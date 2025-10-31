Analysts Believe These Viral Tokens Could Repeat Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Famous 2021-Style Rally

Investor interest in Shiba Inu Coin is growing once more, and there is growing conjecture that a number of popular coins may duplicate its 2021-style surge. Analysts point to the renewed appetite for high-momentum projects and the comeback of social-driven trading—an atmosphere reminiscent of SHIB’s early days.

Within this environment, Remittix (RTX), a fast-rising blockchain payment platform is also gaining strong traction as investors look beyond memes for sustainable, utility-backed growth.

Shiba Inu, ZCash, and Pump.fun Token Surge in Social Volume

SHIBA currently trades at $0.00000964, down 5.53% in the last 24 hours, while the trading volume has jumped by 50.12% to $229.76 million, indicating restored community involvement. News forums for Shiba Inu are full of predictions of a new wave of adoption driven by upcoming blockchain developments and upgrades to the ecosystem.

ZCash (ZEC) currently trades at $328.27, down 1.28% in the last 24 hours, with a market cap of $5.46 billion and trading volume of $889.42 million, up by 27.66% — signaling renewed movement from privacy advocates and long-term holders returning to the network.

Pump.fun Token (PUMP) trades at $0.004316, down 9.15%, yet boasting a market cap of $1.59 billion and daily trades over $623 million, reflecting retail speculation similar to the Shiba Inu Price run in 2021. Analysts say these surges echo past market behavior before meme tokens reached mainstream headlines.

Why Analysts Are Watching “The Next Utility-Driven Growth Token”

Beyond the viral trends, investors are paying attention to projects solving real-world problems. The Remittix DeFi project—often tagged as “the next big altcoin 2025”—has gained attention for its cross-border crypto payment infrastructure.

With over $27.7 million raised in private funding and a token price of $0.1166, Remittix bridges the gap between blockchain and traditional finance through direct crypto-to-bank transfers in more than 30 countries.

Remittix’s Wallet Beta Testing Program recently expanded to iOS users, inviting the top 10 weekly purchasers to join. The initiative aims to gather community-driven feedback as part of refining its PayFi solution before full-scale launch. This expansion shows a growing effort to build a product-first ecosystem rather than a hype-driven one.

The Strategy Powering Remittix’s Market Appeal:

Ranked #1 Pre-Launch Token on CertiK, ensuring complete team transparency.

Over 681.7 million tokens sold via private funding rounds

Beta wallet live with expanded community testing

$250,000 Giveaway program to reward loyal holders

The Verified Future of Utility-Based Crypto

Remittix’s verification by CertiK strengthens its reputation in the DeFi project space, assuring investors of audited transparency with global exposure through trusted blockchain security.

While more traders continue to chase rallies among meme coins like Shiba Inu, many analysts say that projects that have tangible use cases and low gas fees have more sustainable momentum.

In the speculative-driven markets, projects combining real-world adoption with scalability will define the next crypto wave. Remittix, with its growing ecosystem and real-world payment solutions, is not just part of this trend but setting the stage for the future in the field of decentralized finance.

