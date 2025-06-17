Coinbase insider sold more than $5m in shares over the last three months

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/17 23:59
Moonveil
MORE$0.08491-4.33%

Coinbase reported insider sales of more than $5 million worth of stock, with CFO Alesia Haas as the biggest seller.

Coinbase insiders continue to offload stock on the market. On Tuesday, June 16, Coinbase filed a Form 144 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, reporting all insider sales. The company disclosed that insiders sold 26,243 shares of Coinbase stock since March 2025. The net proceeds from these sales totaled $5,673,636.

The largest, and possibly only, seller was CFO Alesia Haas. Haas personally sold 21,020 shares in three transactions, one each month since March, netting $4.53 million. On the same dates, ABC 2021 LLC also sold a total of 5,223 shares for $1.14 million.

Coinbase securities sold by insiders since March 2025

These sales appear to be a part of routine financial management by the executive. According to Investing.com, Alesia Haas owned 114,866 shares of Coinbase stock in March of 2025 directly. She also owned 15,673 shares through ABC 2021 LLC, of which she is a sole member.

Coinbase executives continue to offload shares

Management of publicly traded companies can freely sell their shares on the market. However, such sales are closely watched by other investors. Large sales, in particular, can sometimes signal that executives are losing confidence in the company or believe the stock is overvalued.

For this reason, the SEC requires that public companies disclose these sales. However, in a fourth quarter of 2024 investor call, Haas denied that these sales reflect a lack of confidence in the company.

CEO Brian Armstrong has been one of the biggest sellers of Coinbase stock. Armstrong sold nearly $290 million worth of Coinbase shares in 2021, soon after the company went public.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Solana Price Prediction: Mutuum Finance Takes Over Altcoin Market with 45x Potential as SOL Eyes Modest Rally to $300

Solana Price Prediction: Mutuum Finance Takes Over Altcoin Market with 45x Potential as SOL Eyes Modest Rally to $300

With Solana (SOL) poised to move in a calculated ascension to the $300 levels, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is the coin with the most potential in the upcoming alt-coin season. As a new generation DeFi protocol where the lending and borrowing functions are the core of the protocol, MUTM is drawing the interest of investors with […]
Solana
SOL$215.93-7.07%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004547-11.12%
Movement
MOVE$0.1127-14.81%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 00:00
Share
LivLive Crypto Presale: RWAs, $2.5 Million Treasure Hunt And a 12X On Launch

LivLive Crypto Presale: RWAs, $2.5 Million Treasure Hunt And a 12X On Launch

Imagine walking to work and uncovering a token airdrop. Imagine leaving a review for a new cafe in your city and being rewarded with real-world assets (RWAs).Visit Website
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9472-5.23%
RealLink
REAL$0.05946-3.56%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01189-7.25%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 02:00
Share
8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

Picture a tabby pawing at a blinking cursor while charts leap like laser dots. Dogs, GOHOME, Apecoin, Banana for Scale, […] The post 8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
Threshold
T$0.0154-4.99%
READY
READY$0.01488+24.00%
Banana Gun
BANANA$17.42-7.14%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/23 07:45
Share

Trending News

More

Solana Price Prediction: Mutuum Finance Takes Over Altcoin Market with 45x Potential as SOL Eyes Modest Rally to $300

LivLive Crypto Presale: RWAs, $2.5 Million Treasure Hunt And a 12X On Launch

8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

Russia, tightening on digital assets and mining from 2026: enhanced supervision

Shiba Inu’s Three-Year Reign as Second-Largest Meme Coin Faces Pepe Challenge