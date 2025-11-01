BursaDEX+
Altcoins Gain Amid US-China Tariff Truce: MemeCore, Aerodrome, and Tether Gold in Focus

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/01 20:21
Ted Hisokawa
Nov 01, 2025 06:09

Selective altcoins like MemeCore, Aerodrome, and Tether Gold are gaining amidst a cautious market, influenced by the US-China tariff truce and global economic factors.

Selective altcoins are gaining traction in a cautious market environment, influenced by the recent easing of US-China trade tensions. This development has led to notable movements in specific tokens like MemeCore (M), Aerodrome Finance (AERo), and Tether Gold (XAUT), according to CryptoNews.

Despite Bitcoin’s dominance holding firm at around 59%, the Altcoin Season Index indicates a market where liquidity is concentrated in major assets. However, smaller coins have managed to attract inflows by aligning with clear narratives and measurable drivers such as policy changes and liquidity programs.

MemeCore: Community Engagement Fuels Growth

MemeCore (M) has seen a 5% increase in the past 24 hours, trading near $2.49. The token’s rise is supported by active retail participation and consistent social interest, leading to improved trading structures and tighter spreads across active pairs. The ongoing involvement from traders suggests a steady market interest, although the sustainability of this trend depends on continued participation and market depth.

Aerodrome Finance: Steady Accumulation

Aerodrome Finance (AERo) is currently trading at approximately $1.01, marking a 3.3% increase. This growth is attributed to ongoing lending and liquidity operations on its network, with visible accumulation around the one-dollar mark. The token’s stability is further reinforced by consistent volumes and on-chain activity, indicating gradual accumulation rather than speculative bursts.

Tether Gold: Following Bullion Trends

Tether Gold (XAUT) trades near $4,026, up about 1.9%, following the rally in global bullion prices. This movement is linked to the easing of US-China trade tensions, which have led investors to rotate into hedging assets amidst expectations of softer policy rates. As XAUT is backed by physical gold, its price often mirrors global metal market trends, drawing interest from portfolios seeking on-chain hedging alternatives.

Market Outlook: Cautious Yet Opportunistic

The overall altcoin market remains cautious, with the Altcoin Season Index below 30, indicating limited broad participation. However, certain altcoins like MemeCore, Aerodrome, and Tether Gold are capturing attention by connecting with specific catalysts. These tokens illustrate a fragmented market where selective conviction is replacing generalized optimism.

For sustained improvement, the market will need to see expanded depth and cross-market activity, allowing capital to flow beyond a few headline-driven assets.

Image source: Shutterstock

Source: https://blockchain.news/news/altcoins-us-china-tariff-truce-memecore-aerodrome-tether-gold

