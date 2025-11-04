Asia’s Power Businesswomen 2025

This year’s Asia’s Power Businesswomen list highlights 20 accomplished leaders who are at the forefront of the region’s fast-evolving business and economic landscape.

The roll call of trailblazers, hailing from a dozen countries and territories, includes those playing key roles in powering the AI and advanced tech boom by heading up companies in sectors such as data centers, semiconductors and rare earths. Others are remaking family legacies, taking charge at storied enterprises in property, hospitality, retail and sports gear as they steer them toward new growth.

More than half of the women are high-performing professional managers with proven track records in fields such as banking, consumer goods and transportation. Three are first-generation entrepreneurs, including one who has launched two profitable unicorns.

This annual roster expands the Forbes Asia network of women achievers who are making their mark across a wide range of industries in the region.

Mybelle V. Aragon-Gobio

President and CEO, Robinsons Land

Age: 52 • Philippines

Robinsons Land broke new ground in February when it named Mybelle V. Aragon-GoBio as president and CEO of the company, which is the property arm of JG Summit, one of the Philippines’ largest conglomerates. She is the first woman and non-family member to lead the developer, founded in 1980 by the late John Gokongwei, who was succeeded by his son Lance Gokongwei, executive chairman. In a social media post, Lance described Aragon-GoBio as “The best (hu)man for the job.”

Aragon-GoBio joined Robinsons Land in 1993 as an administrative assistant and went on to oversee the company’s logistics business as well as residential and office projects. In May, she laid out a five-year, 125-billion-peso expansion ($2.2 billion) plan for the company.

By 2030, she aims to double net income to 25 billion pesos, boost the number of malls it operates to 69 from 55, and grow its office portfolio by 50% to 1.2 million square meters of leasable space. The roadmap also includes a 25% increase in hotel rooms to 5,300, doubling logistics capacity and building new mixed-use estates. Aragon-GoBio has degrees in management engineering and international business, the latter from the University of Antwerp.

Sarena Cheah

Executive Deputy Chairman, Sunway

Age: 50 • Malaysia

In January, Sarena Cheah was named executive deputy chairman at Sunway, capping three decades at the real estate-to-healthcare group founded by her father, Jeffrey Cheah. It’s a long way from her start as a junior executive who helped out with photocopying: She’s now piloting overseas expansion at the $8.6 billion market cap company.

Sunway has been stepping up its presence in Singapore in recent years. In September, the group inked a deal for its largest-ever acquisition, property developer MCL Land, for nearly S$740 million ($573 million). Cheah, previously managing director of Sunway’s property division, shares by email that if a property “has potential, fits our strategy and can create long-term value, we’ll consider it.” Her plans are backed by solid growth, with after-tax profit surging 56% in 2024 to 1.2 billion ringgit ($273 million) on 7.9 billion ringgit in revenue.

Cheah says that her father, the group’s executive chairman who started Sunway 50 years ago, “could not have imagined what it would become.” Now her focus is to “craft a strong plan for the next 50.”

Chung Yoo-kyung

Chairman, Shinsegae Inc.

Age: 53 • South Korea

Chung Yoo-kyung took charge last year of Shinsegae Inc., South Korea’s largest department store chain by revenue, with a mandate to revive growth at her family’s listed flagship business. Net income in 2024 dropped 40% to 187 million won ($131 million) with sales flatlining at 6.6 billion won as the retailer resorted to offering discounts and undertook in-store renovations to lure customers.

Investors took positive note of its K-beauty push, boosting shares by 20% in the past year. Chung is steering the company toward that fast-growing market by shifting focus at Chicor, its in-house cosmetics retailer, from imported beauty products to local brands. In June, Chicor opened a new flagship store in Seoul’s upscale Gangnam district, where over half its shelf-space is occupied by K-beauty products.

Chung is the only daughter of Lee Myung-hee, general chairman of Shinsegae Group, a retail-to-hospitality conglomerate spun off from Samsung Group over three decades ago. (Lee herself is the youngest daughter of Samsung founder Lee Byung-chull.) In April, Lee announced she would transfer her entire 10% stake in the group to her daughter, bringing Chung’s stake to 29%. Chung’s promotion after a decade as president of the department store business was part of a leadership transition at Shinsegae Group, which saw her brother, Yong-jin, named chairman and head of its E-Mart discount store chain.

