BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
The post A Gallery Of The Only Good 2025 Celebrity Halloween Costumes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Love Death and Robots Netflix There is something kind of annoying about many celebrity Halloween costumes. Not that they’re low effort (well, some are), but they often try to recreate some magazine cover or iconic pose of some other celebrity, which doesn’t count if it’s just for one picture to post on Instagram. Well, others don’t do that and actually go the extra mile to make something awesome. Not that many, but enough to make a list here. I’ve scoured the internet and here are the best I’ve found Winner: LISA – This wasn’t even supposed to be a contest, but I am declaring Kpop artist LISA the winner of celebrity Halloween, dressed as the famous golden siren from Love, Death and Robots season 1 on Netflix. I cannot imagine how long this took to make, and it’s perfect. Absolutely incredible. Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz – I mean, Heidi Klum is going to make one of these lists every year, as she goes more all-out with costumes than anyone, and doesn’t care about making something sexy like you imagine a supermodel might. Here, we have her as Medusa with actual moving snakes, while her husband is a soldier turned to stone. Rei Ami and EJAE – Obviously, KPop Demon Hunters was going to be a big pick for Halloween this year across the world, but we have the literal Zoey, Rei Ami, dressed up as Zoey, and the literal Rumi, EJAE dressed up as…Derpy the cat. Clever turn. Hailee Steinfeld – I declare this one “cheating, but it’s still pretty fun to see Hailee Steinfeld dressed up as the post-credits version of her own character from Sinners IShowSpeed – The mega-influencer went hard with a Black Flash costume that included the most ridiculous traps you’ve ever seen (yes, those… The post A Gallery Of The Only Good 2025 Celebrity Halloween Costumes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Love Death and Robots Netflix There is something kind of annoying about many celebrity Halloween costumes. Not that they’re low effort (well, some are), but they often try to recreate some magazine cover or iconic pose of some other celebrity, which doesn’t count if it’s just for one picture to post on Instagram. Well, others don’t do that and actually go the extra mile to make something awesome. Not that many, but enough to make a list here. I’ve scoured the internet and here are the best I’ve found Winner: LISA – This wasn’t even supposed to be a contest, but I am declaring Kpop artist LISA the winner of celebrity Halloween, dressed as the famous golden siren from Love, Death and Robots season 1 on Netflix. I cannot imagine how long this took to make, and it’s perfect. Absolutely incredible. Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz – I mean, Heidi Klum is going to make one of these lists every year, as she goes more all-out with costumes than anyone, and doesn’t care about making something sexy like you imagine a supermodel might. Here, we have her as Medusa with actual moving snakes, while her husband is a soldier turned to stone. Rei Ami and EJAE – Obviously, KPop Demon Hunters was going to be a big pick for Halloween this year across the world, but we have the literal Zoey, Rei Ami, dressed up as Zoey, and the literal Rumi, EJAE dressed up as…Derpy the cat. Clever turn. Hailee Steinfeld – I declare this one “cheating, but it’s still pretty fun to see Hailee Steinfeld dressed up as the post-credits version of her own character from Sinners IShowSpeed – The mega-influencer went hard with a Black Flash costume that included the most ridiculous traps you’ve ever seen (yes, those…

A Gallery Of The Only Good 2025 Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/01 22:32
KIND
KIND$0.0008799-1.51%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007539-2.42%
WELL3
WELL$0.000042--%
Threshold
T$0.0128-0.15%
Salamanca
DON$0.00042-1.40%

Love Death and Robots

Netflix

There is something kind of annoying about many celebrity Halloween costumes. Not that they’re low effort (well, some are), but they often try to recreate some magazine cover or iconic pose of some other celebrity, which doesn’t count if it’s just for one picture to post on Instagram. Well, others don’t do that and actually go the extra mile to make something awesome. Not that many, but enough to make a list here. I’ve scoured the internet and here are the best I’ve found

Winner: LISA – This wasn’t even supposed to be a contest, but I am declaring Kpop artist LISA the winner of celebrity Halloween, dressed as the famous golden siren from Love, Death and Robots season 1 on Netflix. I cannot imagine how long this took to make, and it’s perfect. Absolutely incredible.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz – I mean, Heidi Klum is going to make one of these lists every year, as she goes more all-out with costumes than anyone, and doesn’t care about making something sexy like you imagine a supermodel might. Here, we have her as Medusa with actual moving snakes, while her husband is a soldier turned to stone.

