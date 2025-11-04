BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
AMINA Bank AG has enhanced its presence in the European market with the announcement that its Austrian subsidiary, AMINA (Austria) AG, has acquired a Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) license from Austria’s Financial Market Authority. Issuance of this license is in accordance with the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCAR) regime of legislation and constitutes a significant […]AMINA Bank AG has enhanced its presence in the European market with the announcement that its Austrian subsidiary, AMINA (Austria) AG, has acquired a Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) license from Austria’s Financial Market Authority. Issuance of this license is in accordance with the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCAR) regime of legislation and constitutes a significant […]

AMINA Accelerates Global Growth With MiCA License, Targeting 30+ EU Markets

Oleh: Tronweekly
2025/11/04 08:30
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08451+18.54%
AMINA
  • AMINA Bank Obtains a MiCA License, Increasing Institutional Cryptocurrency Market Access in Europe.
  • Austria was chosen as AMINA’s EU hub, strengthening compliance and investor protection standards.
  • This approval will speed up AMINA’s worldwide expansion in secure, compliant digital asset banking.

AMINA Bank AG has enhanced its presence in the European market with the announcement that its Austrian subsidiary, AMINA (Austria) AG, has acquired a Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) license from Austria’s Financial Market Authority. Issuance of this license is in accordance with the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCAR) regime of legislation and constitutes a significant milestone in AMINA’s positioning as one of the first movers in this European marketplace.

AMINA Launches Institutional Crypto Platform in Europe

The newly licensed AMINA EU unit is soon to offer a full range of services to cater to the needs of institutional clients. Some of the services that will be offered by this company in the near future include regulated digital asset trading, custody solutions, staking solutions, and portfolio management solutions that will operate according to strict banking standards.

By capitalizing on AMINA’s Swiss banking foundations and AMINA’s governance structures, the company hopes to integrate traditional financial discipline with innovation in digital asset management. As a whole, the group recognizes that regulatory clarity is the foundation of any long-term adoption of institutions, thereby positioning AMINA EU as a gateway to the European crypto markets.

Also Read: First Bank to Offer Ripple’s RLUSD Stablecoin: Swiss AMINA Launches Custody and Trading

AMINA Expands Global Reach With EU Crypto Authorization

AMINA’s EU entry point is based on its strong culture of protecting investors, high regulatory standards, and commitment to promoting a transparent digital asset market. AMINA EU has already submitted regulatory filings in thirteen other European countries, aiming to utilize the MiCAR passporting rights in more than thirty markets once the regime is fully implemented.

This move supports AMINA’s long-term European strategy of operating in well-established financial frameworks, scaling the ability to handle digital assets in important regulatory environments.

With this licensing, AMINA EU is able to offer various services, including the custody of crypto, exchange of crypto to fiat money and crypto to crypto, transfer of crypto, and management of a crypto asset portfolio. This new licensing is in addition to those that AMINA Group already has in Switzerland, Hong Kong, and Abu Dhabi.

Established in Switzerland in the year 2018, AMINA Bank has managed to gain recognition in the blockchain industry as well as the wealth management industry with institutional solutions in digital assets. Now with the establishment of the European hub under the framework of MiCAR, the group is showing continued commitment to a secure world of regulated crypto finance.

Also Read: AMINA Bank Leads the Way: First Regulated Bank to Offer SUI Services

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is up 7% on Monday as traders positioned for potential ETF-driven momentum after five spot XRP exchange-traded funds are getting ready to launch. read more
XRP
XRP$2.5076+9.32%
GET
GET$0.001056+1.24%
READY
READY$0.017469+4.35%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/11/10 20:14
De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00140046-0.89%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/11/10 21:15
Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

Economic developments may impact cryptocurrency volatility and decision-making events this week. Key government and financial announcements will shape expectations and market movements. Continue Reading:Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape The post Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
MAY
MAY$0.02798+0.32%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/11/10 20:29

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

FSC Chair Highlights Need for Safeguards in South Korea’s Stablecoin Push

Aster Price Surges After Airdrop and CZ Mention

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,218.24
$105,218.24$105,218.24

+1.40%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,548.00
$3,548.00$3,548.00

+0.91%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5190
$2.5190$2.5190

+8.76%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.76
$166.76$166.76

+2.60%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18003
$0.18003$0.18003

+1.09%