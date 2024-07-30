Interpreting the current status of Solana’s liquidity pledge development: The top three LST protocols hold 72% of the market, and Jito’s offensive is rapid and the data is impressive

By: PANews
2024/07/30 17:39
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

Author: Nancy, PANews

Liquidity staking is a popular topic on Ethereum, and it once presented a monopoly pattern. However, Solana's liquidity staking track has been gaining momentum recently, especially Jito's overtaking. In this article, PANews analyzes Solana's development status in the liquidity staking track from a data perspective (the data in this article are all taken as of July 30).

Liquidity staking has become the main force of TVL growth, and the market value of the top three LST tokens accounts for more than 72%

Solana has recently attracted much attention due to a number of new data records. In addition to the MEME craze, liquidity staking is also becoming a powerful narrative. DeFiLlama data shows that in the past month, Solana's TVL has jumped from US$4.84 billion to US$5.45 billion, an increase of more than 12.6%. Among them, the top three are Jito, Marinade and Kamino as the main contributors, and these protocols are all from the liquidity staking track.

Currently, the market structure of Solana's liquidity staking tokens has changed. Dune data shows that in the early stages of development, the market was mainly dominated by Marinade's mSOL, Lido's stSOL, and Sanctum's scnSOL (now renamed infSOL). Today, Solana's liquidity staking track has 27 related agreements, and the top three Jito, Marinade, and Jupiter are the "traffic leaders", with a total market share of nearly 72.1%.

Interpreting the current status of Solana’s liquidity pledge development: The top three LST protocols hold 72% of the market, and Jito’s offensive is rapid and the data is impressive

Among them, Jito's LST token jitoSOL has a market value of up to 2.2 billion US dollars, accounting for 46% of the total, ranking first. The official website shows that jitoSOL's APR is 7.68%, the number of pledgers exceeds 105,000, and the number of validators is 218.

Interpreting the current status of Solana’s liquidity pledge development: The top three LST protocols hold 72% of the market, and Jito’s offensive is rapid and the data is impressive

Jito's other data performances are also quite impressive. According to DeFiLlama data, Jito's TVL exceeds US$2.17 billion, with an increase of more than 36.6% in the past 30 days. It is the only protocol on Solana with a total locked volume exceeding US$2 billion. In terms of fee income performance, Jito's transaction fees reached US$32.12 million and its revenue reached US$12.8 million, both ranking second only to Raydium; and Jito's daily fee income once surpassed Lido to rank first, ranking third among all protocols, surpassing Uniswap, Ethereum, etc. Artemis data shows that in terms of transaction activity, Jito's total number of transactions exceeded 54.78 million, ranking fourth among all Solana DeFi protocols, but Jito's daily active addresses are only 1,347, which is far from Solana's overall 2.4 million daily active addresses.

In the past few months, Jito has also made frequent moves in the market, including the Jito Foundation announcing the launch of a new infrastructure platform, Jito Restaking, which supports hybrid staking, re-staking, LRT modules and active verification services (AVS); Jito DAO's new proposal plans to use 7.5 million JTO tokens for liquidity mining, which accounts for 3.1% of the 240 million JTOs held in the DAO JTO treasury and 0.75% of the total supply of JTO;

Following closely behind is Marinade's LST token mSOL, which has a market value of over $800 million and a market share of 17.2%. Official website data shows that mSOL's APR is 7.33%, and the number of pledgers exceeds 147,000. At the same time, DeFiLlama data shows that Marinade's TVL reached $1.45 billion, up about 26.2% in the past month. Artemis data shows that Marinade's total number of transactions exceeded 2.544 million, with a fee of $329,000 and 12,573 daily active addresses. In the past few months, Marinade has taken multiple initiatives to improve the liquidity of its tokens, including Marinade DAO's proposal to allocate 50 million MNDE to Marinade Earn Season 3 to make the mSOL pool and other SOL LST more profitable, thereby deepening the liquidity of mSOL in DeFi, Marinade's launch of the equity auction market to increase yields and promote Solana's decentralization, and Marinade's proposal to "provide a budget of 26 million MNDE tokens to three market makers" to increase the liquidity of MNDE on CEX.

Jupiter's jupSOL was launched in April this year, with a market value of nearly $450 million and a market share of 9.39%. The LST token allows staking income and 100% MEV rebates to be earned from Jupiter validators, and the Jupiter team also entrusted 100,000 SOL to provide high returns. DeFiLlama data shows that Jupiter's TVL is $500 million, up 40.4% in the past month. Artemis data shows that Jupiter has 195,000 daily active users and more than 110 million transactions, both ranking first in DeFi protocols, and gas income is $7.38 million.

