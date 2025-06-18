The three major Chinese Bitcoin mining machine giants, which account for more than 90% of the market share, have turned to the United States to set up factories to cope with tariff pressure

By: PANews
2025/06/18 14:30
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Reuters, in response to the Trump administration's "Liberation Day" tariff policy, Bitmain, Canaan and MicroBT, three major Chinese Bitcoin mining machine manufacturers, have set up production lines in the United States, accounting for more than 90% of the global mining machine market. Canaan has already started trial production in the United States, while MicroBT is actively promoting its localization strategy. Analysts warn that China's dominance of hardware supply poses a strategic risk to the United States, and U.S. mining companies are pushing to restrict imports of Chinese products to balance supply and demand.

PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to Onchain Lens, Machi (singer Huang Licheng) has suffered floating losses exceeding $20 million on his long positions in ETH (15x leverage), HYPE, and PUMP (5x leverage) during the market downturn. To avoid forced liquidation, Machi has partially closed these positions at a loss.
PANews reported on September 23 that market news: WisdomTree CoinDesk 20 Fund has been registered in Delaware.
Ripple, Franklin Templeton, and DBS have joined forces to advance tokenized finance through a new collaboration. The three firms signed a partnership to develop lending and trading tools using tokenized money market funds and Ripple’s new stablecoin, Ripple USD (RLUSD).Visit Website
