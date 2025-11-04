AMINA Accelerates Global Growth With MiCA License, Targeting 30+ EU Markets

AMINA Bank Obtains a MiCA License, Increasing Institutional Cryptocurrency Market Access in Europe.

Austria was chosen as AMINA’s EU hub, strengthening compliance and investor protection standards.

This approval will speed up AMINA’s worldwide expansion in secure, compliant digital asset banking.

AMINA Bank AG has enhanced its presence in the European market with the announcement that its Austrian subsidiary, AMINA (Austria) AG, has acquired a Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) license from Austria’s Financial Market Authority. Issuance of this license is in accordance with the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCAR) regime of legislation and constitutes a significant milestone in AMINA’s positioning as one of the first movers in this European marketplace.

AMINA Launches Institutional Crypto Platform in Europe

The newly licensed AMINA EU unit is soon to offer a full range of services to cater to the needs of institutional clients. Some of the services that will be offered by this company in the near future include regulated digital asset trading, custody solutions, staking solutions, and portfolio management solutions that will operate according to strict banking standards.

By capitalizing on AMINA’s Swiss banking foundations and AMINA’s governance structures, the company hopes to integrate traditional financial discipline with innovation in digital asset management. As a whole, the group recognizes that regulatory clarity is the foundation of any long-term adoption of institutions, thereby positioning AMINA EU as a gateway to the European crypto markets.

Also Read: First Bank to Offer Ripple’s RLUSD Stablecoin: Swiss AMINA Launches Custody and Trading

AMINA Expands Global Reach With EU Crypto Authorization

AMINA’s EU entry point is based on its strong culture of protecting investors, high regulatory standards, and commitment to promoting a transparent digital asset market. AMINA EU has already submitted regulatory filings in thirteen other European countries, aiming to utilize the MiCAR passporting rights in more than thirty markets once the regime is fully implemented.

This move supports AMINA’s long-term European strategy of operating in well-established financial frameworks, scaling the ability to handle digital assets in important regulatory environments.

With this licensing, AMINA EU is able to offer various services, including the custody of crypto, exchange of crypto to fiat money and crypto to crypto, transfer of crypto, and management of a crypto asset portfolio. This new licensing is in addition to those that AMINA Group already has in Switzerland, Hong Kong, and Abu Dhabi.

Established in Switzerland in the year 2018, AMINA Bank has managed to gain recognition in the blockchain industry as well as the wealth management industry with institutional solutions in digital assets. Now with the establishment of the European hub under the framework of MiCAR, the group is showing continued commitment to a secure world of regulated crypto finance.

Also Read: AMINA Bank Leads the Way: First Regulated Bank to Offer SUI Services