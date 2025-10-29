A First for Wall Street: ETFs Finally Launched on Solana and These Two Altcoins! First Data In! Bloomberg Analyst Comments!

A first occurred yesterday in the US, with Solana (SOL), Litecoin (LTC) and Hedera (HBAR) ETFs starting trading on Wall Street.

Canary Capital’s Canary Litecoin ETF (symbol LTCC) and Canary HBAR ETF (HBR) have launched alongside the Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL), becoming the first funds to track the spot price of Litecoin and Hedera.

The Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL) becomes the first US ETP to invest 100% directly in SOL, aiming to stake all SOL shares within the company.

While SOL, LTC and HBAR ETFs attracted intense interest, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas announced the first data on ETFs.

Accordingly, Balchunas stated that Bitwise’s Solana Staking ETF (BSOL) recorded a trading volume of $56 million on its first day, which was the highest volume among all new ETFs launched this year.

Eric Balchunas, in his post on X, stated that in just the first hour of trading, BSOL reached a volume of $10 million, HBR $4 million, and LTCC $400,000.

At the end of the first trading day, BSOL reached the largest first-day volume, reaching a trading volume of $56 million, while HBR and LTCC recorded first-day trading volumes of $8 million and $1 million, respectively.

Bachunas highlighted BSOL’s success, noting that the fund was established with an initial investment of just $220 million. According to Bachunas, if the fund had been fully launched on the first day, trading volume could have reached approximately $280 million, surpassing the Ethereum ETHA fund’s initial trading volume.

Bachunas also released his volume estimates for the ETFs before they began trading. He predicted $52 million for the BSOL ETF, $8 million for the HBR ETF, and $7 million for the LTCC ETF.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!