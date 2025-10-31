Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” Breaks Airplay Records After 19 Weeks at No. 1

Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” earns a nineteenth week at No. 1 on Billboard’s Radio Songs chart, breaking ties with Miley Cyrus and Goo Goo Dolls for historic longevity. CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 30: Alex Warren performs at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre on September 30, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images) Getty Images

With “Ordinary,” Alex Warren crafted the ideal song to take over the airwaves in the United States. The singer-songwriter’s breakout smash is immediately recognizable, while also feeling simultaneously familiar and comforting. “Ordinary” is the kind of syrupy sweet love tune that appeals to a wide array of audiences, helping it connect across multiple formats.

The track isn’t just a rock tune or a pop cut, but the perfect adult contemporary smash, one that has dominated the Radio Songs chart for a historically long period of time. As “Ordinary” earns another turn at No. 1 on one of Billboard’s most competitive tallies – one of the three that also dictates where a title lands on the most competitive roster of the bunch, the Hot 100 – Warren breaks a recently-set tie with two of the most popular cuts on radio of all time and once again makes history.

Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” Becomes One of Radio’s Longest Leaders

“Ordinary” is steady at No. 1 on the Radio Songs chart. Billboard compiles the ranking each frame to measure which singles rack up the largest total number of audience impressions. A track can rise to the top of the tally either because it is far and away the most popular in its style – perhaps a faraway leader in rock, hip-hop, or pop – or because stations that are centered around a variety of formats put it into heavy rotation. “Ordinary,” which is succeeding largely because of the support of pop stations, has now ruled the Radio Songs tally for 19 weeks.

Alex Warren Beats Miley Cyrus

Last frame, Warren tied with two other smashes as “Ordinary” became one of the third-longest-ruling blockbusters in the history of the Radio Songs list. Until just a few days ago, “Ordinary” was on the same level as both “Iris” by the Goo Goo Dolls and “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus. Those tracks commanded the Radio Songs chart for 18 frames each, though they did so 25 years apart from one another. Now, those generation-defining tracks have to settle for fourth place as “Ordinary” advances.

What Are the Longest-Running No. 1s on the Radio Songs Chart?

Warren still has a long way to go before he matches the second-longest-running No. 1 ever, a title still held by “Blinding Lights” from The Weeknd. The R&B/electronic dance/pop hybrid sat in the penthouse on the airplay list for 26 weeks, exactly half a year. Earlier in 2025, that record was beaten by “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” from newcomer Shaboozey, but only by one frame.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 13: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Shaboozey performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 13, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella) Getty Images for Coachella

“Ordinary” Tops Multiple Radio Charts in America

“Ordinary” remains a huge hit across every radio-focused ranking on which it appears in the U.S. In addition to leading the Radio Songs chart, the cut — which is almost certainly headed for multiple Grammy nominations — also tops both the Adult Contemporary and Adult Pop Airplay rosters. “Ordinary” is steady at No. 2 on the Pop Airplay ranking, the most competitive of the three. While it might not currently be running the show, it previously hit No. 1, and 30 weeks into its time on the top 40-focused tally, it sits just one space away from the summit.

Alex Warren and Jelly Roll’s “Bloodline” Debuts on Multiple Charts

As “Ordinary” continues its reign, Warren collects a new hit on both the Pop Airplay and Adult Pop Airplay charts. “Bloodline,” the second single from his debut full-length You’ll Be All Right Kid — which was fronted by “Ordinary” — opens in lowly spots on both tallies. The collaboration with Jelly Roll starts in second-to-last place on the rosters, at No. 29 on the Adult Pop Airplay chart, and again near the bottom at No. 39 on the Pop Airplay ranking.