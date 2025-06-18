The three major Chinese Bitcoin mining machine giants, which account for more than 90% of the market share, have turned to the United States to set up factories to cope with tariff pressure

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Reuters, in response to the Trump administration's "Liberation Day" tariff policy, Bitmain, Canaan and MicroBT, three major Chinese Bitcoin mining machine manufacturers, have set up production lines in the United States, accounting for more than 90% of the global mining machine market. Canaan has already started trial production in the United States, while MicroBT is actively promoting its localization strategy. Analysts warn that China's dominance of hardware supply poses a strategic risk to the United States, and U.S. mining companies are pushing to restrict imports of Chinese products to balance supply and demand.

