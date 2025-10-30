Acre Debuts V2 Platform to Enable Bitcoin Holders to Earn Upto 14% APY from Self-Custody ⋆ ZyCrypto

Advertisement

Acre, a Bitcoin-first platform that provides efficient custodial BTC services to holders, has announced the launch of its vault, offering an estimated 14% APY.

According to an official announcement today, the platform can now allow Bitcoin holders to participate directly from their wallets, without the complexity of DeFi bridging and without sacrificing self-custody.

Notably, the platform ensures that all strategies and all rewards are automatically converted back to native Bitcoin. Bridging (via tBTC), rebalancing, and reinvesting gains are all handled automatically on-chain by the protocol.

This approach not only empowers users but also brings vital liquidity to protocols and builders reimagining finance built around Bitcoin.

Following its design, Acre provides major features, such as self-custody, that allow users to retain full control of their BTC at all times. Other key features include sustainable rewards, BTC rewards only, and auto-compounding.

According to the announcement, Acre’s first vault, with an estimated 14% APY, is curated by Re7 Labs, with vault infrastructure provided by Midas, two trusted leaders in DeFi automation and vault management.

While it is previously only available to institutions and high-net-worth individuals, the strategy includes a portfolio of time-tested techniques with Re7’s industry-best approach to risk management.

Speaking on the development, Laura Wallendal, CEO of Acre, said;

“Today, Bitcoin holders are forced to choose between giving up control to a custodian or navigating all the complexity of DeFi—bridging, vault rotation, rebalancing, and selling off altcoins–often for barely 1% in yield.”

“Acre removes that tradeoff by providing a secure, transparent way to earn compounding yield on BTC, without the custodial risk or typical DeFi complexity,” Wallendal added.

Evgeny Gokhberg, Founder & CIO at Re7 Capital also commented saying;

“The team at Acre has taken a comprehensive approach to building a yield platform rooted in transparency, risk management, and strong governance….Together, we’re advancing institutional DeFi infrastructure, with this launch marking a key step on Ethereum Mainnet and expanding access to BTC yields within DeFi.”

“Acre has taken a collaborative approach, giving BTC holders access to potential earning opportunities while maintaining strong transparency and operational safeguards,” said Dennis Dinkelmeyer, CEO of Midas.