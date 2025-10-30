Ace Frehley Hits The Top 10 Solo Days After His Death As Sales Skyrocket

BursaDEX+
Ace Frehley’s “New York Groove” surges after his passing, giving the late Kiss guitarist a posthumous top 10 hit on one of Billboard’s rock charts. Ace Frehley of Kiss performs at Arco Arena on August 28, 1996 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Ace Frehley, best known as the original lead guitarist and occasional vocalist of the hard rock band Kiss, passed away on October 16 at the age of 74. Several weeks prior, the rocker fell in his recording studio at his home, and things reportedly continued to worsen, eventually leading to the star being placed on life support after suffering a brain bleed caused by the accident.

Shortly after Frehley’s passing, fans took to social media to show their love for the guitarist. As is typically the case when a major star dies, sales and streams of both Frehley’s catalog and Kiss’ music surged. Both acts appear on Billboard charts this frame, with the soloist scoring a new bestseller while one of Kiss’ most famous tunes rebounds onto multiple tallies.

Ace Frehley’s Posthumous Top 10 Hit

On his own, Frehley appears on the Rock Digital Song Sales chart, Billboard’s list of the bestselling rock tunes in the U.S. on platforms like iTunes and others. “New York Groove” launches at No. 4, earning the late musician a new top 10 success.

“New York Groove” Sales Jump 250%

During the past tracking period, Luminate reports that “New York Groove” sold just under 1,000 copies. That sum is up more than 250% from the frame prior, when it sold a little less than 300, as fans didn’t have an extra reason to go out and purchase the cut. The spike in pure sales is clearly tied to an outpouring of grief and support.

Ace Frehley Follows Bad Omens, But Beats Kiss

Frehley scores the second-highest-ranking debut on the Rock Digital Song Sales chart this frame. He is bested only by “Dying to Love,” the latest from hard rockers Bad Omens, which opens in the runner-up space. The tally is ruled once more by “Hard Fought Hallelujah,” a collaboration between Brandon Lake and Jelly Roll, while “What’s Up?” by 4 Non Blondes — which is currently going viral — reenters at No. 3. Frehley beats Tame Impala’s new release “My Old Ways,” as well as several comebacks from names like Josiah Queen, Bad Omens, and even Kiss.

“New York Groove” Became a Defining Ace Frehley Classic

“New York Groove” is a cover by Frehley of the band Hello’s 1975 cut of the same name. The Kiss member gave the song a glam rock twist (even more so than the original) for his 1978 solo album Ace Frehley, one of four individual projects released by the band’s members that year. “New York Groove” became a huge hit for Frehley as it rose to No. 13 on the Hot 100, and its success propelled his self-titled full-length to No. 26 on the Billboard 200.

Guitarist Ace Frehley of the rock band Kiss performs at the Long Beach Auditorium on May 31, 1974 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Michael Montfort/Michael Ochs archives/Getty Images)

Kiss Returns to the Charts With “I Was Made for Lovin’ You”

Frehley claims a pair of wins on the Rock Digital Song Sales chart this frame, but only one under his own name. As a member of Kiss, he’s also back with “I Was Made for Lovin’ You,” which reenters at No. 11. As it bounds back onto the tally, the single comes close to returning to its all-time peak of No. 9.

Kiss Scores Multiple Bestsellers in America Following Ace Frehley’s Passing

“I Was Made for Lovin’ You” appears on two Billboard lists this frame. The cut performs even better on the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart, breaking back in at No. 5. The track — which has now spent 16 frames on the list of the bestselling hard rock tunes in the nation — missed out on becoming a No. 1 for the face-paint-loving act by just one spot.

One of the Most Famous Kiss Staples

Throughout the decades, “I Was Made for Lovin’ You” has remained one of Kiss’ most beloved tracks. Originally released in 1979 as the lead single from the group’s album Dynasty, the song blended the band’s hard rock sound with disco influences, which were all the rage at the time, though not for much longer. It was a major win for Kiss, climbing to No. 11 on the Hot 100. Only two songs by the band — “Beth” and “Forever” — have climbed higher, as both spent time inside the top 10.

