Altcoins To Rally As Bitcoin Dominance Mirrors July 2025 Setup — Details

Bitcoin Dominance (BTC.D) is creating a familiar pattern that points to an incoming altcoin surge. This development comes as the general crypto market continues to show high levels of volatility driven by macro influences, as seen in the majority of October.

Bitcoin Dominance To Retest 53% Level: Altcoin Capital Rush?

In an X post on November 1, renowned market expert with the username PlanD outlines an insightful analysis of the Bitcoin Dominance chart, which measures the percentage of Bitcoin’s share of the total crypto market cap.

Generally, a rise in Bitcoin Dominance indicates the premier cryptocurrency is outperforming other cryptocurrencies (altcoins) while a vice versa indicates the opposite, with extreme situations representing an altseason.

According to PlanD, the Bitcoin Dominance is now forming a similar trend, which mirrors the altcoin rally in July 2025. Notably, the BTC.D sustained an uptrend of approximately 50 days before breaking down to significant levels, representing a heavy rotation of capital to other cryptocurrencies outside Bitcoin.

The crypto analyst notes that the Bitcoin Dominance is at the peak level of this similar structure, with the technical groundwork now complete for another sharp breakdown. If the BTC.D follows the same pattern, PlanD predicts a potential fall to around 53%.

With the present total crypto market cap around $3.71 trillion, this projection could represent a heavy influx of approximately $222.6 billion into altcoins over the next few weeks.

The Altseason Signal To Watch Out For

As previously noted, an altseason occurs when altcoins significantly outperform Bitcoin over an extended period. While PlanD’s analysis suggests an impending altcoin rally, its duration remains uncertain.

However, fellow analyst Ted Pillows has pointed to a key indicator that would confirm the start of an altseason. In a recent post on X, he explained that altseason is only validated once the total altcoin market capitalization, excluding stablecoins, reaches a new all-time high.

At present, this benchmark stands at $1.03 trillion, whereas the current altcoin market cap (excluding stablecoins) is approximately $718.89 billion. Considering PlanD’s prediction, there is much potential to hit this required threshold in the short term.

Meanwhile, recent macro developments are also encouraging for projected altcoin inflows. Notably, two Solana Spot ETFs marked their trading debut this week, marking the significant expansion of institutional interest beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum.

At press time, the CoinMarketCap Altcoin Season Index stands at 31, suggesting that the market is still firmly in Bitcoin season, and altcoins require a major outperformance to shift the scale.

