BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
TLDR AMINA Bank has secured a Crypto-Asset Service Provider license from Austria’s Financial Market Authority in accordance with MiCA regulations. The license allows AMINA to offer digital assets trading, staking, custody, and portfolio management services to professional investors. AMINA can now scale its crypto services across the entire European Union, thanks to its Austrian approval. [...] The post AMINA Secures Austrian Crypto License Under EU MiCA Regulations appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR AMINA Bank has secured a Crypto-Asset Service Provider license from Austria’s Financial Market Authority in accordance with MiCA regulations. The license allows AMINA to offer digital assets trading, staking, custody, and portfolio management services to professional investors. AMINA can now scale its crypto services across the entire European Union, thanks to its Austrian approval. [...] The post AMINA Secures Austrian Crypto License Under EU MiCA Regulations appeared first on CoinCentral.

AMINA Secures Austrian Crypto License Under EU MiCA Regulations

Oleh: Coincentral
2025/11/03 22:36
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08465+18.74%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00228+9.61%

TLDR

  • AMINA Bank has secured a Crypto-Asset Service Provider license from Austria’s Financial Market Authority in accordance with MiCA regulations.
  • The license allows AMINA to offer digital assets trading, staking, custody, and portfolio management services to professional investors.
  • AMINA can now scale its crypto services across the entire European Union, thanks to its Austrian approval.
  • The bank was previously regulated under the Swiss Financial Supervisory Authority and had already begun offering crypto services.
  • Amina recently became the first bank to offer Polygon staking with enhanced yields directly on its platform.

AMINA Bank has obtained approval from Austria’s Financial Market Authority to operate under MiCA regulations. The Swiss-regulated digital assets bank can now provide crypto services to professional investors across Europe. This development marks a significant expansion for AMINA into the European Union market.

AMINA Receives Austrian Regulatory Approval

The Financial Market Authority granted AMINA a Crypto-Asset Service Provider license in Austria. This license permits the bank to offer digital assets trading and staking services. Furthermore, AMINA can now provide custody and portfolio management solutions for crypto assets.

The bank previously operated under the regulations of the Swiss Financial Supervisory Authority (FINMA). AMINA had already begun offering various crypto services through its Swiss operations. The Austrian approval allows the company to scale these services throughout the European Union.

Expansion Across Multiple Jurisdictions

AMINA recently became the first institution to offer direct Polygon staking with enhanced yields. The bank’s Hong Kong subsidiary has also recently secured licenses from local financial regulators. These licenses enable the subsidiary to offer crypto services and manage digital assets.

AMINA EU operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of AMINA Bank. The entity provides institutional-grade access to the crypto ecosystem through a purpose-built platform. The platform leverages bank-level governance and regulatory expertise developed over multiple market cycles.

Franz Bergmüller serves as CEO of AMINA Bank. He stated that AMINA EU’s receipt of a MiCA CASP license demonstrates commitment to regulatory standards. The milestone enables clients to access global service through operations built for security and success.

MiCA Regulations Drive Industry Changes

The European Union’s MiCA regulations came into full effect in December 2024. Firms must obtain MiCA approval by July 2026 to continue operations in the region. Dozens of companies have received approval while many applications remain pending for review.

Non-compliance fines are expected to exceed €1.2 billion this year across the industry. However, trading volumes on MiCA-compliant exchanges are projected to surpass $2.3 trillion. This represents a 40% increase compared to trading volumes recorded in 2024.

The European Securities and Markets Authority may receive expanded oversight powers through new legislation. These powers would grant ESMA oversight similar to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The changes aim to increase competitiveness and attract more startups and investors.

The AMINA Group now holds licenses in Switzerland, Hong Kong, Austria, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), specifically in Abu Dhabi. The multi-jurisdictional approach allows AMINA to serve clients across different global markets. The bank continues to expand its presence in regulated crypto markets worldwide.

The post AMINA Secures Austrian Crypto License Under EU MiCA Regulations appeared first on CoinCentral.

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is up 7% on Monday as traders positioned for potential ETF-driven momentum after five spot XRP exchange-traded funds are getting ready to launch. read more
XRP
XRP$2.5076+9.32%
GET
GET$0.001056+1.24%
READY
READY$0.017469+4.35%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/11/10 20:14
De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00140046-0.89%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/11/10 21:15
Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

Economic developments may impact cryptocurrency volatility and decision-making events this week. Key government and financial announcements will shape expectations and market movements. Continue Reading:Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape The post Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
MAY
MAY$0.02798+0.32%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/11/10 20:29

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

FSC Chair Highlights Need for Safeguards in South Korea’s Stablecoin Push

Aster Price Surges After Airdrop and CZ Mention

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,159.81
$105,159.81$105,159.81

+1.34%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,545.79
$3,545.79$3,545.79

+0.85%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5176
$2.5176$2.5176

+8.70%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.64
$166.64$166.64

+2.52%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17996
$0.17996$0.17996

+1.05%