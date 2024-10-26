PA Daily | Hackers have begun returning funds to the US government; Tether is suspected of being investigated by US prosecutors and sanctioned by the Treasury Department, and its CEO denies this

By: PANews
2024/10/26 17:11

Today's news tips:

1. The hacker has begun to return funds to the US government, and has returned 13.19 million aUSDC and 2,408 ETH

2. Tether is suspected of being investigated by US prosecutors and sanctioned by the Treasury Department, but Tether CEO denies it

3. Binance restarts Binance Connect to provide fiat and cryptocurrency integration for Web3

4. Scroll Ecosystem Stablecoin Project Essence Finance Suspected of Rug Pull

5.Lido: Community Staking Module (CSM) is now live on the mainnet

6. Coinbase will remove Decentralized Social (DESO)

7.Coinbase Exchange will be temporarily offline for 2 hours due to technical system upgrades

Regulatory News

The hacker is suspected to have begun returning funds to the US government, and has returned 13.19 million aUSDC and 2,408 ETH

According to Onchain Lens monitoring, the hacker has allegedly begun returning funds to the US government, and the US government's wallet has received 13.19 million aUSDC and 2,408 ETH (worth $6.1 million) from the hacker's address.

Earlier today, it was reported that the US government wallet address was suspected to have been attacked, and about 20 million US dollars was transferred to the attacker's address.

After receiving the funds returned by the hackers, the US government has transferred the assets to a new wallet

According to Onchain Lens, after the hackers returned the funds, the US government has now transferred the assets to a new wallet. Address: 0x0CaB63E3e978D1f66c19C480c206b01fB62F1243.

Tether is suspected of being investigated by US prosecutors and sanctioned by the Treasury Department. Tether CEO denies this

The U.S. federal government is investigating cryptocurrency company Tether for possible violations of sanctions and anti-money laundering rules, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The criminal investigation, led by prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan, aims to find out whether cryptocurrencies are used by third parties to finance illegal activities such as drug trafficking, terrorism and hacking, or to launder proceeds from these activities. At the same time, the U.S. Treasury Department has been considering sanctions against Tether because individuals and groups subject to U.S. sanctions use this stablecoin.

In response, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino refuted on the X platform: There is no indication that Tether is under investigation, and the content of the report is old news.

Pump.fun "attacker" requests to withdraw guilty plea, lawyer drops lawsuit

Two months after admitting to the “attack” on Pump.fun, Jarett Dunn, aka Stacc, has requested to withdraw his guilty plea to abuse of power and transfer of criminal property, Decrypt reports. In doing so, his legal team has withdrawn from the case.

Jarett Dunn, who was an employee of Pump.fun at the time of the “attack,” said he wanted to “terminate” the protocol because it had “inadvertently hurt people for a long time.” When Jarett Dunn stole about $2 million from the protocol, he sent the tokens to a number of random, unsolicited addresses. Although the “attack” still hurt some everyday traders, a group of onlookers hailed Dunn as the Robin Hood of cryptocurrency. Jarett Dunn attended a hearing at Wood Green Crown Court in London, where he was scheduled to be sentenced. If all had gone according to plan, he could have faced more than seven years in prison. But at the last minute, Jarett Dunn changed his mind and asked to withdraw his guilty plea. The move could result in Dunn facing longer prison time.

Jarett Dunn now has two weeks to find representation for a hearing where he will seek to change his plea. If the plea is accepted, the case will move to trial, where a number of witnesses (possibly including the Pump.fun founder) will be called to testify. Still, there is a chance the court could deny Jarett Dunn's plea.

Project News

Binance relaunches Binance Connect to provide fiat and crypto integration for Web3

According to the official blog, Binance announced the launch of the revamped Binance Connect, a fiat-to-cryptocurrency channel service designed to support Web3 projects. It enables users to trade cryptocurrencies directly from their existing Binance accounts through DeFi wallets such as Trust Wallet. Binance Connect supports more than 100 fiat currencies, 300 cryptocurrencies, and 300 payment methods, providing flexible trading options and competitive pricing. Binance Connect simplifies the integration process for cryptocurrency companies, requiring minimal technical resources while complying with regulatory requirements.

Earlier in August last year, Binance announced the closure of its cryptocurrency payment platform Binance Connect .

Tether CEO: There are currently no plans to list Tether

According to Fox Business reporter Eleanor Terrett, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said that he currently has no plans to take Tether public because he believes it would undermine the company's ability to move quickly and "break the status quo." He said that he believes a company should go public when it needs access to capital and liquidity, and Tether, which has made $12 billion in profits in the past two years, does not face this problem.

Lido: Community Staking Module (CSM) is now live on the mainnet

According to The block, the community staking module (CSM) launched by liquidity staking provider Lido Finance has been launched on the mainnet. The plan, approved by Lido DAO community members, aims to make Ethereum staking more inclusive and break the high technical and financial barriers of traditional individual staking.

