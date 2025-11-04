Animoca Brands Plans Nasdaq Listing Through Reverse Merger

Animoca Brands, a crypto gaming heavyweight based in Hong Kong, has announced plans to go public in the United States by merging with Currenc Group. The move is structured as a reverse merger, with Currenc set to acquire 100 percent of Animoca’s shares. Once the dust settles, Animoca’s shareholders would hold around 95 percent of the newly formed public company. The deal is targeting a 2026 close, pending approval from both shareholders and regulators. Speed Over Tradition Rather than go through the longer process of a traditional IPO, Animoca is opting for a quicker route to the Nasdaq. This reverse merger gives them a faster track while still unlocking access to U.S. capital markets. Back in 2022, Animoca was valued at roughly $6 billion. Source: Shutterstock Now, the company sees this listing as a way to expand its reach and increase visibility within the growing digital assets space. A Massive Web3 Portfolio Animoca has built a wide presence across crypto gaming, NFTs, and blockchain infrastructure. As of September 30, the firm had 628 active investments across games, sports, digital art, and the metaverse. Its treasury includes holdings in major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, along with its own token, MOCA. That mix of assets and exposure gives it a unique position in the Web3 ecosystem. DISCOVER: 20+ Next Crypto to Explode in 2025 How the Merger Will Work Currenc plans to issue new shares to Animoca’s investors, which will make Animoca the dominant player in the new entity. While the agreement is still non-binding, it lays the foundation for what could become a major crossover between crypto and public markets. Market Cap 24h 7d 30d 1y All Time Currenc says it will wind down its current operations, including its digital remittance business, as part of the merger. Wall Street Is Paying Attention After the announcement, shares of Currenc jumped, showing that investors are intrigued by what this merger could mean. It fits into a broader 2025 trend where more crypto firms are looking for ways to list publicly, whether through traditional IPOs or alternative deals like this one. The enthusiasm points to a growing appetite for companies that bridge crypto with more familiar financial structures. DISCOVER: Best New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in 2025 What Needs to Happen Next Before anything becomes official, both companies will need to complete detailed merger documentation. They’ll also need approval from regulators and their respective shareholders. If everything stays on track, the merger would close in 2026, putting Animoca on the Nasdaq. All eyes will be on how the company structures, handles Currenc’s obligations, and sets its course as a public firm. A Glimpse Into Crypto’s Public Future This move reflects a larger trend within the industry. Crypto-native firms are increasingly finding ways to plug into traditional markets without giving up their Web3 roots. For Animoca, going public through a reverse merger could offer the reach and stability needed for long-term growth. For the rest of the sector, it might serve as a blueprint for what comes next. DISCOVER: 20+ Next Crypto to Explode in 2025 Join The 99Bitcoins News Discord Here For The Latest Market Updates Key Takeaways >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Animoca Brands plans to go public in the U.S. through a reverse merger with Currenc Group, aiming for a 2026 Nasdaq debut. The deal would make Animoca’s shareholders own about 95 percent of the new company, giving it control of the merged entity. By choosing a reverse merger instead of a traditional IPO, Animoca gets a faster route to Wall Street and access to U.S. capital markets. Animoca holds over 628 active Web3 investments across gaming, NFTs, and blockchain infrastructure, plus major crypto assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. This merger could become a model for how major crypto firms enter traditional finance, blending digital innovation with public market access. The post Animoca Brands Plans Nasdaq Listing Through Reverse Merger appeared first on 99Bitcoins. Animoca Brands, a crypto gaming heavyweight based in Hong Kong, has announced plans to go public in the United States by merging with Currenc Group. The move is structured as a reverse merger, with Currenc set to acquire 100 percent of Animoca’s shares. Once the dust settles, Animoca’s shareholders would hold around 95 percent of the newly formed public company. The deal is targeting a 2026 close, pending approval from both shareholders and regulators. Speed Over Tradition Rather than go through the longer process of a traditional IPO, Animoca is opting for a quicker route to the Nasdaq. This reverse merger gives them a faster track while still unlocking access to U.S. capital markets. Back in 2022, Animoca was valued at roughly $6 billion. Source: Shutterstock Now, the company sees this listing as a way to expand its reach and increase visibility within the growing digital assets space. A Massive Web3 Portfolio Animoca has built a wide presence across crypto gaming, NFTs, and blockchain infrastructure. As of September 30, the firm had 628 active investments across games, sports, digital art, and the metaverse. Its treasury includes holdings in major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, along with its own token, MOCA. That mix of assets and exposure gives it a unique position in the Web3 ecosystem. DISCOVER: 20+ Next Crypto to Explode in 2025 How the Merger Will Work Currenc plans to issue new shares to Animoca’s investors, which will make Animoca the dominant player in the new entity. While the agreement is still non-binding, it lays the foundation for what could become a major crossover between crypto and public markets. Market Cap 24h 7d 30d 1y All Time Currenc says it will wind down its current operations, including its digital remittance business, as part of the merger. Wall Street Is Paying Attention After the announcement, shares of Currenc jumped, showing that investors are intrigued by what this merger could mean. It fits into a broader 2025 trend where more crypto firms are looking for ways to list publicly, whether through traditional IPOs or alternative deals like this one. The enthusiasm points to a growing appetite for companies that bridge crypto with more familiar financial structures. DISCOVER: Best New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in 2025 What Needs to Happen Next Before anything becomes official, both companies will need to complete detailed merger documentation. They’ll also need approval from regulators and their respective shareholders. If everything stays on track, the merger would close in 2026, putting Animoca on the Nasdaq. All eyes will be on how the company structures, handles Currenc’s obligations, and sets its course as a public firm. A Glimpse Into Crypto’s Public Future This move reflects a larger trend within the industry. Crypto-native firms are increasingly finding ways to plug into traditional markets without giving up their Web3 roots. For Animoca, going public through a reverse merger could offer the reach and stability needed for long-term growth. For the rest of the sector, it might serve as a blueprint for what comes next. DISCOVER: 20+ Next Crypto to Explode in 2025 Join The 99Bitcoins News Discord Here For The Latest Market Updates Key Takeaways >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Animoca Brands plans to go public in the U.S. through a reverse merger with Currenc Group, aiming for a 2026 Nasdaq debut. The deal would make Animoca’s shareholders own about 95 percent of the new company, giving it control of the merged entity. By choosing a reverse merger instead of a traditional IPO, Animoca gets a faster route to Wall Street and access to U.S. capital markets. Animoca holds over 628 active Web3 investments across gaming, NFTs, and blockchain infrastructure, plus major crypto assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. This merger could become a model for how major crypto firms enter traditional finance, blending digital innovation with public market access. The post Animoca Brands Plans Nasdaq Listing Through Reverse Merger appeared first on 99Bitcoins.