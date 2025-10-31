BursaDEX+
Analysts Predict a Market Shake-Up – These 3 Altcoins Could Replace Cardano (ADA) in the Top 10

Oleh: Coindoo
2025/10/31 19:10
With utility, ecosystem growth and developer momentum becoming key differentiators, long-standing large-cap players like Cardano (ADA) may face increased competition from agile challengers.

Two altcoins in particular, Sui (SUI), Avalanche (AVAX), and Remittix (RTX), are attracting strong interest, and some analysts believe they have the ingredients to threaten ADA’s top-10 status.

ADA: Solid Brand, But Growing Headwinds

Cardano, ranking #10 by market cap as of October 2025, is now shaky as signs of pressure are mounting. ADA is consolidating in the $0.60–$0.70 band and has recently tested the base of its long-term ascending channel. This structural level has historically supported rebounds, but now arguably signals that momentum is slowing.

Several sources highlight that its large market cap reduces “catch-up” growth potential compared to smaller or more nimble chains. In short, ADA’s story remains credible, but the growth runway may be less steep than that of other rising platforms.

Why SUI “Next-Gen” Potential is Gaining Attention

Sui is increasingly cited as a rising star among Layer 1 blockchains, with analyst commentary describing it as “a serious competitor” in the ecosystem race.

Highlights include:

  • Strong developer tooling and a full-stack architecture designed for scalability and real-world applications.
  • Rising metrics: while still smaller in market cap, SUI’s project activity, ecosystem expansion and fresh product launches are catching investor interest.

Because SUI is less encumbered by legacy expectations and can grow faster if execution holds, it’s a contender for the “next wave” that could challenge older platforms.

AVAX: Enterprise Focus + Ecosystem Depth

Avalanche is another strong contender. Its subnet architecture and enterprise-friendly design give it an edge in terms of institutional and real-world use cases. Analysts recently ranked AVAX among the “best altcoins to buy for 2025”, alongside ADA.

In practical terms:

  • AVAX’s ecosystem includes DeFi, tokenisation, and enterprise integrations.
  • If the market rewards chains that combine utility with adoption, AVAX may find strong traction.

So, whilst ADA is steady, AVAX is carving out a clear niche — the kind of niche that may translate into faster growth.

Top-10 Risk: Why ADA Could Be Displaced

Putting it together, ADA’s large market cap and slower growth raise the bar for further ranking moves. Also, SUI and AVAX offer stronger growth potential due to smaller size, more aggressive feature roll-outs and clearer utility narratives.

In a market cycle where speed, developer activity and real-world use count, large chains can be vulnerable to being passed by rising challengers. Therefore, ADA isn’t doomed, but its position in the top 10 isn’t guaranteed, especially if SUI or AVAX continue accelerating.

What Narrative Does this Create for Remittix?

Amid all this chain-level jockeying, payments-rail projects like Remittix are quietly becoming more relevant. As the focus shifts from “which chain has the strongest brand” to “which network actually gets adopted”, Remittix’s global crypto-to-fiat payment infrastructure narrative aligns with the growth themes driving SUI and AVAX.

In simpler terms, ADA may face pressure from SUI and AVAX on the chain leadership front, and at the same time, infrastructure plays like Remittix may benefit from the broader shift toward utility and adoption, rather than pure size.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out the project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions.