Ethereum accounts for more than 80% of the staking market share, and Solana's market structure becomes more diversified

From the development history of Ethereum, staking is one of the important driving forces for opening up the on-chain economy. According to multiple data, Ethereum currently has a stronger leading advantage than Solana in terms of liquidity staking scale and ecological richness, but Solana is showing great growth potential due to the gradual improvement of related infrastructure and more flexible and lower participation threshold. Both of them show a significant head effect.

As the foundation of the liquidity pledge track, first of all, from the perspective of liquidity pledge TVL, DeFiLlama data shows that the current network liquidity pledge TVL exceeds 52.81 billion US dollars, of which Ethereum accounts for nearly 84.8% of the market share with 44.78 billion US dollars, and Solana follows closely with 4.51 billion US dollars, accounting for only 8.5%. In terms of growth rate, from the beginning of this year to date, Ethereum's growth rate is 55.1%, while Solana has increased significantly by nearly 159.2%.

Interpreting the current status of Solana’s liquidity pledge development: The top three LST protocols hold 72% of the market, and Jito’s offensive is rapid and the data is impressive

At the same time, from the perspective of the number of liquidity pledge tokens, Solana has about 27 LST tokens, while Ethereum has more than 80. Among them, Dune data shows that the market share of the top three LST tokens on Solana is 72.6%, and the top five is 86.4%; while the top 3 LST tokens on Ethereum account for 80.9%, of which STETH alone accounts for 73% of the overall market. From this point of view, although both Ethereum and Solana show a relatively obvious head effect, the latter is relatively more diversified.

Interpreting the current status of Solana’s liquidity pledge development: The top three LST protocols hold 72% of the market, and Jito’s offensive is rapid and the data is impressive

The number of LST pledged and the pledge rate are also important indicators that reflect market growth. Among them, Solana's LST pledged this year has increased from the initial 126,000 to the current 807,000, which means that the total amount has increased by more than 6.4 times; and according to Dune data, the current number of tokens SOL pledged exceeds 390 million, the current value exceeds US$72.85 billion, and the pledge rate exceeds 68.1%. The number of ETH pledged exceeds 33.881 million, the current value exceeds US$112.89 billion, and the pledge rate is nearly 28.3%. This may be related to the lower pledge threshold compared to Solana; although Solana has a higher pledge rate, from the perspective of liquidity pledge rate performance, Solana is only 6.7%, while Ethereum is as high as 32.7%.

In general, Solana's liquidity staking ecosystem has ushered in good development, but it mainly relies on leading projects and there is still a clear gap with Ethereum. In the future, only more innovative products and more competitive returns can attract more users to participate.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

