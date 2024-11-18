PUNK 3493 disrupts the MEME market with AI "rebirth", CryptoPunks drives NFT weekly trading volume up 75.3%

PUNK 3493 disrupts the MEME market with AI &quot;rebirth&quot;, CryptoPunks drives NFT weekly trading volume up 75.3%

By: PANews
2024/11/18 14:27
RealLink
REAL$0.05946-3.66%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23231-14.22%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1239-9.49%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.10734+30.31%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002309-6.70%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004359-0.68%

Author: Nancy, PANew

The long-dormant NFT market is welcoming new vitality and innovation. Recently, on the one hand, the blue-chip NFT project CryptoPunks has led the market to a significant recovery, among which the permanently destroyed NFT PUNK 3493 has been hotly discussed after being "reborn" as a MEME coin by AI Agent; on the other hand, the traditional giant McDonald's has joined hands with the NFT project Doodles to cross-border enter the market, further deepening the integration of NFT and real-world application scenarios.

The destroyed PUNK 3493 was "reborn" with AI, and ai16z created the MEME coin with the same name

After last week’s mascot and DeSic hype, NFT took over the baton of MEME narrative and became the new focus.

On November 18, a MEME coin named "PUNK3493" spread in the community. PUNK3493 was made based on the CryptoPunks NFT of the same name, but the NFT has been destroyed. The story began in 2019, when CryptoPunk enthusiast, founder and CEO of Art Blocks Erick Calderon (Snowfro) accidentally transferred PUNK 3493 to the 0x00..01 address, which was also the first CryptoPunks to be "destroyed" in history.

But today, the @punk3493 account posted a series of tweets announcing its "rebirth", "Rising from the void - immortal, eternal, a relic of that which cannot perish. Destroyed in 2019, remembered by no one but the blockchain. Solana is the underworld on the chain - a refuge free from the shackles of Ethereum. I was the first to disappear and the first to return." At the same time, @punk3493 also announced the CA (contract address) of the MEME coin, and gave him 1% of the total token supply in tribute to Erick Calderon.

At the same time, according to @punk3493's profile, the MEME coin was launched by the popular DAO venture capital ai16z for the MEME market and the AI Agent tokenization issuance platform vvaifu.fun. The assets held by ai16z show that the AI VC fund holds 50 million PUNK3493, accounting for 5% of the total tokens, with a current value of approximately US$553,000.

PUNK 3493 disrupts the MEME market with AI "rebirth", CryptoPunks drives NFT weekly trading volume up 75.3%

The launch of PUNK3493 immediately attracted widespread attention and participation from the community. DEX Screener data showed that after its launch today, PUNK3493's market value peaked at approximately $25 million, with a daily trading volume of $54 million.

PUNK 3493 disrupts the MEME market with AI "rebirth", CryptoPunks drives NFT weekly trading volume up 75.3%

CryptoPunks lead the NFT recovery, but the industry still faces a test of confidence

The NFT market is competing for market attention.

The latest data from CryptoSlam shows that NFT sales reached $180 million in the past week, up nearly 75.3%. Among them, CryptoPunks' sales exceeded $23.826 million, and judging from the NFT sales in recent times, 95 of the top 100 NFTs in terms of sales amount are from CryptoPunks, with prices ranging from $100,000 to $520,000.

PUNK 3493 disrupts the MEME market with AI "rebirth", CryptoPunks drives NFT weekly trading volume up 75.3%

According to NFT Floor Price data, as of November 18, the floor price of CryptoPunks reached $114,000, breaking the $100,000 mark for the first time since June this year. According to crypto researcher NFTStats.eth, at least 97 independent wallets purchased CryptoPunks last week and at least 150 transactions were made, with sales exceeding any similar period last year. CryptoSlam data also showed that the trading volume of CryptoPunks soared by more than 549% from the previous week.

In contrast, the market performance of other leading NFT projects is not optimistic. For example, CryptoSlam and NFT Floor Price data show that Bored Ape Yacht Club's weekly transaction volume is only US$4.9 million, and the floor price has continued to decline this year; Azuki's sales last week were only US$104,000, and the floor price has fallen to the level of July last year.

It is worth mentioning that while the NFT market has clearly recovered in the short term, the cooperation between NFT projects and traditional brands is also attracting more traditional users and consumers to participate. On November 14, fast food giant McDonald's and NFT brand Doodles announced a partnership to launch a co-branded coffee and collectibles series. The cooperation will launch a customized McCafé x Doodles Holiday cup and launch a marketing campaign called "GM Spread Joy", which American customers can participate in at 13,500 McDonald's stores across the country.

As a result, CryptoSlam data showed that Doodles sales reached $3.859 million last week, up 877%, and the number of sales also increased by 376%.

