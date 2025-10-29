BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
The post A First for Wall Street: ETFs Finally Launched on Solana and These Two Altcoins! First Data In! Bloomberg Analyst Comments! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A first occurred yesterday in the US, with Solana (SOL), Litecoin (LTC) and Hedera (HBAR) ETFs starting trading on Wall Street. Canary Capital’s Canary Litecoin ETF (symbol LTCC) and Canary HBAR ETF (HBR) have launched alongside the Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL), becoming the first funds to track the spot price of Litecoin and Hedera. The Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL) becomes the first US ETP to invest 100% directly in SOL, aiming to stake all SOL shares within the company. While SOL, LTC and HBAR ETFs attracted intense interest, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas announced the first data on ETFs. Accordingly, Balchunas stated that Bitwise’s Solana Staking ETF (BSOL) recorded a trading volume of $56 million on its first day, which was the highest volume among all new ETFs launched this year. Eric Balchunas, in his post on X, stated that in just the first hour of trading, BSOL reached a volume of $10 million, HBR $4 million, and LTCC $400,000. At the end of the first trading day, BSOL reached the largest first-day volume, reaching a trading volume of $56 million, while HBR and LTCC recorded first-day trading volumes of $8 million and $1 million, respectively. Bachunas highlighted BSOL’s success, noting that the fund was established with an initial investment of just $220 million. According to Bachunas, if the fund had been fully launched on the first day, trading volume could have reached approximately $280 million, surpassing the Ethereum ETHA fund’s initial trading volume. Bachunas also released his volume estimates for the ETFs before they began trading. He predicted $52 million for the BSOL ETF, $8 million for the HBR ETF, and $7 million for the LTCC ETF. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source:… The post A First for Wall Street: ETFs Finally Launched on Solana and These Two Altcoins! First Data In! Bloomberg Analyst Comments! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A first occurred yesterday in the US, with Solana (SOL), Litecoin (LTC) and Hedera (HBAR) ETFs starting trading on Wall Street. Canary Capital’s Canary Litecoin ETF (symbol LTCC) and Canary HBAR ETF (HBR) have launched alongside the Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL), becoming the first funds to track the spot price of Litecoin and Hedera. The Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL) becomes the first US ETP to invest 100% directly in SOL, aiming to stake all SOL shares within the company. While SOL, LTC and HBAR ETFs attracted intense interest, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas announced the first data on ETFs. Accordingly, Balchunas stated that Bitwise’s Solana Staking ETF (BSOL) recorded a trading volume of $56 million on its first day, which was the highest volume among all new ETFs launched this year. Eric Balchunas, in his post on X, stated that in just the first hour of trading, BSOL reached a volume of $10 million, HBR $4 million, and LTCC $400,000. At the end of the first trading day, BSOL reached the largest first-day volume, reaching a trading volume of $56 million, while HBR and LTCC recorded first-day trading volumes of $8 million and $1 million, respectively. Bachunas highlighted BSOL’s success, noting that the fund was established with an initial investment of just $220 million. According to Bachunas, if the fund had been fully launched on the first day, trading volume could have reached approximately $280 million, surpassing the Ethereum ETHA fund’s initial trading volume. Bachunas also released his volume estimates for the ETFs before they began trading. He predicted $52 million for the BSOL ETF, $8 million for the HBR ETF, and $7 million for the LTCC ETF. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source:…

A First for Wall Street: ETFs Finally Launched on Solana and These Two Altcoins! First Data In! Bloomberg Analyst Comments!

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/29 19:58
Solana
SOL$166.18+2.45%
Litecoin
LTC$106.92+0.53%
Hedera
HBAR$0.18894+9.09%
4
4$0.06378+2.93%
FUND
FUND$0.01374--%

A first occurred yesterday in the US, with Solana (SOL), Litecoin (LTC) and Hedera (HBAR) ETFs starting trading on Wall Street.

Canary Capital’s Canary Litecoin ETF (symbol LTCC) and Canary HBAR ETF (HBR) have launched alongside the Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL), becoming the first funds to track the spot price of Litecoin and Hedera.

The Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL) becomes the first US ETP to invest 100% directly in SOL, aiming to stake all SOL shares within the company.

While SOL, LTC and HBAR ETFs attracted intense interest, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas announced the first data on ETFs.

Accordingly, Balchunas stated that Bitwise’s Solana Staking ETF (BSOL) recorded a trading volume of $56 million on its first day, which was the highest volume among all new ETFs launched this year.

Eric Balchunas, in his post on X, stated that in just the first hour of trading, BSOL reached a volume of $10 million, HBR $4 million, and LTCC $400,000.

At the end of the first trading day, BSOL reached the largest first-day volume, reaching a trading volume of $56 million, while HBR and LTCC recorded first-day trading volumes of $8 million and $1 million, respectively.

Bachunas highlighted BSOL’s success, noting that the fund was established with an initial investment of just $220 million. According to Bachunas, if the fund had been fully launched on the first day, trading volume could have reached approximately $280 million, surpassing the Ethereum ETHA fund’s initial trading volume.

Bachunas also released his volume estimates for the ETFs before they began trading. He predicted $52 million for the BSOL ETF, $8 million for the HBR ETF, and $7 million for the LTCC ETF.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/a-first-for-wall-street-etfs-finally-launched-on-solana-and-these-two-altcoins-first-data-in-bloomberg-analyst-comments/

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

PANews reported on November 10th that Vivan, an official from the Central Bank of Brazil, stated that the taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged. The definition and timeframe for taxing cryptocurrency transactions equivalent to foreign exchange transactions will be determined by the tax authorities.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08145+15.10%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:02
Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

PANews reported on November 10th that Coinbase announced the launch of its end-to-end token sale platform and will hold its first public sale (of Monad tokens) from November 17th to 22nd. The platform employs a bottom-up allocation algorithm, prioritizing smaller requests and limiting large-scale concentration; a one-week request window is set, after which allocations are determined uniformly; users who sell quickly within 30 days will have their allocations reduced in subsequent sales. The issuer and its affiliates are prohibited from OTC and secondary market sales for six months, with any exception requiring Coinbase approval and a lock-up period extending to six months. User participation is free, and the issuer raises funds in USDC and pays proportional fees. This marks the first widespread participation from US retail users since 2018.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007175-1.08%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.0339+9.85%
SIX
SIX$0.01672+2.51%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:12
UK Chancellor points BoE to target inflation in November budget

UK Chancellor points BoE to target inflation in November budget

Rachel Reeves told the Bank of England that her November budget will focus on fighting inflation, after the Bank decided to keep interest rates at 4%. The Chancellor said inflation is still too high and confirmed that Cabinet ministers had been asked to work with their departments to figure out new actions that could help […]
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08145+15.10%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 21:08

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

UK Chancellor points BoE to target inflation in November budget

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Hallmark Announces 2025 ‘Countdown To Christmas’ Dates, Movies, And Fan Events

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,187.13
$105,187.13$105,187.13

+0.12%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,522.77
$3,522.77$3,522.77

+0.09%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5257
$2.5257$2.5257

-0.13%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.18
$166.18$166.18

-0.06%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17929
$0.17929$0.17929

+0.03%