebrated this major milestone, the Eigen Labs team revealed that a16z had acquired an additional $70 million worth of EIGEN tokens to support the rollout. This builds on the $100 million investment a16z made in Eigen Labs’ Series B funding round in February 2024.

According to Eigen Labs, the latest token purchase will support commercialization efforts for EigenCloud’s new services. These include EigenVerify, a dispute resolution tool, and EigenCompute, a solution focused on execution. Both services are part of EigenCloud’s broader suite, which integrates with EigenLayer’s Autonomous Verifiable Services and EigenDA. 

The Eigen Labs team has been developing the EigenCloud solution for nearly a year. The platform is built on EigenLayer and powered by its native ecosystem token, EIGEN.

Billed as a “verifiability-as-a-service” platform, EigenCloud is set to dramatically expand what’s possible in crypto development. Its infrastructure makes “virtually anything verifiable onchain,” unlocking a wide range of use cases.

Potential applications include disintermediated digital marketplaces, fully onchain games, onchain insurance, automated adjudication, AI agents, and prediction markets.

EigenCloud apps leverage EIGEN stake for security, with generated fees going into staking rewards, product innovation or other ecosystem incentives.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Solana Price Prediction: Mutuum Finance Takes Over Altcoin Market with 45x Potential as SOL Eyes Modest Rally to $300

Solana Price Prediction: Mutuum Finance Takes Over Altcoin Market with 45x Potential as SOL Eyes Modest Rally to $300

With Solana (SOL) poised to move in a calculated ascension to the $300 levels, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is the coin with the most potential in the upcoming alt-coin season. As a new generation DeFi protocol where the lending and borrowing functions are the core of the protocol, MUTM is drawing the interest of investors with […]
Solana
SOL$215.93-7.07%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004547-11.12%
Movement
MOVE$0.1127-14.81%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 00:00
Share
LivLive Crypto Presale: RWAs, $2.5 Million Treasure Hunt And a 12X On Launch

LivLive Crypto Presale: RWAs, $2.5 Million Treasure Hunt And a 12X On Launch

Imagine walking to work and uncovering a token airdrop. Imagine leaving a review for a new cafe in your city and being rewarded with real-world assets (RWAs).Visit Website
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9472-5.23%
RealLink
REAL$0.05946-3.56%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01189-7.25%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 02:00
Share
8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

Picture a tabby pawing at a blinking cursor while charts leap like laser dots. Dogs, GOHOME, Apecoin, Banana for Scale, […] The post 8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
Threshold
T$0.0154-4.99%
READY
READY$0.01488+24.00%
Banana Gun
BANANA$17.42-7.14%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/23 07:45
Share

Trending News

More

Solana Price Prediction: Mutuum Finance Takes Over Altcoin Market with 45x Potential as SOL Eyes Modest Rally to $300

LivLive Crypto Presale: RWAs, $2.5 Million Treasure Hunt And a 12X On Launch

8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

Russia, tightening on digital assets and mining from 2026: enhanced supervision

Shiba Inu’s Three-Year Reign as Second-Largest Meme Coin Faces Pepe Challenge