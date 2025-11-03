AMINA Secures Austrian Crypto License Under EU MiCA Regulations

TLDR

AMINA Bank has secured a Crypto-Asset Service Provider license from Austria’s Financial Market Authority in accordance with MiCA regulations.

The license allows AMINA to offer digital assets trading, staking, custody, and portfolio management services to professional investors.

AMINA can now scale its crypto services across the entire European Union, thanks to its Austrian approval.

The bank was previously regulated under the Swiss Financial Supervisory Authority and had already begun offering crypto services.

Amina recently became the first bank to offer Polygon staking with enhanced yields directly on its platform.

AMINA Bank has obtained approval from Austria’s Financial Market Authority to operate under MiCA regulations. The Swiss-regulated digital assets bank can now provide crypto services to professional investors across Europe. This development marks a significant expansion for AMINA into the European Union market.

AMINA Receives Austrian Regulatory Approval

The Financial Market Authority granted AMINA a Crypto-Asset Service Provider license in Austria. This license permits the bank to offer digital assets trading and staking services. Furthermore, AMINA can now provide custody and portfolio management solutions for crypto assets.

The bank previously operated under the regulations of the Swiss Financial Supervisory Authority (FINMA). AMINA had already begun offering various crypto services through its Swiss operations. The Austrian approval allows the company to scale these services throughout the European Union.

Expansion Across Multiple Jurisdictions

AMINA recently became the first institution to offer direct Polygon staking with enhanced yields. The bank’s Hong Kong subsidiary has also recently secured licenses from local financial regulators. These licenses enable the subsidiary to offer crypto services and manage digital assets.

AMINA EU operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of AMINA Bank. The entity provides institutional-grade access to the crypto ecosystem through a purpose-built platform. The platform leverages bank-level governance and regulatory expertise developed over multiple market cycles.

Franz Bergmüller serves as CEO of AMINA Bank. He stated that AMINA EU’s receipt of a MiCA CASP license demonstrates commitment to regulatory standards. The milestone enables clients to access global service through operations built for security and success.

MiCA Regulations Drive Industry Changes

The European Union’s MiCA regulations came into full effect in December 2024. Firms must obtain MiCA approval by July 2026 to continue operations in the region. Dozens of companies have received approval while many applications remain pending for review.

Non-compliance fines are expected to exceed €1.2 billion this year across the industry. However, trading volumes on MiCA-compliant exchanges are projected to surpass $2.3 trillion. This represents a 40% increase compared to trading volumes recorded in 2024.

The European Securities and Markets Authority may receive expanded oversight powers through new legislation. These powers would grant ESMA oversight similar to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The changes aim to increase competitiveness and attract more startups and investors.

The AMINA Group now holds licenses in Switzerland, Hong Kong, Austria, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), specifically in Abu Dhabi. The multi-jurisdictional approach allows AMINA to serve clients across different global markets. The bank continues to expand its presence in regulated crypto markets worldwide.

