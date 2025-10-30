African payment giant Flutterwave announces selection of Polygon as its default blockchain for cross-border payments

PANews reported on October 29 that Flutterwave, Africa's largest payment infrastructure company, has officially selected Polygon as the default blockchain network for its new cross-border payment product. The two companies have entered into a multi-year strategic partnership to promote the practical application of stablecoin payments in more than 30 African countries.

Flutterwave will launch the Polygon version of its payment solution for enterprise clients in 2025, and plans to expand it to personal remittance services in the Send App in 2026. Polygon will support financial inclusion and stablecoin adoption in the African market with fees of less than $0.01 per transaction and second-level confirmation speeds.