ACE Money Transfer CEO Rashid Ashraf highlights how remittances strengthen families, economies, and communities worldwide.

London, Uniited Kingdom, November 4th, 2025, FinanceWire

Remittances today are far more than financial transfers; they are lifelines that sustain families, fund education, and support small businesses across the world. For millions of expatriates living and working across the UK and Europe, every transaction represents love, responsibility, and connection. ACE Money Transfer today reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening its European operations, reinforcing its mission to make global remittances faster, safer, and more human.

This initiative reflects ACE’s commitment to combining innovation with empathy, turning remittances into the invisible bridges that create lasting opportunities for families worldwide.

A Vital Role in the European Economy

The UK and the European Union remain among the largest remittance-sending regions in the world, contributing an estimated USD 63 billion annually. Migrant workers across the region play a dual role in strengthening host economies while supporting their homelands through regular remittances that uplift millions of lives.

ACE Money Transfer: Trusted, Transparent, and Global

Headquartered in the UK and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), ACE Money Transfer operates in 29 sending and over 100 receiving countries, providing fast, secure, and affordable cross-border transfers.

Since 2002, ACE has served millions of customers across Europe, Australia, Canada, and the Gulf, using cutting edge digital platforms to simplify the remittance experience. The company’s AI-driven technology ensures compliance, security, and real time transparency.

Innovation with a Human Purpose

Looking ahead, ACE aims to expand its global reach, strengthen partnerships, and launch community driven initiatives that turn remittances into long-term opportunities for growth.

About ACE Money Transfer

ACE Money Transfer is a global remittance provider regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Since 2002, it has grown into a trusted name for millions of customers worldwide, enabling people to send money securely, quickly, and at low cost to support their families and communities back home.

The company operates under strong regulatory oversight, authorised as a Payment Institution by the FCA in the UK, licensed by the Central Bank of Ireland, regulated by the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF), and registered with AUSTRAC in Australia. With operations spanning dozens of sending countries and over a hundred receiving destinations, ACE continues to expand its global reach while keeping customer convenience, transparency, and innovation at the heart of its services.

By combining compliance with care, ACE is committed to strengthening connections across borders and empowering expatriates and migrant communities around the world.

Ayesha Khan

Ace Money Transfer

[email protected]

