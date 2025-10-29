Amazon to Lay Off 14,000 Employees

Amazon plans to lay off 14,000 corporate employees, according to Beth Galetti, Senior Vice President of People Experience and Technology at Amazon.

A letter was sent to Amazon employees notifying them about this downsizing, where Galetti explains why this is happening:

“This generation of AI is the most transformative technology we’ve seen since the Internet, and it's enabling companies to innovate much faster than ever before (in existing market segments and altogether new ones). We’re convinced that we need to be organized more leanly, with fewer layers and more ownership, to move as quickly as possible for our customers and business.”

Galetti also explains that most employees affected by this downsizing will be given 90 days to look for other roles within Amazon. Employees who aren’t able to find new roles will be offered severance pay.