Lani Darmawan

President Director & CEO, Bank CIMB Niaga

Country Head, Indonesia, CIMB Group

Age: 63 • Indonesia

Since taking charge four years ago as president director and CEO of Bank CIMB Niaga, Indonesia’s seventh-largest bank by assets (360 trillion rupiah), veteran banker Lani Darmawan has made her mark: The Jakarta-based bank, a subsidiary of Malaysian financial group CIMB, posted record net profit for 2024 for the fourth consecutive year, of 6.8 trillion rupiah ($408 million) on net interest income of 13.3 trillion rupiah.

Darmawan has been rebalancing the bank’s loan portfolio, with small and midsized businesses and higher-margin retail lending accounting for 45% of total loans in 2024, up from 39% in 2019. Shares of the Indonesia Stock Exchange-listed bank have climbed roughly 75% during her tenure so far, outperforming the stock market’s 27% rise over the same period.

Darmawan joined CIMB Niaga in 2016 to head consumer banking after working at other lenders, including the local arms of Citibank, Standard Chartered and Malaysia’s Maybank, with stints also at Indonesia’s Bank Permata and Bank Central Asia. Apart from her current role, she holds dual responsibility as the group’s country head for Indonesia and is the first woman to occupy that position in CIMB group. Darmawan was set on a different career path after earning a degree in dentistry but switched tracks, saying in an email that she was drawn to the banking industry’s growth potential.

Emily Hong

Chair and Chief Strategy Officer, Wiwynn

Age: 68 • Taiwan

Emily Hong is the architect behind the Taipei-based Wiwynn’s rise in the AI server industry. While an executive at Taiwan’s electronics maker Wistron, Hong foresaw the shift from on-site IT systems to cloud infrastructure, requiring a new generation of equipment. In 2012, she helped launch Wiwynn, then a subsidiary of Wistron, to produce servers for cloud service providers.

That early bet has paid off. For the first half of 2025, the company posted a 166% jump in revenue to NT$391.4 billion ($12.9 billion) while after-tax profit climbed 133% to NT$21.9 billion on strong demand from hyperscalers, including Amazon Web Services and Oracle. Its shares have increased 61% since January, giving it a market cap of NT$763 billion. Wistron, which listed Wiwynn in 2019, retains a 35% stake.

Hong took a roundabout way into tech. She excelled in math and science in high school but decided to study political science at National Taiwan University. After graduating, she joined Taiwan computer maker Acer and rose to vice general manager, moving to Wistron in 2001 when it was spun off by Acer.

Kattiya Indaravijaya

CEO, Kasikornbank

Age: 60 • Thailand

Kattiya Indaravijaya’s nearly four-decade-long career at Kasikornbank, better known as KBank, has been punctuated by firsts: first woman president (2016) and the first female CEO. Additionally, she is the first CEO from outside the bank’s founding Lamsam family. The key to success is straightforward, Kattiya says. “Never stop preparing, always stay open to change, and make the most of every opportunity.”

KBank is Thailand’s third-largest bank by assets, which stood at 4.4 trillion baht ($135 billion) as of June. Net profit edged down to 26.3 billion baht in the first half of the year as the bank navigated a slowing economy. Still, investors have boosted shares by 18% since January, and its market cap has more than doubled since she took the helm.

K Plus, one of Thailand’s most popular mobile banking apps with 23 million users and counting, is among the digital initiatives that Kattiya is driving at the lender. She’s also extended banking services to the country’s underbanked, small businesses and the self-employed. Kattiya holds a bachelor’s in business administration from Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok and an M.B.A. from the University of Texas at Austin (the latter thanks to a scholarship from the bank).

Ruchi Kalra

Director and Chief Financial Officer, Oxyzo Financial Services

Cofounder, OfBusiness

Age: 42 • India

Under Ruchi Kalra’s watch as chief financial officer, Oxyzo Financial Services, a company she helped launch in 2017 to provide loans to mainly small and midsized businesses, has been profitable for the past seven years. For fiscal 2025 it reported after-tax profit of 3.4 billion rupees ($38.5 million) on revenue of 11.2 billion rupees. The fintech, which says it has a customer base of 50,000 SMEs in sectors as diverse as infrastructure, retail and manufacturing, became a unicorn in May 2022 when it raised $200 million in its first funding round, drawing marquee investors such as VC firms Norwest Venture Partners and Tiger Global Management.

