Amazon signed a $38 billion deal with OpenAI to provide it with Nvidia chip computing power.

PANews reported on November 4th that OpenAI has agreed to pay Amazon $38 billion for computing services in a seven-year agreement, marking the first collaboration between the AI startup and the cloud computing giant. Amazon expects all of its computing capacity to be available to OpenAI by the end of next year, allowing OpenAI to quickly access Nvidia's high-performance chips deployed in Amazon's data centers. While this deal is relatively small compared to OpenAI's previous contracts with other cloud giants, it holds significant strategic importance for Amazon, representing a crucial first step in its efforts to profit from the "AI computing power war." To date, OpenAI has signed new cloud service agreements worth nearly $600 billion with Oracle, Microsoft, and Amazon. Earlier this year, OpenAI also reached a cloud partnership agreement with Google, but the specific amount has not been disclosed. OpenAI's projected revenue for this year is $13 billion.