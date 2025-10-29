BursaDEX+
Are CBDCs Now ‘Irrelevant’? Ripple CTO Says the Market Has Moved On

2025/10/29 19:51
Shiba Inu Exec Slams “Manipulative” Exchanges After SHIB Delisting

The post Are CBDCs Now ‘Irrelevant’? Ripple CTO Says the Market Has Moved On appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, has sparked a fresh debate around central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and how they could reshape financial freedom.

It started when Schwartz shared his article “The War on Cash” on X. The post quickly drew attention, especially after a user asked what poses a bigger threat to freedom – the war on cash or CBDCs.

Here’s what he had to say.

“It Depends on How They’re Used”

Schwartz replied with an interesting perspective.

He added that CBDCs could actually support freedom in some cases, such as giving people access to a government-run banking option when private institutions block them. 

But he also admitted the market has largely moved on, noting it’s harder for governments to discriminate secretly than for financial institutions to do so quietly.

In short, Schwartz believes the technology isn’t the problem, but how it’s used.

  • Also Read :
  •   XRP Outshines Bitcoin and Ethereum with Record Q3 Surge and $170B Market Cap
  •   ,

Ripple’s Growing Role in the CBDC Push

Ripple has already worked with Palau, Bhutan, Montenegro, Georgia, and the U.K. on early digital currency pilots. These efforts helped improve the XRP Ledger (XRPL) so it could handle not just CBDCs, but also stablecoins and tokenized deposits.

That evolution led to RLUSD, Ripple’s dollar-backed token launched on both XRPL and Ethereum. RLUSD’s market cap is now close to $790 million, supported by partnerships with DBS Bank and Franklin Templeton.

The War on Cash: Why Is Schwartz Concerned?

In his essay, Schwartz argued that the “war on cash” has quietly eroded people’s financial independence. Current regulations, he said, push individuals to rely on banks that can terminate accounts without clear reasons.

He compared it to being forced to eat only at approved restaurants – constantly monitored, with no choice to cook at home. 

Public Pushback on CBDCs

While global regulators champion CBDCs, not everyone is convinced. 

On Reddit, there are repeated heated discussions that reflect growing public distrust. One user wrote that CBDCs could become “a financial disaster,” citing failed experiments in Finland, Kenya, and Nigeria.

Users voiced fears about privacy loss, government surveillance, and banks losing relevance as the central bank takes control. Others warned about the risk of hacking, economic instability, and job losses in traditional banking.

Will CBDCs bring efficiency and inclusion, or usher in an era of state-controlled finance where every transaction can be tracked and restricted? This is a trend to monitor.

FAQs

What is a CBDC?

A CBDC, or Central Bank Digital Currency, is a digital form of a country’s official currency, issued and regulated by its central bank, not a private financial institution.

Are CBDCs a threat to financial freedom?

CBDCs are not inherently a threat. The risk depends on their design; they can increase freedom by providing more options or decrease it if used to restrict access to cash and private payment methods.

What are the main concerns about CBDCs?

Primary public concerns include the potential for loss of financial privacy, increased government surveillance of spending, and the risk of transaction control or censorship by authorities.

Can CBDCs and cash coexist?

Yes, ideally they would coexist. A well-designed CBDC would serve as an additional payment option without hampering an individual’s ability to use cash or other private financial services.