That was the year Oxyzo was spun off from its parent, OfBusiness, a B2B platform that helps SMEs procure raw materials such as cement and steel. Cofounded by Kalra in 2015 with her husband Asish Mohapatra and two others, OfBusiness became a unicorn in 2021 after a funding round led by Japan’s SoftBank. Having raised $880 million so far, it’s reportedly planning an IPO that could garner up to $1 billion. For the year ended March 2024, it reported a consolidated net profit of 6 billion rupees on revenue of 193 billion rupees.

Kalra met her husband when they were working at McKinsey & Co. She has a chemical engineering degree from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi and an M.B.A. from the Indian School of Business.

Margaret Kao

Chairman and CEO, Marketech International

Age: 74 • Taiwan

Within a decade of her former employer spinning off United Microelectronics Corp. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), Margaret Kao launched Marketech International to make the specialized materials and equipment needed for their chipmaking factories. Kao says she had been looking for a “breakthrough” from her job as a section head at Industrial Technology Research Institute, a government-backed tech incubator, when she set up Marketech in 1988 with a colleague. They went on to build the toolmaker into a global supplier of high-tech machinery and turnkey facilities and services, from clean rooms to water systems, for the semiconductor, optoelectronics and biotech industries. Today, Marketech counts TSMC, Dutch chipmaking-equipment giant ASML and U.S. memory chip maker Micron Technology as customers.

In 2024, the Taipei-based company’s sales rose for a fifth consecutive year, up 8% to NT$60.7 billion ($2 billion), as foundries continued to increase capacity amid red-hot demand for advanced chips. “We never slack off, and we have been continuously working to expand the company’s capabilities,” says Kao, who holds a master’s degree in business from National Taiwan University. “When our customers achieve upbeat results, their growth drives our company’s growth.”

Foxconn-backed Taiwanese industrial computer maker Ennoconn acquired a 47% stake in Marketech for NT$4.9 billion in 2018, subsequently trimming it to 38.5%, which is now worth NT$18 billion. Kao retains a 6% stake.

Jamie Khoo

CEO, DayOne Data Centers

Age: 61 • Singapore

“There’s so much happening in the AI space,” says DayOne Data Centers CEO Jamie Khoo, who’s on track to finish two projects by the end of the year even as she breaks ground for three more. As the industry’s operators race to develop the infrastructure needed for data consumption, demand “looks sustainable in the next few years to come,” she adds. The industry veteran was appointed head of Shanghai-based data center giant GDS Holdings’ international arm last year before GDS spun off the unit, with Khoo holding the top position at the newly rebranded company.

DayOne currently operates 14 data centers with a combined capacity of 350 megawatts (MW), taken up by Chinese and U.S. hyperscalers as well as enterprise customers such as banks and financial institutions. It’s signed deals to build more than 25 data centers across Indonesia, Japan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand, to bring its total capacity to more than 800MW by early 2027. The company has so far raised $1.9 billion over two funding rounds, in addition to nearly $4 billion in loans, to bankroll the expansion. By 2030, Khoo estimates DayOne will have over 2 gigawatts of capacity, which includes its first venture in Europe, a €1.2 billion ($1.4 billion) hyperscale data center in Finland, slated for completion in two years. “AI will bring us to a new environment. We’re just trying to see what it can be,” says Khoo.

Before joining GDS in 2014 as its deputy chief financial officer, Khoo helped raise funds for data center projects at Singapore state-owned ST Telemedia, where she worked for a decade. GDS retains a minority stake in DayOne, which counts billionaire Masayoshi Son’s SoftBank and Citadel’s billionaire founder and CEO Ken Griffin as investors.

Manasi Kirloskar Tata

Vice Chairperson, Toyota Kirloskar Motor

Age: 36 • India

KIRSLOSKAR SYSTEMS LIMITED

Manasi Kirloskar Tata is the fifth generation scion of India’s storied Kirloskar group, which got its start as a small bicycle repair shop nearly a century and a half ago. The only child of late auto magnate Vikram Kirloskar, she was named vice chairperson of Toyota Kirloskar Motor in January 2023, two months after his sudden death.

The joint venture between Japanese giant Toyota Motor, which holds a majority stake, and Kirloskar Systems, owned by Kirloskar Tata and her mother, logged record sales, up 28% to 649 billion rupees ($7.4 billion), in the year ended March. The company makes a range of popular passenger vehicles for the Indian market, from SUVs to hybrids, at two factories close to Bangalore, with a third being built nearby.

