AMINA Bank Secures MiCA License in Austria

AMINA becomes the first global crypto bank to secure MiCA approval under new EU rules

The license, granted in Austria, provides a passport to 30+ European markets

The move strengthens AMINA’s regulated strategy, adding to its Swiss, Hong Kong, and Abu Dhabi presence

Swiss-based AMINA Bank has achieved a major regulatory milestone. This approval came from Austria’s Financial Market Authority (FMA), which granted a MiCA license to its subsidiary, AMINA (Austria) AG. This license is a pivotal step, unlocking a regulated expansion across the European Union.

This MiCA license makes AMINA the first international crypto banking group to receive such authorization under the EU’s new regulation. This authorization provides a clear “passport” for AMINA to operate across more than 30 European markets. The bank will now offer investors a comprehensive suite of regulated digital asset services.

Related: Swiss Bank AMINA Launches First Regulated Institutional Staking for Polygon POL

Why AMINA Chose Austria as Its EU Hub

The new license allows AMINA EU to provide crypto trading, custody, portfolio management, and staking services. These offerings will target professional investors, including family offices, corporations, and institutional clients.

AMINA’s decision to anchor its EU operations in Austria highlights the country’s strong reputation for financial oversight. The subsidiary will now roll out a platform that merges Swiss banking discipline with Austrian regulatory excellence. This combination is designed to create a trusted bridge between traditional finance and the crypto market.

Franz Bergmueller, CEO of AMINA Bank, said the milestone “further demonstrates AMINA Group’s commitment to the highest regulatory standards and to meeting the growing global demand for trusted crypto services.”

A ‘Multi-Jurisdictional’ Strategy for Institutional Trust

AMINA’s expansion into the EU builds on its existing regulatory presence. The bank is already established in Switzerland, Hong Kong, and Abu Dhabi. This multi-jurisdictional approach enables the group to deliver consistent and secure services to global clients. The new Austrian entity is already notified in thirteen European countries, setting the stage for broader growth.

Eckehard Stolz, Managing Director of AMINA EU, emphasized that “professional investors in Europe are seeking secure, regulated access to crypto,” adding that the company aims to “build trusted infrastructure to bridge traditional finance and crypto.”

This integration of Swiss governance with Austrian frameworks aims to redefine institutional engagement with crypto. The FMA’s approval strengthens confidence in Europe’s emerging digital asset ecosystem. It also signals a clear shift toward greater transparency and investor security.

Related: Ripple Advances Toward EMI License in Luxembourg Under MiCA