The crypto market lost altitude on Tuesday, slipping 2% to about $3.9 trillion as Bitcoin fell toward $112,000 and erased the week’s gains, with roughly $1.7 billion in liquidations accelerating the sell-off as leveraged positions unwound. Bitcoin was last down about 1.8% near $112,561, while Ethereum fell 3.3% to $41,197, BNB dropped 4% to $991.3, and Solana slid 6.2% to $219.03. In the past 24 hours, about $1.7b of mostly long positions were wiped out, the largest long liquidation event this year, Coinglass said. Macro Boost Meets Micro Headwinds, FTX Cash Returns And Sentiment Sours Flows into crypto funds remained a bright spot last week. Spot Ethereum ETFs recorded $556m in net inflows, lifting total net assets to $29.6b, according to SoSoValue. Over the same period, spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted $886.6m, taking total net assets to $152.31b. Macro signals set the stage. The Federal Reserve cut rates by 25 basis points last week to a target range of 4.00% to 4.25%, and signaled two more possible cuts this year. That first move initially buoyed altcoins, which rallied into the weekend. Momentum faded on Monday. Sentiment cooled shortly after the defunct crypto exchange FTX said it will begin its third distribution on Sept. 30, returning about $1.6b to holders of allowed claims as part of its Chapter 11 process. Social gauges turned more cautious. Analysts at Santiment noted on Sunday that more traders are now “betting that the price of Bitcoin will go down, as opposed to betting that Bitcoin’s price will go up,” and said they were seeing a “much more negative narrative forming across social media.” Liquidation Spike Signals Possible Local Low As Funding Turns Negative Positioning also shifted. 10X Research said that sharp liquidation spikes often mark local lows and can raise the odds of a rebound, a view supported by negative funding rates that show faster traders are net short. The note urged traders to weigh positioning, technical signals and how the market is priced into October before buying dips. Industry executives framed the sell-off as a leverage flush rather than a fundamental break. Maja Vujinovic, CEO and co-founder of Digital Assets at FG Nexus, said, “Roughly $1.7B in liquidations reflects excess leverage, not failing fundamentals. Overheated funding post-Fed left traders exposed; once Bitcoin rolled over, forced unwinds hit ETH and alt-books hard.” “But history shows that these ‘leverage washes’ often mark a healthier base. With spot demand, ETF flows, and stablecoin rails intact, we’re more likely heading into consolidation than capitulation and that typically precedes the next sustained leg higher,” she added. Liquidations Drive ‘Margin Call Avalanche,’ Traders See Healthy Reset Traders echoed that view on market structure. Doug Colkitt, initial contributor to Fogo, said, “This is crypto’s version of a margin call avalanche. When Bitcoin sneezes, the entire market catches leverage flu. $1.7B in liquidations isn’t fundamentals breaking—it’s over-levered traders getting rinsed. Leverage is always highest at the top, and when prices roll over, the cascade feeds on itself.” “These flushes are brutal, but they’re also healthy. They reset leverage, shake out weak hands, and clear the runway for the next leg. If you’ve been around crypto long enough, then you already know the cold hard truth: liquidations are the feature, not the bug,” he said. Others pointed to Bitcoin’s relative resilience. Mike Maloney, CEO at Incyt, said, “The $1B+ liquidation wave was driven by long liquidations. The exuberance following an ATH, the anemic Fed cut, and a mismatch of reporting and risk creates a breakdown. The real capture here is that BTC is still the king of crypto markets: despite weathering the worst liquidation, BTC decline and volatility are a fraction of other assets. This suggests to me that the market will bounce up strongly on the back of BTC’s liquidity.” As September draws to a close, traders are watching funding, ETF flows, and the pace of redemptions from bankruptcy estates. For now, the market has reset leverage and attention turns to whether dip buyers step in ahead of October
1
1$0.016965+90.74%
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/23 09:56
Share
The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

PANews reported on September 23rd that on-chain data showed that hackers allegedly issued an additional 1 billion UXLINK tokens on-chain, increasing the total token supply to 1.995 billion. Following the issuance, the hackers then continuously sold the tokens via Cow Protocol in batches of 1 million UXLINK at a time.
1
1$0.016965+90.74%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01194-6.42%
CoW Protocol
COW$0.283-7.12%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 10:15
Share
North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

The post North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes North America received $2.3 trillion in crypto value between July 2024 and June 2025, representing 26% of global activity. Tokenized U.S. treasuries saw assets under management (AUM) grow from $2 billion to over $7 billion in the last twelve months. U.S.-listed Bitcoin ETFs now account for over $120 billion in AUM, signaling strong institutional demand for the asset. . North America has established itself as a major center for cryptocurrency activity, with significant transaction volumes recorded over the past year. The region’s growth highlights an increasing institutional and retail interest in digital assets, particularly within the United States. According to a new report from blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis published on September 17, North America received $2.3 trillion in cryptocurrency value between July 2024 and June 2025. This volume represents 26% of all global transaction activity during that period. The report suggests this activity was influenced by a more favorable regulatory outlook and institutional trading strategies. A peak in monthly value was recorded in December 2024, when an estimated $244 billion was transferred in a single month. ETFs and Tokenization Drive Adoption The rise of spot Bitcoin BTC $115 760 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $2.30 T Vol. 24h: $43.60 B ETFs has been a significant factor in the market’s expansion. U.S.-listed Bitcoin ETFs now hold over $120 billion in assets under management (AUM), making up a large portion of the roughly $180 billion held globally. The strong demand is reflected in a recent resumption of inflows, although the products are not without their detractors, with author Robert Kiyosaki calling ETFs “for losers.” The market for tokenized real-world assets also saw notable growth. While funds holding tokenized U.S. treasuries expanded their AUM from approximately $2 billion to more than $7 billion, the trend is expanding into other asset classes.…
B
B$0.38332-7.64%
Threshold
T$0.01539-3.87%
Union
U$0.010392-19.88%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:07
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

Suspected ENA Treasury Withdraws $43.88 Million Tokens from Exchanges

XRP’s legal victory triggered a shift in funds, with investors turning to IOTA Miner to earn 6,700 XRP daily.