Kirloskar Tata joined the carmaker in 2013, a year after graduating from the Rhode Island School of Design, undergoing a three-year training program to learn about manufacturing processes, quality management and Japanese work culture, and served on Kirloskar Systems’ board for over a decade. Among her other interests: providing a hands-on learning program to over 5,100 government schools through her nonprofit, Caring with Colour. She’s married to Neville, the son of Tata group heavyweight Noel Tata.

Kuok Hui Kwong

Chairman, CEO and Executive Director, Shangri-La Asia

Age: 48 • Hong Kong

In August, Kuok Hui Kwong took the reins as CEO of Shangri-La Asia, the hotel group that her father, business legend Robert Kuok, Malaysia’s wealthiest person, founded in 1971. Shangri-La’s growth momentum has tapered in the past year, hit by the slowdown in its biggest market, mainland China, which contributed nearly a third of the group’s $2.2 billion revenue in 2024. Undaunted, Kuok is pressing ahead, taking a cue from her father who told her “that running a business is like rowing upstream—you cannot afford to stop, or you risk being pushed backwards,” she shares by email.

Following the May launch of a Shangri-La Signatures Hotel in Hangzhou, she opened two new hotels with a combined 600 rooms at Hongqiao Airport in Shanghai in October, with a third in Kunming slated to welcome guests early next year. The group is also expanding its footprint through managed properties, which now make up nearly a quarter of the over 100 hotels in its portfolio, “allowing us to be quicker in seizing emerging opportunities,” Kuok said in the company’s 2024 annual report.

Apart from its flagship luxury brand, the company operates Kerry, JEN and Traders hotels. Kuok, who has a bachelor’s degree in East Asian Studies from Harvard University, has been the Hong Kong-listed company’s chairman since 2017. Previously she ran SCMP Group, publisher of the South China Morning Post, then owned by her father, as managing director and CEO.

Amanda Lacaze

Managing Director and CEO, Lynas Rare Earths

Age: 63 • Australia

In the past decade, Amanda Lacaze has transformed Lynas Rare Earths from a loss-making miner into a global player. Now the CEO—the first woman to occupy the company’s corner office—is navigating one of its biggest opportunities yet: filling a China-sized hole in the rare earth industry.

The company grabbed global attention after China, the world’s largest miner and processor of rare earths, tightened its supply starting last December of the critical metals needed to make everything from chips and cars to fighter jets. Backed by billionaire Gina Rinehart, Australia’s richest person, Lynas is the world’s second-largest producer of rare earths and the only major producer outside of China.

Lacaze has said the company aims to expand its partnerships as countries in the region and elsewhere look to secure their supply chains for the elements. (In October, the U.S. and Australia signed a critical-minerals agreement to support $8.5 billion in projects.) Lynas shares have tripled this year, helped by a 20% sales bump to A$556.5 million ($368 million) in the twelve months ended June. Net profit fell 90% in the same period, which the company attributed to higher depreciation expenses and the cost of expanding its Mt. Weld mine in Western Australia. In August, Lynas raised A$750 million in a share sale to help ramp up downstream capacity. A former telecoms executive, Lacaze joined Lynas in 2014.

Priya Nair

CEO and Managing Director, Hindustan Unilever

Age: 53 • India

Hindustan Unilever (HUL), India’s most valuable consumer goods company (market cap: $65 billion), which sells everything from soap to detergent to tea, chose Priya Nair this August to be its first woman CEO and managing director in its more than 90-year history in the country. Nair joined HUL, the Indian subsidiary of global giant Unilever, three decades ago and worked in sales and marketing before taking charge of the home care, beauty and personal care businesses for South Asia. In 2022, she was posted to Unilever in London to oversee marketing of the beauty and wellbeing portfolio and was appointed two years later as the president of that business.

Back at home, Nair has her work cut out. Sales and profit growth at the $7.3 billion (revenue) HUL have slowed to single digits over the past two years. While a recent reduction of the goods and services tax on everyday items is expected to boost consumption, Nair is driving a digital push at the company, which sells through a countrywide network of over 9 million retail stores, as she pursues her strategy of “volume-led growth.” Disclosing this goal while announcing the financial results for the half year ended September, Nair declared that HUL will be “bolder in transforming” its core brands and will work on making them “more modern, desirable and youthful.”

