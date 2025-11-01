BursaDEX+
AMTD Digital (HKD) Stock: Revenue Explodes Past 1,000% in First Half Results

Oleh: Coincentral
2025/11/01 21:40
TLDR

  • AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) reported revenue of $73.2 million for the six months ended April 30, 2025, representing a 1,085.9% increase from $6.2 million in the same period last year.
  • The revenue growth came primarily from the consolidation of The Generation Essentials Group as a subsidiary since October 2024, which boosted the media and entertainment segment.
  • Hotel operations, hospitality and VIP services income jumped 172.4% to $13.6 million, while fashion, arts and luxury media advertising generated $10.0 million.
  • Profit for the period increased 49.5% to $51.5 million, though basic earnings per share dropped to $0.22 from $0.46 in the prior year period.
  • Total assets reached $899.1 million as of April 30, 2025, while the stock surged 74.56% on the news despite being down 15.2% year-to-date.

AMTD Digital Inc. posted eye-popping financial results for the first six months of fiscal 2025. The company reported revenue of $73.2 million for the period ending April 30, 2025.

That’s an 1,085.9% jump from the $6.2 million recorded in the same period last year. The digital solutions and hospitality services provider based in France saw immediate market reaction.

Shares jumped 74.56% following the announcement on October 31, 2025. Trading volume exploded to over 3.6 million shares compared to the typical three-month daily average of 434,000 units.


The massive revenue increase stems largely from one key development. AMTD Digital consolidated The Generation Essentials Group as a subsidiary in October 2024. This move boosted the company’s media and entertainment operations.

Revenue Breakdown Shows Multiple Growth Drivers

Hotel operations, hospitality and VIP services brought in $13.6 million. This represents a 172.4% increase from the prior year period.

Fashion, arts and luxury media advertising and marketing services generated $10.0 million in revenue. This compares to $4.4 million in the same period of fiscal 2024.

The company also recorded $47.9 million in dividend income and fair value gains on financial assets. These financial gains contributed to the overall revenue picture.

Profit for the period reached $51.5 million. This marks a 49.5% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

The balance sheet showed total assets of $899.1 million as of April 30, 2025. This translates to $7.17 per share.

Net assets stood at $548.0 million, or $4.34 per share. The company appears to have built a solid asset base during this growth period.

Expenses Rise Alongside Revenue Growth

Operating costs increased as the business expanded. Employee benefit expenses climbed to $8.6 million from $2.2 million in the comparable period.

Other expenses grew to $11.0 million from $4.3 million year-over-year. Finance costs jumped 51.7% to $6.1 million.

The higher finance costs reflect increased bank borrowings and interest-bearing amounts owed to a non-controlling shareholder. These expenses came with the territory of rapid expansion.

Basic earnings per share came in at $0.22 for the period. This actually decreased from $0.46 in the same period of 2024.

The lower EPS figure suggests dilution occurred despite the strong profit growth. More shares outstanding meant less earnings allocated to each individual share.

CFO Xavier Zee commented on the results. He credited the team’s dedication and innovative approach for driving the performance.

Zee expressed commitment to excellence and growth in the industries where AMTD Digital operates. He mentioned plans to expand the company’s footprint globally and develop IP-related businesses.

The company currently trades at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 338.86 according to InvestingPro analysis. This high valuation metric suggests investors are paying a premium relative to earnings.

Despite the single-day surge, HKD stock remains down 15.2% year-to-date. The shares have fallen 45.48% over the past 12 months.

The company reported these results on October 31, 2025, with shares trading up more than 74% on heavy volume following the announcement.

The post AMTD Digital (HKD) Stock: Revenue Explodes Past 1,000% in First Half Results appeared first on CoinCentral.