Rei Ami and EJAE – Obviously, KPop Demon Hunters was going to be a big pick for Halloween this year across the world, but we have the literal Zoey, Rei Ami, dressed up as Zoey, and the literal Rumi, EJAE dressed up as…Derpy the cat. Clever turn.

Hailee Steinfeld – I declare this one “cheating, but it’s still pretty fun to see Hailee Steinfeld dressed up as the post-credits version of her own character from Sinners

IShowSpeed – The mega-influencer went hard with a Black Flash costume that included the most ridiculous traps you’ve ever seen (yes, those are fake).

Ed Sheeran – Just in time for IT: Welcome to Derry, we have Ed Sheeran dressed up as Pennywise the Clown, before he’s actually appeared on the show yet. Solid effort.

Megan Thee Stallion – You may not know this, but Megan Thee Stallion is a giant anime nerd, and this year, she picked Drolta from Castlevania for her elaborate costume.

Bowen Yang – Probably the least effort went into this costume compared to all the rest on this list, but I respect any man going as Tingle from The Legend of Zelda for Halloween

Elmo – Yes, Elmo, dressed as Luffy from One Piece. Great job, my muppet bro.

Did I miss any? It’s hard to keep track of literally every celebrity, but these were the best ones I found.

Follow me on Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

Pick up my sci-fi novels the Herokiller series and The Earthborn Trilogy.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/paultassi/2025/11/01/a-gallery-of-the-only-good-2025-celebrity-halloween-costumes/

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

PANews reported on November 10th that Vivan, an official from the Central Bank of Brazil, stated that the taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged. The definition and timeframe for taxing cryptocurrency transactions equivalent to foreign exchange transactions will be determined by the tax authorities.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08145+15.10%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:02
Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

PANews reported on November 10th that Coinbase announced the launch of its end-to-end token sale platform and will hold its first public sale (of Monad tokens) from November 17th to 22nd. The platform employs a bottom-up allocation algorithm, prioritizing smaller requests and limiting large-scale concentration; a one-week request window is set, after which allocations are determined uniformly; users who sell quickly within 30 days will have their allocations reduced in subsequent sales. The issuer and its affiliates are prohibited from OTC and secondary market sales for six months, with any exception requiring Coinbase approval and a lock-up period extending to six months. User participation is free, and the issuer raises funds in USDC and pays proportional fees. This marks the first widespread participation from US retail users since 2018.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007175-1.08%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.0339+9.85%
SIX
SIX$0.01672+2.51%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:12
UK Chancellor points BoE to target inflation in November budget

UK Chancellor points BoE to target inflation in November budget

Rachel Reeves told the Bank of England that her November budget will focus on fighting inflation, after the Bank decided to keep interest rates at 4%. The Chancellor said inflation is still too high and confirmed that Cabinet ministers had been asked to work with their departments to figure out new actions that could help […]
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08145+15.10%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 21:08

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

UK Chancellor points BoE to target inflation in November budget

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Hallmark Announces 2025 ‘Countdown To Christmas’ Dates, Movies, And Fan Events

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,183.05
$105,183.05$105,183.05

+0.12%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,522.92
$3,522.92$3,522.92

+0.09%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5274
$2.5274$2.5274

-0.06%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.23
$166.23$166.23

-0.03%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17938
$0.17938$0.17938

+0.08%