Maggie Ng

CEO, HSBC Hong Kong

Age: 42 • Hong Kong

“HSBC gave me my first piggy bank and my first passbook,” Maggie Ng says by email, “so having the chance to now lead HSBC Hong Kong feels like coming full circle.” In October, Ng took charge of the London-based banking giant’s biggest market by revenue, as she continues to serve as head of retail banking and wealth, the lender’s most profitable business in its core market.

Since joining HSBC in 2020, Ng has spearheaded digital initiatives in retail banking and accelerated the bank’s wealth strategy, which included opening a 930-square-meter wealth center for high-net-worth customers at its Hong Kong headquarters in April. Last year, the wealth and personal banking segment added nearly 800,000 new customers, helping to lift revenue of the Hong Kong operation by 6% to $21 billion. Prior to HSBC, Ng was CEO of the greater China unit of U.K. online trading platform IG Group. She cofounded asset manager FinEX Asia (now Assured Asset Management) in 2017 after almost 20 years at Citibank in Hong Kong, where she worked in lending and risk management.

Png Chin Yee

Incoming President, Temasek Singapore

Chief Financial Officer, Temasek

Age: 50 • Singapore

Temasek chief financial officer Png Chin Yee will soon have an additional role: president of Temasek Singapore, a new division at the state-owned investment firm, which in August announced a major organizational restructuring to position itself for future growth. From April 2026, Temasek’s vast portfolio will be managed by three wholly owned entities, each with its own leadership team. Png will oversee Temasek’s Singapore-based portfolio companies, which have a combined revenue of S$200 billion ($154 billion) and employ 160,000 people.

Png joined Temasek in 2011, rising to deputy CFO within a decade and becoming CFO in 2023. The firm logged a double-digit increase in its net portfolio value in the year ended in March, which hit a record S$434 billion. Temasek attributed the strong performance to its Singapore-based listed portfolio companies and direct investments in China, the U.S. and India. “In a higher-for-longer interest rate environment, our portfolio resilience, built on a strong balance sheet, continues to be our key strength,” Png said in a July statement.

Before Temasek, Png, an accountancy graduate from Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University, was a managing director at UBS, where she co-led the firm’s financial institutions group for Asia investment banking.

Jane Sun

CEO, Trip.com Group

Age: 57 • China

One of Jane Sun’s notable achievements was keeping her Shanghai-based travel services company afloat during the Covid-19 pandemic, when the world abruptly shut down. The CEO of Trip.com Group gave up her own salary and top executives took steep pay cuts as the firm refunded customers for canceled bookings. “It’s this spirit, that we work together as one team, that helped us to weather the storm,” Sun says.

They refocused on the domestic market and when the government lifted overseas travel restrictions in early 2023, the company was ready, launching nearly 100 package tours overnight. Today, demand for airline and hotel bookings is soaring. In the first half of 2025, inbound travel reservations to China more than doubled while international bookings jumped 60% year-on-year, helping to propel sales to $4 billion. The Nasdaq-traded travel giant, dual-listed in Hong Kong, has a market cap of over $45 billion, nearly double the pre-pandemic level.

Over the next three years, Sun plans to add 200,000 properties to bolster a network that spans 600 airlines and 1.7 million hotels, hostels and homes across 220 countries and territories. She’s also turned to AI for new initiatives such as Trip.Planner, a virtual concierge, and Intellitrip, a B2B suite of tools, including multilingual customer service, for hotels. Sun, who studied business and law, joined the company in 2005 as chief financial officer and was named its first woman CEO in 2016.

Jeny Yeung

Incoming CEO, MTR

Age: 60 • Hong Kong

MTR, Hong Kong’s listed rail network operator, will be run by Jeny Yeung, its first woman CEO, starting January. Her three-year term caps a 26-year career at the company, where she currently serves as managing director of Hong Kong transport services and as non-executive chairman of Octopus Holdings, its payment-card arm. Yeung’s new role will keep her busy: MTR, which is 74%-government owned, has about HK$140 billion ($18 billion) worth of projects underway, including a rail link with the Northern Metropolis, a 30,000-hectare government megadevelopment near the border with mainland China that’s expected to create 650,000 jobs and house 2.5 million people.