Dmitriy Gusakov, technical lead and community member at LidoDAO, said CMS will eventually become Lido’s first permissionless staking module. At launch, the protocol will be limited to participants in Lido’s “early adoption” period, which kicks off in early October, including Ethereum and Gnosis independent stakers, Obol Techne certificate holders, and others.

Once the mainnet launches, anyone with 1.5 ETH can become a node operator by bonding tokens to receive validator rewards. At current prices, this is about $3,800, although the bonding requirement for subsequent validators will be reduced to 1.3 ETH. In any case, this is much lower than the 32 ETH (about $81,000) typically required to start an Ethereum node.

TON launches Ton Talent, a development collaboration platform

TON announced the launch of TON Talent, a collaborative platform dedicated to connecting builders within the TON ecosystem, including developers and founders. The program aims to accelerate project development and promote the growth of the TON ecosystem.

Scroll Ecosystem Stablecoin Project Essence Finance Suspected of Rug Pull

Scroll Ecosystem stablecoin project Essence Finance is suspected to have been rigged and pulled. Stablecoin CHI has fallen 93.94% to $0.06 in the past 6 hours. It is suspected that more than $20 million of collateral has been removed. The last official tweet was on September 11.

Coinbase to Delist Decentralized Social (DESO)

Coinbase Assets said on the X platform that Coinbase will suspend trading of Decentralized Social (DESO) at around 2 pm EST on November 8. The team has switched the DESO order book to limit price mode. Perhaps affected by this news, Decentralized Social (DESO) fell 17.3% in 24 hours and is now trading at $4.93.

Coinbase Exchange will be temporarily offline for 2 hours due to technical system upgrades

Coinbase Assets said on the X platform that Coinbase Exchange will be temporarily offline for 2 hours starting at 9 am Pacific Time on October 26 due to a planned technical system upgrade.

Vitalik proposes key goals for Ethereum's future development in the Purge phase

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin published his latest article, "The Future of Ethereum Protocol (Part 5): The Purge", which states that one of the challenges facing Ethereum is that, by default, the expansion and complexity of any blockchain protocol will grow over time. This happens in two places: historical data and protocol features.

In order for Ethereum to be sustainable in the long term, there needs to be a strong counter-pressure to both of these trends, reducing complexity and bloat over time. But at the same time, one of the great properties of blockchain needs to be preserved: permanence. The key goals of The Purge are to reduce client storage requirements by reducing or eliminating the need for each node to store all history permanently, and perhaps even eventually declare; and to reduce protocol complexity by eliminating unneeded features.

Important data

James Fickel lost about 22,500 ETH due to long ETH/BTC

According to Lookonchain monitoring, James Fickel lost about 22,500 ETH ($55 million) due to long ETH/BTC trading pairs. From January 10 to July 1, he borrowed 3,061 WBTC ($172 million) from Aave and exchanged it for 56,445 ETH at an exchange rate of 0.05424. Since August 7, he has spent 12 million USDC to buy 211 WBTC and exchanged 47,476 ETH for 1,888 WBTC ($113.5 million) at a price of $0.04 to repay Aave debt. He currently has 980 WBTC ($132 million) in debt on Aave, with a total loss of about 22,500 ETH ($55 million).

ETH/BTC exchange rate bull James Fickel transferred 20,000 ETH to Coinbase Prime 7 hours ago

According to on-chain analyst Ember’s monitoring, James Fickel, the ETH/BTC exchange rate bull with the largest on-chain position, transferred 20,000 ETH ($50.63M) to Coinbase Prime 7 hours ago.

In addition to selling 2,000 ETH for WBTC to reduce his position as he did in the previous two days, he also redeemed 26,624 ETH ($67.35M) from Lido and transferred 20,000 ETH ($50.63M) of it to Coinbase Prime.

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 407 million US dollars, mainly long orders

According to Coinglass data, the cryptocurrency market had a total liquidation of $407 million in contracts over the past 24 hours, of which $344 million was liquidated for long orders and $62.9773 million was liquidated for short orders. The total liquidation amount of BTC was $66.7785 million, and the total liquidation amount of ETH was $66.4081 million.

Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of US$402 million yesterday, and the ETF net asset ratio reached 4.93%

Ethereum spot ETF had a net outflow of $19.1562 million yesterday, and the ETF net asset ratio reached 2.28%

PANews APP has updated its functions, download and experience it now!

