Israel's Strategic Affairs Minister: Mission in Iran is almost complete

RFK Jr.’s vaccine panel postpones vote on hepatitis B shot for babies

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s hand-picked vaccine panel on Friday postponed a vote on whether to delay the first dose of the hepatitis B shot from birth to at least one month for most babies born in the U.S. The decision means that the committee's current recommendation – that all infants receive a hepatitis B vaccine within 24 hours of birth – will stay in place until the group meets again at a later date. It's unclear when the panel, called the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, or ACIP, will convene again to discuss the hepatitis B shot. ACIP was considering whether to delay the first dose of the vaccine until at least one month of age for babies of women who test negative for hepatitis B. That would change a safe and highly effective birth dose recommendation that was introduced in 1991 and is credited with virtually eliminating the disease in young kids. Some advisors defended the birth dose recommendation during the meeting, saying that delaying it could introduce potential risks to babies, including more infections. But others, particularly those who are known vaccine critics, cast doubt on the safety of administering the vaccine to babies so soon. Dr. Robert Malone, who gained notoriety for promoting Covid misinformation, brought the motion to postpone the vote. "I believe that there's enough ambiguity here and enough remaining discussion about safety, effectiveness and timing that I believe that a vote today would be premature," Malone said. All 12 members supported the motion. Dr. Cody Meissner, a professor of pediatrics at the Dartmouth Geisel School of Medicine, said, "I don't think there's any question whatsoever that the benefit [of the birth dose] far outweighs any adverse side effects." The postponed vote only affects the timing of the first dose…