Thanks to its “rail plus property” business model, MTR is also a landlord and property developer. Net profit doubled to HK$15.8 billion last year, helped by gains from residential property sales in Hong Kong, as the company registered its fourth consecutive year of revenue growth to HK$60 billion. MTR ferried 2 billion passengers in Hong Kong last year, where it operates nine major rail lines. It also runs subway systems in mainland China, Australia, Sweden and the U.K.

Alyssa Yoneyama

President and CEO, Yonex

Age: 38 • Japan

The granddaughter of Minoru Yoneyama, founder of Yonex, maker of the legendary square-headed tennis racket, served a warning shot to competitors: “Being the challenger brand keeps us energized and hungry,” Alyssa Yoneyama told Forbes last year, “keeping us on our toes and not taking anything for granted.”

In the three years since she became president and CEO, the sports equipment maker has revved up, with revenue and net profit rising around 20% to ¥138.3 billion ($922 million) and ¥10.6 billion, respectively, in the year through March 2025. That’s been helped by its athlete ambassadors, including tennis star Naomi Osaka, badminton great Viktor Axelsen and Korean golf champion Kim Hyo-joo.

Born in the U.S., Yoneyama split her time between America and Japan before landing at University of California, Berkeley, where she studied cognitive science, followed by a master’s degree in applied psychology from the University of Southern California. In 2016 she joined Yonex (North America) as a marketing manager, becoming deputy executive general manager of marketing for the parent company three years later. She returned to Japan as executive GM for marketing before taking the reins in 2022 from her father, Tsutomo Yoneyama, who remains chairman. In September, Tokyo-based SMBC Nikko Securities raised its Yonex price target to ¥4,600 from ¥3,000; shares have surged 80% year to date.

Zhou Chaonan

Founder and Chairman, Range Intelligent Computing Technology Group

Age: 65 • China

Zhou Chaonan was 49 when she pivoted from her telecoms business to launch data center operator Range Intelligent Computing Technology Group in 2009, a shrewd move that made her one of China’s richest self-made women. She’s amassed a $5.3 billion fortune since the firm went public in 2022 through a back-door listing in Shenzhen, with shares up 38% in the past year amid the AI boom. Its client list includes ByteDance, the creator of TikTok, telecoms giant Huawei, social media platform Kuaishou and local government bureaus, according to a January research report from China-based brokerage firm Industrial Securities.

Range Intelligent Computing, which had 61 data centers across China at the end of June, saw its first-half revenue rise 15% from a year earlier to 2.5 billion yuan ($351 million) while net profit fell 9% to 882.1 million yuan as the firm invested in new centers. Zhou, who hails from Hunan province, spent almost two decades in government jobs before launching her first company, a telecoms services firm, in 2000. Her first name, Chaonan, which means “better than man,” was inspired by former Chinese leader Mao Zedong’s famous quote, “Women hold up half the sky.”

Mariana Zobel de Ayala

Managing Director, Ayala Corp.

Age: 37 • Philippines

GERIC CRUZ FOR FORBES ASIA

Eighth-generation heiress Mariana Zobel de Ayala is shaping the future of the Philippines’ oldest conglomerate, Ayala Corp., where she handles the leasing and hospitality business of its listed $5.8 billion (market cap) property arm, Ayala Land. Under her team’s remit is a $1.5 billion program to refresh its extensive portfolio of malls, offices and hotels.

The company’s redevelopment of eight existing malls and buildout of new ones is expected to increase gross leasable area by a third to 2.9 million square meters by 2028. Simultaneously, she’s steering a $500 million hospitality outlay that will nearly double Ayala Land’s room inventory to 8,000 by 2030. That includes the 578-room New World Makati, acquired in June from Hong Kong’s New World Development, as it readies to open new Mandarin Oriental, Marriott ’s Moxy and Hilton’s Canopy hotels in the Makati financial district next year.

In March, Mariana was appointed Ayala Corp.’s managing director, 12 years after she left her job as an investment analyst at JPMorgan in New York to join her family’s 191-year-old, banking-to-property group, where her father, Jamie Augusto Zobel de Ayala, is chairman. Mariana, a Harvard grad who earned an M.B.A. from Insead, was named senior vice president at Ayala Land in 2023. The leasing and hospitality unit delivered a record 23.2 billion pesos ($397 million) in sales in the first half of 2025, accounting for over a quarter of the Manila-based developer’s revenue.

