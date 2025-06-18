Spanish Lender BBVA Advises High Net Worth Clients to Invest 3%-7% in Crypto: Report

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/18 14:03
Threshold
T$0.01539-3.69%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017176-1.27%
Propy
PRO$0.868-0.93%
LayerNet
NET$0.00008567-0.01%

Spanish bank BBVA is reportedly advising its wealthy clients to allocate between 3% and 7% of their portfolios to crypto. The allocation depends on the client’s “risk appetite”, says Philippe Meyer, head of digital and blockchain solutions at BBVA Switzerland.

Speaking at the DigiAssets conference in London, the banker told Reuters that they allow up to 7% of portfolio in crypto for riskier profiles.

“With private customers, since September last year, we started advising on bitcoin,” Meyer noted.

In March, BBVA received approval from the country’s securities regulator to launch Bitcoin and Ether trading services in Spain.

Notably, the bank has been considering clients’ requests to buy crypto since 2021. Meyer believes that it has become one of the first large global banks to advise wealthy clients to buy Bitcoin.

Recently, JPMorgan said that it is finally allowing clients to buy Bitcoin. “We are going to allow you to buy it,” CEO Jamie Dimon said. “We’re not going to custody it. We’re going to put it in statements for clients.”

However, it is unusual for lenders to advise clients to buy crypto.

95% of EU Banks Don’t Engage in Crypto: ESMA

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has repeatedly warned about the risks of crypto and said that the sector needed continued close monitoring.

Further, the watchdog noted that 95% of EU banks do not engage in crypto activities. “Since 2025, we have been actively monitoring potential risks crypto assets could represent to financial stability,” ESMA noted.

According to Meyer, BBVA currently advises clients to add only Bitcoin or Ether, with plans to add other cryptos later this year. Further, introducing 3% of the portfolio to crypto would’t be a huge risk, he added.

“If you look at a balanced portfolio, if you introduce 3% you already boost the performance.”

Mainstream Crypto Adoption Enables Institutions to Enter the $3.2T Industry

According to Gadi Chait, Investment Manager at Xapo Bank, a crypto custodian, crypto’s increased legitimacy in the eyes of policymakers and rising retail adoption, fueled by genuine use cases, rather than price speculation, have encouraged recent adoption among banks.

“Traditional finance is slowly waking up to crypto’s call and is vying for a piece of the pie,” he told Cryptonews. Additionally, Bitcoin’s surge to over $100,000 and the promise of pro-crypto policies attracted institutional interest and strengthened Bitcoin’s future, he said.

“Globally, positive signals from countries like the UK, Japan, and Switzerland—around licensing and oversight—validate the asset class on a wider scale,” he added.

Besides, the adoption of cryptocurrencies has seen remarkable growth in Spain recently. Per a 2024 survey by the European Central Bank (ECB), 9% of the Spanish population owns crypto assets, up from 4% in 2022.

Further, Spain reached nearly $80 billion in cryptocurrency transaction volume in 2024, Chainalysis data noted.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin’s Price Recovery Revives Profit Margins For Short-Term Whales, Rally To Extend?

Bitcoin’s Price Recovery Revives Profit Margins For Short-Term Whales, Rally To Extend?

The post Bitcoin’s Price Recovery Revives Profit Margins For Short-Term Whales, Rally To Extend? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s Price Recovery Revives Profit Margins For Short-Term Whales, Rally To Extend? | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Godspower Owie is my name, and I work for the news platforms NewsBTC and Bitcoinist. I sometimes like to think of myself as an explorer since I enjoy exploring new places, learning new things, especially valuable ones, and meeting new people who have an impact on my life, no matter how small. I value my family, friends, career, and time. Really, those are most likely the most significant aspects of every person’s existence. Not illusions, but dreams are what I pursue. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-revives-sth-profit-margins/
Dreams Quest
DREAMS$0.0002981-11.83%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01716-1.39%
Sign
SIGN$0.07812-1.48%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:33
Share
RFK Jr.’s vaccine panel postpones vote on hepatitis B shot for babies

RFK Jr.’s vaccine panel postpones vote on hepatitis B shot for babies

The post RFK Jr.’s vaccine panel postpones vote on hepatitis B shot for babies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s hand-picked vaccine panel on Friday postponed a vote on whether to delay the first dose of the hepatitis B shot from birth to at least one month for most babies born in the U.S. The decision means that the committee’s current recommendation – that all infants receive a hepatitis B vaccine within 24 hours of birth – will stay in place until the group meets again at a later date. It’s unclear when the panel, called the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, or ACIP, will convene again to discuss the hepatitis B shot. ACIP was considering whether to delay the first dose of the vaccine until at least one month of age for babies of women who test negative for hepatitis B. That would change a safe and highly effective birth dose recommendation that was introduced in 1991 and is credited with virtually eliminating the disease in young kids.  Some advisors defended the birth dose recommendation during the meeting, saying that delaying it could introduce potential risks to babies, including more infections. But others, particularly those who are known vaccine critics, cast doubt on the safety of administering the vaccine to babies so soon. Dr. Robert Malone, who gained notoriety for promoting Covid misinformation, brought the motion to postpone the vote. “I believe that there’s enough ambiguity here and enough remaining discussion about safety, effectiveness and timing that I believe that a vote today would be premature,” Malone said. All 12 members supported the motion. Dr. Cody Meissner, a professor of pediatrics at the Dartmouth Geisel School of Medicine, said, “I don’t think there’s any question whatsoever that the benefit [of the birth dose] far outweighs any adverse side effects.” The postponed vote only affects the timing of the first dose…
B
B$0.38568-5.62%
SynFutures
F$0.01434-16.58%
Threshold
T$0.01542-4.16%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 21:55
Share
8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

Picture a tabby pawing at a blinking cursor while charts leap like laser dots. Dogs, GOHOME, Apecoin, Banana for Scale, […] The post 8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
Threshold
T$0.01542-4.16%
READY
READY$0.01484+23.66%
Banana Gun
BANANA$17.37-6.46%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/23 07:45
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin’s Price Recovery Revives Profit Margins For Short-Term Whales, Rally To Extend?

RFK Jr.’s vaccine panel postpones vote on hepatitis B shot for babies

8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

Avalanche adoption surges – What it means for AVAX’s price

Russia, tightening on digital assets and mining from 2026: enhanced supervision