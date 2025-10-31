AI company Humans is in talks to raise $1 billion at a $5 billion valuation.

PANews reported on October 31st that, according to Forbes, former xAI researcher Eric Zelikman is launching the AI startup Humans&, co-founded with several researchers from Google, Meta, Anthropic, OpenAI, and DeepMind. The company aims to raise $1 billion, valuing the company at approximately $5 billion. Humans& claims it will develop a new training paradigm that can memorize and respond to individual preferences, emphasizing "human-machine collaboration," and is expected to require more computing power than current mainstream methods. Co-founders include early Google employee Georges Harik, Stanford professor Noah Goodman, and Andi Peng, who previously worked on post-training and behavior reinforcement at Anthropic. Humans& has not yet disclosed its product plans. PANews reported on October 31st that, according to Forbes, former xAI researcher Eric Zelikman is launching the AI startup Humans&, co-founded with several researchers from Google, Meta, Anthropic, OpenAI, and DeepMind. The company aims to raise $1 billion, valuing the company at approximately $5 billion. Humans& claims it will develop a new training paradigm that can memorize and respond to individual preferences, emphasizing "human-machine collaboration," and is expected to require more computing power than current mainstream methods. Co-founders include early Google employee Georges Harik, Stanford professor Noah Goodman, and Andi Peng, who previously worked on post-training and behavior reinforcement at Anthropic. Humans& has not yet disclosed its product plans.