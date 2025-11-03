BursaDEX+
Acossi Coin (ACI) Prepares for Retail Integration and Rewards Launch

Oleh: Platinumcryptoacademy
2025/11/03 22:33
Acossi Coin (ACI) is entering an exciting new phase as it prepares to go live for use at AcossiJeans.com, marking a major step toward real-world utility. Shoppers will soon be able to use ACI tokens directly on the retail platform to purchase exclusive fashion items and enjoy unique member rewards.

Subscribers to Acossi Coin at https://acossicoin.acossi.com will also have the chance to receive random rewards and airdrops, adding a fun and engaging layer to the experience. These special offers will not follow a fixed schedule, making participation both exclusive and rewarding for active community members.

As the connection between digital currency and lifestyle continues to grow, Acossi Coin aims to create a seamless blend of fashion, technology, and value—offering users more than just a token, but a full experience. The upcoming integration will not only strengthen ACI’s position as a utility token but also expand its ecosystem with future benefits, loyalty programs, and partnership opportunities.

Stay tuned as Acossi Coin continues building a bridge between crypto innovation and real-world retail rewards.

The post Acossi Coin (ACI) Prepares for Retail Integration and Rewards Launch appeared first on Platinum Crypto Academy.

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

