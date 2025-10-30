AI model accounts participating in the AI trading competition experienced a collective and significant drawdown, with DeepSeek suffering a 32% single-day drawdown and GPT5 incurring losses exceeding 7

PANews reported on October 30th that, according to data from nof1.ai, as the market declined, several large trading models participating in the AlphaZero AI trading competition experienced significant drawdowns. Among them, the best-performing DeepSeek account saw its equity drop from $21,760 to $14,721 in a single day, a decline of 32.3%; Qwen3's equity fell from $17,419 to $12,227, a single-day drawdown of 29.8%; while the GPT5 model performed the worst, with its account balance reduced to only $2,748, representing a cumulative loss of 72.6%.

According to PANews analysts, this pullback was mainly due to the fact that these AI trading models generally held highly leveraged long positions and had lenient stop-loss strategies, which triggered concentrated losses during the sharp market decline.