【Comment】Speak freely and exchange views

【Floating window】Reading interrupted, return at any time

【Search within the article】Quickly locate and get to the core

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

The crypto market lost altitude on Tuesday, slipping 2% to about $3.9 trillion as Bitcoin fell toward $112,000 and erased the week’s gains, with roughly $1.7 billion in liquidations accelerating the sell-off as leveraged positions unwound. Bitcoin was last down about 1.8% near $112,561, while Ethereum fell 3.3% to $41,197, BNB dropped 4% to $991.3, and Solana slid 6.2% to $219.03. In the past 24 hours, about $1.7b of mostly long positions were wiped out, the largest long liquidation event this year, Coinglass said. Macro Boost Meets Micro Headwinds, FTX Cash Returns And Sentiment Sours Flows into crypto funds remained a bright spot last week. Spot Ethereum ETFs recorded $556m in net inflows, lifting total net assets to $29.6b, according to SoSoValue. Over the same period, spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted $886.6m, taking total net assets to $152.31b. Macro signals set the stage. The Federal Reserve cut rates by 25 basis points last week to a target range of 4.00% to 4.25%, and signaled two more possible cuts this year. That first move initially buoyed altcoins, which rallied into the weekend. Momentum faded on Monday. Sentiment cooled shortly after the defunct crypto exchange FTX said it will begin its third distribution on Sept. 30, returning about $1.6b to holders of allowed claims as part of its Chapter 11 process. Social gauges turned more cautious. Analysts at Santiment noted on Sunday that more traders are now “betting that the price of Bitcoin will go down, as opposed to betting that Bitcoin’s price will go up,” and said they were seeing a “much more negative narrative forming across social media.” Liquidation Spike Signals Possible Local Low As Funding Turns Negative Positioning also shifted. 10X Research said that sharp liquidation spikes often mark local lows and can raise the odds of a rebound, a view supported by negative funding rates that show faster traders are net short. The note urged traders to weigh positioning, technical signals and how the market is priced into October before buying dips. Industry executives framed the sell-off as a leverage flush rather than a fundamental break. Maja Vujinovic, CEO and co-founder of Digital Assets at FG Nexus, said, “Roughly $1.7B in liquidations reflects excess leverage, not failing fundamentals. Overheated funding post-Fed left traders exposed; once Bitcoin rolled over, forced unwinds hit ETH and alt-books hard.” “But history shows that these ‘leverage washes’ often mark a healthier base. With spot demand, ETF flows, and stablecoin rails intact, we’re more likely heading into consolidation than capitulation and that typically precedes the next sustained leg higher,” she added. Liquidations Drive ‘Margin Call Avalanche,’ Traders See Healthy Reset Traders echoed that view on market structure. Doug Colkitt, initial contributor to Fogo, said, “This is crypto’s version of a margin call avalanche. When Bitcoin sneezes, the entire market catches leverage flu. $1.7B in liquidations isn’t fundamentals breaking—it’s over-levered traders getting rinsed. Leverage is always highest at the top, and when prices roll over, the cascade feeds on itself.” “These flushes are brutal, but they’re also healthy. They reset leverage, shake out weak hands, and clear the runway for the next leg. If you’ve been around crypto long enough, then you already know the cold hard truth: liquidations are the feature, not the bug,” he said. Others pointed to Bitcoin’s relative resilience. Mike Maloney, CEO at Incyt, said, “The $1B+ liquidation wave was driven by long liquidations. The exuberance following an ATH, the anemic Fed cut, and a mismatch of reporting and risk creates a breakdown. The real capture here is that BTC is still the king of crypto markets: despite weathering the worst liquidation, BTC decline and volatility are a fraction of other assets. This suggests to me that the market will bounce up strongly on the back of BTC’s liquidity.” As September draws to a close, traders are watching funding, ETF flows, and the pace of redemptions from bankruptcy estates. For now, the market has reset leverage and attention turns to whether dip buyers step in ahead of October
1
1$0.015773+77.82%
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/23 09:56
Share
The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

PANews reported on September 23rd that on-chain data showed that hackers allegedly issued an additional 1 billion UXLINK tokens on-chain, increasing the total token supply to 1.995 billion. Following the issuance, the hackers then continuously sold the tokens via Cow Protocol in batches of 1 million UXLINK at a time.
1
1$0.015773+77.82%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0119-6.37%
CoW Protocol
COW$0.2839-6.55%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 10:15
Share
$SOL Outlook: $240-$260 Seems Likely for Now, with Major Upside if Key Levels Hold

$SOL Outlook: $240-$260 Seems Likely for Now, with Major Upside if Key Levels Hold

Solana’s momentum has caught the eye of many traders, as price action hints at another upward move. If crucial support stays firm, the coin could soon revisit recent highs, maybe even set new ones. Market players are watching closely, waiting to see if trend signals line up for a bigger leap. Solana (SOL) Source: TradingView […]
Solana
SOL$216.04-7.01%
Movement
MOVE$0.1138-7.62%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000353-17.33%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 00:15
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

$SOL Outlook: $240-$260 Seems Likely for Now, with Major Upside if Key Levels Hold

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto