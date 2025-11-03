Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Stock: Holds Steady Amid Layoffs Impacting 14,000 Employees

TLDR

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock closed at $244.22, up 9.58% on October 31, 2025, and gained 0.47% pre-market to $245.36, even as the company announced layoffs affecting about 14,000 positions.

The move marks one of Amazon’s largest corporate restructurings to date, aimed at streamlining operations and accelerating the use of AI and automation across its divisions.

Layoff Notifications Sent via Text and Email

In a development that caught many off guard, Amazon employees learned about their layoffs through early morning text messages followed by official emails. The first message directed them to check their inboxes before reporting to work, while the second offered a help desk contact for those who had not received an “email message about your role.”

The texts were sent shortly after email notifications to ensure that affected employees did not arrive at offices only to find their badge access deactivated. Screenshots reviewed by Business Insider confirmed that the messages were part of Amazon’s effort to reduce confusion during the layoffs.

Leadership Statement and Employee Support

Amazon’s Senior Vice President of People Experience and Technology, Beth Galetti, sent a company-wide email explaining the decision. “After a thorough review of our organisation, our priorities, and what we need to focus on going forward, we’ve made the hard business decision to eliminate some roles,” she wrote.

Galetti said affected employees would receive full pay and benefits for 90 days, along with severance packages, job placement support, and skills training. The company emphasized that the decision was not made lightly, highlighting its commitment to supporting those impacted.

CEO Andy Jassy’s Restructuring Vision

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the job cuts are part of a larger effort to simplify internal structures and boost innovation speed. He noted that the company is doubling down on automation and AI integration across critical departments such as People Experience & Technology, Devices & Services, and Operations.

Jassy stated that this streamlining will help Amazon operate “more efficiently while enabling faster decision-making and product innovation.”

Market Reaction and Stock Performance

Despite the layoffs, investor sentiment remained positive. Analysts said the move signals cost discipline and strategic reallocation of resources toward high-growth areas like AI infrastructure and robotics.

Amazon’s stock has posted a year-to-date gain of 11.32%, with a 31.02% one-year return. Over three years, it has surged 138.40%, outperforming the S&P 500’s 76.66%.