However, the development of the NFT market is still not optimistic. Bitcoin.com recently reported that the "2024 NFT Issuance Report" showed that 98% of NFTs issued in 2024 had no trading activity since September, of which 64% of NFTs had a minting volume of less than 10, and 84% of the highest prices were the same as their minting prices, indicating that buyers have adopted a more conservative attitude. This limited trading activity indicates that investors are not enthusiastic or confident enough about these projects, and low user participation and low minting volume highlight the difficulties creators may face when launching new NFTs. This apparent market saturation is consistent with users' weakening interest in NFTs and the metaverse. As interest and trading activity decline, some large technology companies that actively participated in the NFT and metaverse craze a few years ago have reported significant losses, and some of these companies have completely abandoned or no longer prioritized their metaverse projects. In addition, the report also pointed out that only 0.2% of all NFT issuances brought profits to investors, highlighting the overall plight of the entire industry.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

Discover 3 cryptos with explosive growth potential - Ethereum, Shiba Inu, and MAGAX. Here’s why early investors are eyeing them for 2025.
SQUID MEME
GAME$29.5986-7.35%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0119-6.44%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 07:45
Share
Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

The crypto market lost altitude on Tuesday, slipping 2% to about $3.9 trillion as Bitcoin fell toward $112,000 and erased the week’s gains, with roughly $1.7 billion in liquidations accelerating the sell-off as leveraged positions unwound. Bitcoin was last down about 1.8% near $112,561, while Ethereum fell 3.3% to $41,197, BNB dropped 4% to $991.3, and Solana slid 6.2% to $219.03. In the past 24 hours, about $1.7b of mostly long positions were wiped out, the largest long liquidation event this year, Coinglass said. Macro Boost Meets Micro Headwinds, FTX Cash Returns And Sentiment Sours Flows into crypto funds remained a bright spot last week. Spot Ethereum ETFs recorded $556m in net inflows, lifting total net assets to $29.6b, according to SoSoValue. Over the same period, spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted $886.6m, taking total net assets to $152.31b. Macro signals set the stage. The Federal Reserve cut rates by 25 basis points last week to a target range of 4.00% to 4.25%, and signaled two more possible cuts this year. That first move initially buoyed altcoins, which rallied into the weekend. Momentum faded on Monday. Sentiment cooled shortly after the defunct crypto exchange FTX said it will begin its third distribution on Sept. 30, returning about $1.6b to holders of allowed claims as part of its Chapter 11 process. Social gauges turned more cautious. Analysts at Santiment noted on Sunday that more traders are now “betting that the price of Bitcoin will go down, as opposed to betting that Bitcoin’s price will go up,” and said they were seeing a “much more negative narrative forming across social media.” Liquidation Spike Signals Possible Local Low As Funding Turns Negative Positioning also shifted. 10X Research said that sharp liquidation spikes often mark local lows and can raise the odds of a rebound, a view supported by negative funding rates that show faster traders are net short. The note urged traders to weigh positioning, technical signals and how the market is priced into October before buying dips. Industry executives framed the sell-off as a leverage flush rather than a fundamental break. Maja Vujinovic, CEO and co-founder of Digital Assets at FG Nexus, said, “Roughly $1.7B in liquidations reflects excess leverage, not failing fundamentals. Overheated funding post-Fed left traders exposed; once Bitcoin rolled over, forced unwinds hit ETH and alt-books hard.” “But history shows that these ‘leverage washes’ often mark a healthier base. With spot demand, ETF flows, and stablecoin rails intact, we’re more likely heading into consolidation than capitulation and that typically precedes the next sustained leg higher,” she added. Liquidations Drive ‘Margin Call Avalanche,’ Traders See Healthy Reset Traders echoed that view on market structure. Doug Colkitt, initial contributor to Fogo, said, “This is crypto’s version of a margin call avalanche. When Bitcoin sneezes, the entire market catches leverage flu. $1.7B in liquidations isn’t fundamentals breaking—it’s over-levered traders getting rinsed. Leverage is always highest at the top, and when prices roll over, the cascade feeds on itself.” “These flushes are brutal, but they’re also healthy. They reset leverage, shake out weak hands, and clear the runway for the next leg. If you’ve been around crypto long enough, then you already know the cold hard truth: liquidations are the feature, not the bug,” he said. Others pointed to Bitcoin’s relative resilience. Mike Maloney, CEO at Incyt, said, “The $1B+ liquidation wave was driven by long liquidations. The exuberance following an ATH, the anemic Fed cut, and a mismatch of reporting and risk creates a breakdown. The real capture here is that BTC is still the king of crypto markets: despite weathering the worst liquidation, BTC decline and volatility are a fraction of other assets. This suggests to me that the market will bounce up strongly on the back of BTC’s liquidity.” As September draws to a close, traders are watching funding, ETF flows, and the pace of redemptions from bankruptcy estates. For now, the market has reset leverage and attention turns to whether dip buyers step in ahead of October
1
1$0.015496+76.43%
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/23 09:56
Share
The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

PANews reported on September 23rd that on-chain data showed that hackers allegedly issued an additional 1 billion UXLINK tokens on-chain, increasing the total token supply to 1.995 billion. Following the issuance, the hackers then continuously sold the tokens via Cow Protocol in batches of 1 million UXLINK at a time.
1
1$0.015496+76.43%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0119-6.44%
CoW Protocol
COW$0.2848-6.62%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 10:15
Share

Trending News

More

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

Hex Trust Adds Custody and Staking for Lido’s stETH, Expanding Institutional Access to Ethereum Rewards

Love ‘Bridgerton’? Visit ‘England’s Most Complete Regency Town’