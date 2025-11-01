A Gallery Of The Only Good 2025 Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Love Death and Robots Netflix

There is something kind of annoying about many celebrity Halloween costumes. Not that they’re low effort (well, some are), but they often try to recreate some magazine cover or iconic pose of some other celebrity, which doesn’t count if it’s just for one picture to post on Instagram. Well, others don’t do that and actually go the extra mile to make something awesome. Not that many, but enough to make a list here. I’ve scoured the internet and here are the best I’ve found

Winner: LISA – This wasn’t even supposed to be a contest, but I am declaring Kpop artist LISA the winner of celebrity Halloween, dressed as the famous golden siren from Love, Death and Robots season 1 on Netflix. I cannot imagine how long this took to make, and it’s perfect. Absolutely incredible.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz – I mean, Heidi Klum is going to make one of these lists every year, as she goes more all-out with costumes than anyone, and doesn’t care about making something sexy like you imagine a supermodel might. Here, we have her as Medusa with actual moving snakes, while her husband is a soldier turned to stone.

Rei Ami and EJAE – Obviously, KPop Demon Hunters was going to be a big pick for Halloween this year across the world, but we have the literal Zoey, Rei Ami, dressed up as Zoey, and the literal Rumi, EJAE dressed up as…Derpy the cat. Clever turn.

Hailee Steinfeld – I declare this one “cheating, but it’s still pretty fun to see Hailee Steinfeld dressed up as the post-credits version of her own character from Sinners

IShowSpeed – The mega-influencer went hard with a Black Flash costume that included the most ridiculous traps you’ve ever seen (yes, those are fake).

Ed Sheeran – Just in time for IT: Welcome to Derry, we have Ed Sheeran dressed up as Pennywise the Clown, before he’s actually appeared on the show yet. Solid effort.

Megan Thee Stallion – You may not know this, but Megan Thee Stallion is a giant anime nerd, and this year, she picked Drolta from Castlevania for her elaborate costume.

Bowen Yang – Probably the least effort went into this costume compared to all the rest on this list, but I respect any man going as Tingle from The Legend of Zelda for Halloween

Elmo – Yes, Elmo, dressed as Luffy from One Piece. Great job, my muppet bro.

Did I miss any? It’s hard to keep track of literally every celebrity, but these were the best ones I found.

